Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

CU Art Museum
Reopening Tuesday, August 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
1085 18th Street, Boulder
After seventeen months during which it pivoted to online programs, the CU Art Museum will reopen to the public with two new exhibitions. The retrospective Tim Whiten: Tools of Conveyance surveys forty years of the Toronto-based artist’s abstract works on paper and objects related to his mark-making practice. Staring Into the Fire showcases new work from Longmont-based artist Kate Petley, including abstract photographs and works on canvas. A third show, The Art That Made Medicine, will open in September, when an artist-in-residence also joins the lineup. For now, the museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday until 7 p.m.), and masks are required. Admission is free; find out more here.
Sunset Cinema: Raya and the Last Dragon
Tuesday, August 17, 6 p.m.
Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues invites you to the last Sunset Cinema of the summer, with a showing of Raya and the Last Dragon. Before the movie, there will be entertainment from Denver Taiko, Colorado Dragon Boat and Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu, with a traditional Chinese Lion Dance. You can bring a picnic, but local food trucks will be on hand. Admission is free, but you should register here.
Dare to Find the Light: Immigrant Liberty Awards
Thursday, August 19, 5:45 p.m., online
The Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network's sixteenth annual Immigrant Liberty Awards will be virtual this year, with a silent auction (already open), entertainment and an awards ceremony introducing the 2021 honorees. Admission is free, but donations are welcome; find out more here.
Emergency: Afghanistan Protest
Thursday, August 19, 6 p.m.
Colorado State Capitol
The Colorado Afghan community is organizing a rally/march calling for peace and an end to the violence and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan; it will be held outside the State Capitol on Afghanistan's National Day of Independence. Learn more here.
SOMOS: On Domestic Violence, Healing and Resilience
Thursday, August 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Museo de Las America, 861 Santa Fe Drive
SOMOS, a community art show reflecting the experiences of Latinx domestic-violence survivors, will close on August 21; at the closing reception August 19, there will be dance performances, survivor stories and light beverages and refreshments. Admission is free; find out more here.
Rocky Mountain Record Show
Saturday, August 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
There’s a new record show in town: The Rocky Mountain Record Show will host more than twenty vendors focusing on vinyl albums (but posters, CDs and other aural delights will be for sale, too), and a variety of vinyl-only DJs spinning throughout the day. Food trucks and a bar will also be on hand to fortify album hunters. It’s free to attend (or make a $5 donation to RedLine); for $20, hard-core record-flippers can partake in early-bird shopping (doors open at 9 a.m. for them). Find info here.
Aurora Global Fest 2021
Saturday, August 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., online here or here
Rather than cancel Global Fest this year, the City of Aurora is throwing a virtual armchair barrage of entertainment, beginning with a Parade of Nations showcasing 47 countries from around the world. An International Fashion Show of gorgeous traditional garb follows, and then it’s on to performances by local dance troupes. The online feed is free; learn more here.
Joey Pearlman Memorial Jazz Festival
Saturday, August 21, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
800 Kalamath Street
The Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts is hosting its first-ever free festival devoted to Joey Pearlman, a CCJA alum. Students went into the studio and recorded original music in his honor last spring, and the results will be shared at the fest. Ten bands made up of Denver's best professional jazz musicians will also perform at this free event. See the full schedule and find out more here.
Parade for the People
Saturday, August 21, 1 to 3 p.m.
Starts at City of Cuernavaca Park, 3500 Rockmount Drive; ends at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
MCA’s second annual Parade for the People is again all about sustainability, social inclusion and allowing folks to let their creative freak flags fly. The extravaganza — full of human-powered floats, performers, musicians, costumed walkers and you — tips off at Cuernavaca Park, then will head out along the Platte by way of Denver Skatepark, Commons Park and 15th Street to MCA Denver for food trucks, entertainment and free museum admission. It’s free to participate and watch; find information and RSVP here.
ArtWalk Summer on the Streets: Chalkmont
Saturday, August 21, 4 to 8 p.m.
Artist Alleys, 300 to 500 blocks of Main Street, downtown Longmont
Longmont ArtWalk’s stroll-worthy special attraction this week is Chalkmont — a fest within the fest, with a brigade of chalk artists working at various points along the downtown Longmont route, in addition to the usual art vendors and live music of this summer event. Firehouse Art Center at 4th and Coffman streets will also be hosting a DIY Chalk Station where people of all ages can try their hand at making street art. Admission is free; learn more and find a map here.
