Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week, May 9-15

This week you can learn more about the world around you, or just celebrate what's in your own backyard. There's plenty going on, everything from food truck rallies in the suburbs to a new movie series by Coors Field to a special night market right under the Colfax Viaduct.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver:
Road to the IX Summit of the Americas: Denver Edition
Monday, May 9, 8 to 10 a.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The Biennial of the Americas and Denver Cafecito are hosting this special celebration of the Summit of the Americas. The gathering begins with networking (with coffee and pastries), followed by a welcome from Mayor Michael Hancock and then a conversation between Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Rosemary Rodriguez, with an audience Q&A. After this free event, stay to see the Denver Art Museum. RSVP here.
Denver's Decade of Doom
Monday, May 9, 4 to 7 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
Denver's Decade of Doom marks the tenth anniversary of the Denver City Council passing the camping ban. Activists will be at City Hall on May 9 for Mutual Aid Monday, to collect supplies and also for council's public-comment period from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Actions continue through May 14, when Los Mocochetes will perform; find more information here.
Peter Heller: The Guide
Tuesday, May 10, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Best-selling Colorado author Peter Heller will discuss his latest book, The Guide, a thriller about a young man who is hired by an elite fishing lodge, where "he uncovers a plot of shocking menace amid the natural beauty of sun-drenched streams and forests." Whoa! For more information, click here.
An Evening of Stories With Rick Ridgeway
Wednesday, May 11, 6 p.m.
Patagonia Denver, 2600 Walnut Street
Rick Ridgeway, winner of the 2022 Explorers Club Medal and author of the new book Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map, calculates that he has spent over five years of his life sleeping in tents. Those nights taught him to “distinguish matters of consequence from matters of inconsequence” throughout the rest of his life. In telling the stories of 26 expeditions to the most remote regions of the world, his newly released memoir chronicles his shift from someone fascinated by wild places to someone dedicated to saving them. Learn about his journey at this free event; RSVP here.
In Conversation: The Longest Walk
Thursday, May 12, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Denver Arts & Venues and the Colorado Symphony host a panel discussion from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with BIPOC artists who will discuss their careers and experiences; there will also be an audience Q&A and a free screening at 8 p.m. of The Longest Walk, which focuses on the life of Charles Burrell, the first Black musician to ink a long-term contract with a major symphony, and a member of the Colorado Symphony from the ’60s until 1999. Panelists include singer Mary Louise Lee, who will also moderate; Awadagin Pratt, pianist and composer; John-Claude (J.C.) Futrell, spoken-word poet; and Zoe Smith-Holladay, DSA student, playwright and spoken-word poet. Admission is free; there will be snacks and drinks provided. Make reservations here.
Meet Authors of Denver Noir
Thursday, May 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Tech Center, 10250 East Costilla Avenue, Centennial
Readers will get a new, noirish take on squeaky-clean Denver with the arrival of Denver Noir, a collection of shadowy crime stories by local authors, set in the back streets and alleyways of the Mile High City. Arapahoe Libraries teamed up with BookBar to present an evening with editor Cynthia Swanson, who pulled the anthology together, in conversation with Denver contributors Peter Heller, Mario Acevedo and Erika T. Wurth, followed by an audience Q & A and a book-signing that also includes D.L. Cordero, Francelia Belton, Manuel Ramos, Twanna LaTrice Hill and David Heska Wanbli Weiden. Register for the free event in advance at Eventbrite.
Movies at McGregor
Thursday, May 12, 6 p.m. (continuing Thursday through October 29)
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
McGregor Square introduces a new summer pastime to the Ballpark neighborhood: a free, outdoor movie series broken down into six themed film blocks, complete with concessions, a bar and a huge 66-foot LED screen. The first theme, Avenged, brings together a quartet of Marvel Universe blockbusters, beginning on May 12 with The Avengers; future themes will include classic crowd-pleasers, sing-along flicks, BFF favorites, animal stories and a big Halloween closer. Seats are first-come, first-served. Find a full schedule here.
Food Truck Carnival
Friday, May 13, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 14, noon to 9 p.m., Sunday, May 15, noon to 5 p.m.
E.B. Rains Park and Civic Center Campus, Northglenn
The Northglenn Food Truck Carnival is back after a two-year hiatus. This fifth edition will showcase twenty-plus food trucks, as well as live music and amusement park rides. Admission is free, as are all performances. Purchase food directly from trucks and drinks from the bar; you can buy carnival passes or pay per ride. Find out more here.
CSI Regis: Investigating Samuel Little, America's Deadliest Serial Killer
Friday, May 13, 6 to 9 p.m.
Regis University, Mountain View Room, St. Peter Claver, S.J. Hall
Samuel Little was one of the most prolific serial killers in the United States, confessing to the murder of 93 women between 1970 and 2005. Lieutenant Darren Versiga of the Pascagoula, Mississippi, Police Department, one of the investigators on the Little case, will be the key speaker at the Regis CSI Conference, now in its twentieth year. Find out more here.
Sun Valley Rising Viaduct Night Market
Saturday, May 14, 4 to 10 p.m.
West Colfax Viaduct
This inaugural international pop-up market is hosted by the West Colfax BID, Sun Valley Kitchen and the Denver Streets Partnership as part of the West Denver Rising Initiative, and will activate the area just south of Mile High Stadium. There will be over forty food and art vendors, live music from Los Mocochetes and Youth on Record, and beer from Raíces Brewing Company. Admission is free; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]