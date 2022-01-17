Celebrate MLK Day, and More Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

In January 1986, people across the country celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But Colorado had already created its own holiday the year before, pushed by then-state lawmaker Wilma Webb, who announced that Colorado would hold the first-ever Marade, a combination march and parade, in King's honor.
On Monday, January 17, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission will host its 37th MLK Marade, with the gathering starting at 9 a.m. in City Park, then heading out for Civic Center. And that's just one of the many activities devoted to King's legacy on our list of the best free events in metro Denver this week.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Marade
Monday, January 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
City Park to Civic Center Park
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade — a combination of March and Parade — is back in person in 2022, organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, which was formed in 1986. Participants in the 37th Marade will gather at the City Park Esplanade for speeches at 9:30 a.m. and head to Civic Center at 10:30 a.m. for more speeches and performances, followed by community activation and a park cleanup at 1 p.m. Find out more here.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — Fort Collins
Monday, January 17, 11 a.m.
Washington Park to CSU's Lory Student Center, Fort Collins
Colorado State University is partnering with the City of Fort Collins, Poudre School District and Front Range Community College to sponsor a MLK march and a program focusing on voter access. The event begins with opening remarks by Claudia Menéndez, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Fort Collins. it will end with a speech at CSU’s Lory Student Center ballrooms by Carlotta Lanier, one of the students in the “Little Rock Nine,” whom Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus prevented from enrolling in racially segregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957 until an intervention by President Dwight Eisenhower. Find out more here.
Soul Skate
Monday, January 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Denver Rink, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Center for African American Health is hosting a Soul Skate in partnership with the Downtown Denver Rink, complete with soulful sound and clips from Dr. King's speeches. The first participants will receive Colorado Avalanche ticket vouchers. Admission and skating are free; rent skates for $9 and $7 for kids twelve and under (second rental is free if you're wearing a cowboy hat — this is Stock Show season, after all). Find out more about the rink here; learn about the center here.
Free MLK Dinner Giveaway and Resource Fair
Monday, January 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
Martin L. King Jr. Library, 9898 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Brother Jeff Cultural Center is partnering with the MLK Holiday commission to provide free meals on MLK Day, as well as information on other community resources. Find out more about volunteering and donating here.
Let Us Be Dissatisfied Until...ACLU Colorado Leaders Read JustUs Monologues
Monday, January 17, 3 p.m., online
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Motus Theater and the Colorado ACLU will live stream a special performance at the Dairy Arts Center with Deborah Richardson, executive director of the Colorado ACLU, and Velveta Golightly-Howell, a member of the Colorado ACLU board of directors, standing with Juaquin Mobley and Brandon Wainright of the JustUs project, and reading aloud their stories of dehumanization and injustice experienced at the hands of the criminal legal system. Monologues will be woven with healing musical responses by singer-songwriter Carlos Heredia, who will premiere a new song in honor of the JustUs monologues. The reading will be followed by a discussion on the racism and violence within the criminal legal system in light of MLK's civil rights legacy. Register for the free, livestreamed program here.
Mile 17: A Conversation on the Labor & Love of Belonging
Monday, January 17, 4 to 6 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street (and online)
RedLine is hosting a free public panel and community gathering marking the MLK holiday and led by award-winning choreographer Helanius J. Wilkins. The event is part of Wilkins’s current project, The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging, a multi-year, multimedia dance work that confronts and celebrates heritage, resiliency, justice and hope. He'll be joined by duet-partner A. Ryder Turner; writer/educator R. Alan Brooks; Marissa Volpe, chief of Equity & Engagement, History Colorado; Hope Tank's Erika Righter; and Chrissy Deal, director of the Livingston Fellowship Program, Arts & Social Change Grantmaking. Together they'll discuss diversity, equity, inclusion and social activism/artivism. An RSVP is required for the in-person program, which will also be livestreamed. Sign up here.
The Security of Justice - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Monday, January 17, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Newman Center, University of Denver, 2344 East Iliff Avenue
State Representative Leslie Herod offers the keynote at this community celebration that also includes spoken word by JC Futrell and music by Denver-based singer Such. Find out more here.
By Any Dream Necessary Visual Mixtape
Monday, January 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Clocktower, 1600 Arapahoe
The Dream Create Inspire Tour debuts a special mixtape, "Generational Healing," that is "meant to spotlight the importance of acknowledging the land we occupy," according to its creators. It features Indigenous artists' perspectives on the history of their lineage, all projected on the side of the Clocktower. Normal hours for Night Lights Denver are 5:15 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; find out more here.
Action Words
Tuesday, January 18, 7:30 p.m., online via FAC Connect
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center director Idris Goodwin, a poet himself, will host Action Words, a poetic evening inspired by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as part of a week of events in remembrance of Dr. King at Colorado College. Goodwin’s guests include Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius, Albuquerque Slam Champion Mercedez Holtry, and CC graduate, writer and activist Angela Kong, who will share a free virtual spoken-word poetry reading. Learn more and tune in here..
Archaeology at Amache, Colorado's Japanese American Confinement Camp
Wednesday, January 19, 7 p.m., online
The forced removal and subsequent incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II included a confinement camp in southeastern Colorado. Since 2008, Bonnie Clark of the University of Denver has led collaborative archaeological investigations at the site of Amache, Colorado’s War Relocation Authority confinement facility. She'll discuss the ongoing project in this virtual talk; register here.
X Games Aspen 2022
Friday, January 21, through Sunday, January 23
Buttermilk Mountain, Aspen Snowmass
The Winter X Games return to Buttermilk Mountain for the 21st year, bringing an international crew of nearly 100 top skiers and snowboarders to Colorado for breathtaking slopestyle, big air and superpipe competitions. Invited athletes include Olympic medalists Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Nick Goepper, Jamie Anderson and Alex Ferreira, as well as 2022 contender Eileen Gu. Spectating is free; find a complete schedule here.
SCFD Free Day: Guitar Day
Sunday, January 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The DMNS hosts its second SCFD free day of the new year, with a special focus on the current exhibit Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World. In addition to seeing the show, a drool-worthy guitarists’ dream display, visitors can take part in guitar-related science activities or color a rock-and-roll poster. General free-day fare, including all permanent exhibitions and strolling paleo puppeteer “Mr. Bones,” will be available all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info here.
Ongoing:
Vida Building at CSU Spur
Daily, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4800 North Bettie Cram Drive
This amazing new Colorado State University animal-care facility opened in time for the National Western Stock Show, and admission is always free. (Stock Show parking is free, too, but you might have a bit of a walk.) Inside, you can see cat and dog surgery, watch a mock kids' vet clinic, and experience virtual reality. Find out more here.
Night Lights Denver
Tuesdays through Sundays through January, 5:15 to 11:59 p.m.
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The January program of the "people's projector" is up and running, with new works from artists Danielle Cunningham. Joseph Toney and Mario Carrillo illuminating the side of the Clocktower; Clayton Kenney's crowd-favorite "Snow" from 2019 has also returned. The light shows continue daily (except Monday) through January; find out more here.
ARTcade
Wednesdays through Sundays through January, noon to 8 p.m.
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
The latest project at the Denver Theatre District’s cozy arts incubator space, Understudy, has all the fixings of a traditional arcade — except that they’ve been souped up by a long list of participating local artists. Even the prizes are artist-made: Grab a masterpiece from a claw machine, or redeem coupons for enamel pins, coloring books, miniature paintings, jewelry, tea towels, art prints, small sculptures and more. ARTcade will be open Wednesdays through Sundays through the end of January to accommodate Stock Show visitors; find out more here.
