Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Love is in the air.
Downtown Denver
For a lovely start to the week, head to the Downtown Denver Rink: While skating there is always free, on Valentine's Day you won't need to pay for equipment.
That's just the start of the great free activities in and around town (and online) this week; keep reading for nine more.
.)
Valentine's Day at the Downtown Denver Rink
Monday, February 14, noon to 7 p.m.
Downtown Denver Rink, Skyline Park
Skating at the downtown rink is always free, but Southwest Airlines and the Downtown Partnership have teamed up to offer free skate rentals, extended hours and more fun — including a photo booth and other surprises — on Valentine's Day. But there's no such thing as an entirely free lunchtime skate: Southwest is encouraging the donation of new or gently worn coats for victims of the Marshall fire as well as A Precious Child; find out more here
.
Colfax BRT Community Workshop
Tuesday, February 15, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom
Are you on the bus? A new year is a new chance to learn more about the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project coming to East Colfax Avenue. Join the virtual meeting to hear how feedback has changed the BRT station designs, weigh in on BRT naming options and get the latest project updates. Find out more here
.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Thursday, February 17, 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard, Overland Golf Course, South Platte River Drive
Although the Ruby Hill Terrain Park has been free since it opened in 2007, for the first time this year, Denver Parks and Recreation is offering free gear to the public — snowboards, boots and helmets — on Thursdays and Saturdays. The city is also hosting a special celebration at the terrain park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, with games, music, food and a youth rail jam competition. Find out more here
.
Poet Alejandro Jimenez: Workshop and Performance
Thursday, February 17, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Broomfield Library and Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road, Broomfield
Alejandro Jimenez is a performance poet and educator whose work centers around cultural identity, immigrant narratives, masculinity, memory and the intersections of them all. This TEDx speaker and Emmy-nominated poet will lead a bilingual writing workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Room, followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance in the auditorium. Admission is free to either or both; no registration required. Find out more here
.
click to enlarge The Casa Bonita Art Show: Mi Casa Es Su Casa
Artist Liz Cooper captures the gorilla for the Casa Bonita Art Show at Next Gallery.
Liz Cooper, courtesy of Next Gallery
Opening Night: Friday, February 18, 6 to 10 p.m.; show through March 5
Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Casa Bonita is coming back, and so is Next Gallery’s Casa Bonita Art Show
, now in its fifth and possibly most important year. For 2022, the kitsch capital of West Colfax has been interpreted by more than sixty artists of all ages from Colorado and the rest of the nation, selected by jurors Dolla B, founder of the Casa Bonita Art Show, and Casa Bonita booster and aficionado Andrew Novick. On opening night, cash awards will be dropped at 8 p.m., but for the rest of the artists, it’s an honor just to participate in Casa Bonita’s legacy. Learn more here
.
Ars Nova Singers: Made Cool
Friday, February 18, 7:30 p.m., online
As another Colorado winter rolls on, Ars Nova is presenting its version of Will Todd’s 2003 Mass in Blue
, a swinging approach to a traditional Latin mass that conjures the big band dance halls and smokey nightclubs of quintessential American jazz in what's been described as “religious doctrine meets funk!” Artistic director Tom Morgan pairs a recent Ars Nova recording of Mass in Blue
with video editing for a special virtual experience presented online for free (although a $20 donation is welcome). Find out more here
.
Shop Small, Support Big
Saturday, February 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
The Stanley Marketplace takes its small businesses seriously — enough to throw a
Shop Small, Support Big market when no holiday is immediately on the way. A variety of vendors will sell everything from boutique goods to handmade items at the Saturday market. In the meantime, some permanent Stanley businesses are offering special deals throughout February
to celebrate the urban mall’s fifth anniversary, including half-price admission to the new [email protected]
attraction. Spend the day! Learn more here
.
Rocky Mountain Record Show
Saturday, February 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (early-bird option at 9 a.m.)
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street
The Rocky Mountain Record Show returns to RedLine, where it debuted in August. Fans will be returning, too, since they discovered that RMRS rates as a vinyl flipper’s Valhalla, with a lineup of DJs spinning wax all day and food trucks parked outside. Admission is free beginning at 11 a.m., but there is a $20 option for early-bird shopping starting at 9 a.m. How hungry are you? Those tix sell out fast. Register in advance and find more info here
.
Black Experience in Art
Saturday, February 19, 3 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The Dairy’s Black Experience In Art celebrations wrap up with a funky, ’70s-era vibe and a party demanding the right gear: platforms, dashikis, big bell bottoms and Afros out to here. DJ SouLLorain will be spinning the best soul and blues — a mix of music from Stax Records, Motown, Philly and Beale Street in Memphis— so come ready to show off your Soul Train
moves, then sneak off for a guided tour through the current exhibit Walk With Me
, a display of photographs by Dr. Ernest C. Withers, a documentarian of mid-century Black culture and civil rights demonstrations. The event is free; find details here
.
Side Stories 2022: Love Stories
Through February 20, 6 to 10 p.m.
RiNo Art District
Have a lovely time in the RiNo Art District, where this year's edition of Side Stories is all about love. Five local artists have created works that will be projected on exterior walls. It's free to look, and local businesses are offering deals; find out more here
.
