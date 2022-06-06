Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Whether you're heading outdoors or staying inside, you'll find plenty of free fun in Denver this week. Sunset Cinema launches its new season of outdoor films in the Galleria on Tuesday, while Regis University gets in the game on Friday; McGregor Square also has a lineup of films.
Other entertain options include major author visits and a big weekend of festivals ahead! Keep reading for ten of the best free options around town this week.
Jenny Tinghui Zhang, Four Treasures of the Sky
Monday, June 6, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Jenny Tinghui Zhang’s first novel, Four Treasures of the Sky, tells an epic narrative tracing the misfortunes of Daiyu, a young girl kidnapped from China in the late nineteenth century. Daiyu ends up in San Francisco, sold to a bordello at the age of fourteen, and so begins her rite of passage, living on the run, disguised as a man, in an America where public perception of Chinese immigrants is reflected in the Chinese Exclusion Act. Zhang will read from and discuss the book at the Tattered Cover Colfax; learn more and purchase the book ($27) in advance here.
Sunset Cinema: Hairspray
Tuesday, June 7, doors 6 p.m., film at dusk
Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Kick back in the heart of the city at Sunset Cinema, a string of recurring film screenings that start June 7 in the heart of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The free four-film series, this year sporting a music theme, starts with the 2007 version of John Waters's campy Hairspray, with food trucks and Pride-friendly pre-film entertainment provided by Dixie Krystals and Minor Misdemeanor in a rousing game of Drag Queen Bingo. Future films include Soul, Selena and Almost Famous; find details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Punketry Fifth Anniversary
Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
No need to ask about this thing called punketry: All you need to know is it involves live poetry and reverb-heavy, 100 percent improvised punk music. The brainchild of South Broadway Press and Punch Drunk Press, with kudos to “psychpunk” band Black Market Translation, the souped-up poetry reading stands five quality poets in front of the band and just lets the magic happen every month. Punketry celebrates five years of these spontaneous eruptions at Mutiny Information Cafe with an over-the-top, twelve-poet lineup, plus one live painter for good measure. A $5 donation is requested at the door, but no one will be turned away. More info here.
Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Woman of Light
Wednesday, June 8, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Denver native Kali Fajardo-Anstine made so many waves with her first book — the National Book Award-nominated Sabrina & Corina, a collection of short stories — that fans couldn’t wait for her next one. As a result, the June 7 launch of Fajardo-Anstine’s Woman of Light, at the Tattered Cover Colfax, sold out quickly, so the store added a second night to catch the overflow. See Fajardo-Anstine in conversation with Denver Whiting Award Winner Steven Dunn on June 8, discussing her novel, which covers five generations of a Chicano family in the West. Admission is free, but dishing $28 in advance for a copy of the book will get you in the signing line faster; register at Eventbrite.
Bloodmilk Moonlight Fair
Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 6 to 10 p.m.
RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Tired of the usual spread you find at summer artisan markets? The Bloodmilk Moonlight Fair at RitualCravt promises a more arcane selection of vendors that will appeal to witches, goths and repressed Victorian ladies with skin as pale as a moonflower. Open for two evenings this weekend, the fair will offer labyrinth pendants and moth rings; affirming enamel pins and beanies from Philly street artist Amberella; glass vials stuffed with tiny bones and dried flowers and butterfly wings; Victorian postcards and ephemera; and so on into the night. Aura photography and tarot readings will also be on the table. Find details and vendor info here.
RegiRama
Friday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.
Boettcher Commons, Regis University
RegiRama, a free, three-film outdoor movie series named after Regis University's mascot, Regi the fox, starts with a screening of Encanto. Food trucks will be on hand selling treats, and you can also bring a picnic. The films will start around dusk, at 8:30 p.m. Find more information here.
Summer Horseshoe Market Series
Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Central Market, 2631 Larimer Street
The Horseshoe Market is going smaller this summer with a series of tightly curated, intimate events in the parking lot by Denver Central Market in RiNo. But small is relative: There will be more than forty vendor booths representing some of the best micro-businesses and makers that Colorado has to offer, selling handcrafted gift items, wares for home and table, vintage treasures, upcycled clothing, jewelry, fine art, ceramics, paper goods, food items and more. Browsing is free; find a vendor list here.
27th Annual Philippine Festival
Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Filipino-American Community, 1900 Harlan Street, Edgewater
The Filipino-American Community of Colorado knows how to feed a crowd, but that’s not the only reason to pull up a chair at the 27th annual Philippine Festival, a celebration commemorating Philippine Independence from Spain more than 120 years ago. It’s a community-minded effort by volunteers, who wrap each lumpia by hand and prepare favorite dishes and snacks, man the booths, and perform traditional music and dance. The fest is free, but you’ll want some pocket money; find information here.
Second Saturday Artisan Mercadito
Saturday, June 11, noon to 5 p.m.
Eastlosarte Galería and Artisan Shop, 12371 Mead Way, Littleton
Artists David A. Martinez and Velia Garcia-Martinez channel an East L.A. vibe at their Eastlosarte Galería and Artisan Shop in Littleton, and every second Saturday of the month, they host an artisan market out on the sidewalk. See the continuing local artist exhibition Rise! in the gallery, then grab a free paleta and hang outside with vendors like Inez Sanchez and her Missfits Dolls, and Rosa Chavez and her Luna Rosa Designs jewelry. Learn more here.
Warm Cookies of the Revolution: Community Almanac: Food and Branches
Sunday, June 12, 1 to 3 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Warm Cookies of the Revolution is back to work as Denver’s only civic health club, getting people together to talk over community issues, learn how to exact change through the proper channels, be good neighbors and consume warm cookies together. This Sunday’s Community Almanac program at the McNichols Building starts with a short video by Mary Grace Legg and a talk by experts Asia Dorsey and Michelle Gabrieloff-Parrish on how to tighten up the community food chain and get everyone fed. Admission is free (or a $5 donation at the door); learn more here.
