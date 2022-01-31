A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

As January ends, the calendar will fill with events tied to Black History Month and the Lunar New Year. This week, you can join in discussions of important issues or just chill at a snow sculpture exhibit.
Keep reading for a dozen of the best free events in Denver (as well as some bonus free activities):
Gregg Deal: Tutse Nakoekwu (Minor Threat)
OPening Monday, January 31, 3 to 4 p.m., then daily (except Monday) through March 1
Reception: Thursday, February 17, 5 to 8 p.m.
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
Denver-based artist Gregg Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe, knows what it’s like to be the underdog, but he’s not having any of that. His imagery, installations and performance pieces take an unapologetically satirical view of White America and its crimes against the Indigenous people who once freely occupied this land. Get a taste of Deal’s politicized works when Tutse Nakoekwu (Minor Threat) opens at Emmanuel Gallery; because of COVID concerns, the exhibition reception has been moved to February 17. The gallery is open daily except Sundays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday); find details on visitor protocols here.
Art Sale Fundraiser for Marshall Fire Victims
Monday, January 31, noon to 6 p.m.
POP! Gallery, 1421 Pearl Street, Boulder
Open Studios artists have donated over 100 pieces of art to support victims of the Marshall fire. Shop the fundraiser sale in the Upstairs Gallery while also catching the Open Studios Members' Exhibit in the POP! Gallery location. Admission is free, and the fundraiser closes today; find out more here.
Virtual Town Hall With John Hickenlooper
Monday, January 31, 6 p.m., online
The Colorado Sun is hosting a virtual town hall with John Hickenlooper, who'll reflect on his first year in the U.S. Senate. Register for this free event here.
Love and Joy Online Art Auction
Tuesday, February 1, bidding opens at 8 a.m. online
In this third annual online auction, you can bid on art made by children at the Sun Valley Youth Center, which serves one of the poorest parts of town. All proceeds benefit the center's programs offering mental-health resources, healthy meals and recreation for children and families. It's free to log on and look; find out more here.
International Snow Sculpture Championships
Daily through Wednesday, February 2
Riverwalk Center, 2150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge
After last year's downsized affair, Breckenridge is back on track to remount the official International Snow Sculpture Championships, a January tradition at the ski resort for thirty years. A global crew of snow-carving artists sculpted their works through the week; seeing the results is free any time through February 2. Learn more here.
Colorado Humanities, "Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity"
Tuesday, February 1, 7 p.m., via Facebook or YouTube
Colorado Humanities continues its proactive panel discussion series "Changing the Legacy of Race & Ethnicity" with guests Dr. Lilia Cervantes, Dr. Michael Benitez, Cole Chandler and Erin Yoshimura, with moderator Ginnie Logan of the Chinook Fund. The virtual conversation will turn to the issue of social justice in health care, education and affordable housing. Watch the talk and join in a live Q&A on Facebook or YouTube; register here.
Virtual Q&A With Greg Howard
Wednesday, February 2, 5 to 6:30 p.m. online
Greg Howard's latest book, The Visitors, is a paranormal middle-grade novel with queer and trans protagonists who grapple with bullying. The Center on Colfax is hosting this free event; find out more here.
Create!, a film by Natacha Giafferi-Dombre
Wednesday, February 2, 7 p.m., via Zoom; register in advance here
In conjunction with its current exhibition Pitit Tig—Children of Tigers, an introduction to work by ten contemporary Haitian artists, Leon Gallery will stream the documentary Create! by urban anthropologist Natacha Giafferi-Dombre, who focuses her lens on women artists from around Port-au-Prince finding financial independence and empowerment through creating art. It’s free to stream, but you can also buy a Haitian meal to eat as you watch from the Fritay Haitian Cuisine Food Truck. Download the truck’s app here, place an order and pick up your food at 998 Sheridan Boulevard.
LaMont Hamilton: To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World
Opening Reception Thursday, February 3, 4 to 6 p.m.
University of Colorado Art Museum, 1985 18th Street, Boulder
To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World (a rephrasing of poet Ed Roberson's book To See the Earth Before the End of the World) is a light and sound installation organized around elements of air, earth, fire, water and the ether. The work includes field recordings that Hamilton captured during his research and travels to Europe and North and South America, where he gained what he calls "a ground zero understanding of our changing Earth. Hearing glaciers cracking, smelling forest fires, the mechanical cacophony of land being razed — all felt on a cellular level.” A different element will be featured each week during the show's run through July 16. Admission is free to the museum, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; find out more here.
spore / seed: Avant Garden Meet & Greet
Thursday, February 3, 7:30 to 9:50 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
Avant Garden, a loose platform for free and collaborative art-and-music-based experimentation and improvisation, began as a group on Facebook; now it's kicking off spore / seed, a free monthly meetup at Mutiny Information Cafe. Guests are encouraged to bring instruments, ideas or just their curiosity. Be there or be square. Learn more here.
Colorado Black Arts Festival at Understudy
Opening Reception Friday, February 4, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Understudy, 890 C 14th Street
The Colorado Black Arts Festival is presenting a curated show with the work of six artists; it's a preview of what to expect at the 36th annual Colorado Black Arts Festival that is set for City Park from July 8 to July 10. The Understudy show runs through February and is open Wednesday through Sunday; find out more here.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Truong An, Far East Center, 333 South Federal Boulevard
This gift store in the Far East Center has been hosting a street market fair that runs through January 31 in preparation for the Lunar New Year that begins February 1. But the real party to welcome the Year of the Tiger will start the first weekend in February, with Asian dance performances, lion and dragon dances, martial arts displays, taiko drumming, a children’s fashion show and other cultural programming. Find the complete schedule here.
Ongoing:
Walk With Me
Daily through February 16, gallery opens at 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Walk With Me includes more than 100 iconic photographs by famed photojournalist Ernest Withers, which document civil rights activism, sports, music, politics and everyday life. The exhibit (suggested donation $5) is the centerpiece of the NAACP Boulder County's "Walk With Me" Black History Month celebration; find out more about the series here.
McNichols Building Exhibits
Daily, 8 to 5 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Four new exhibits debut at the McNichols building this week: On the first floor, Travis Sheridan's Imperfect Pixels and Imperfect Union ask us to remember those the Black community has recently lost and to examine the promises of the U.S. government that go unfulfilled. On the second floor, Zen Gardens From Kyoto to Denver celebrates the beauty of Japanese Zen gardens with large-format photos by the late William Corey and photos of the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Shofu-En Japanese Garden by Scott Dressel-Martin. On the third floor, Tomorrow Is a New Day features deeply personal work from Open Studio Cambodia block-print artist Morn Chear and Open Studio Cambodia founder Lauren Iida, a Japanese-American papercut artist. Admission is free; learn more here.
Without a Home in Aurora
Daily (except Mondays) through May 29: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aurora History Museum, 15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
The Without a Home in Aurora exhibit is based on an oral history project that captured the personal challenges, trials and resilience of Aurorans experiencing homelessness. Much of the photography in the display was provided by local street photographer Amy Forestieri; more than twenty people shared their stories. Admission is free; find out more here.
La Cucaracha
Daily through April; check for hours
CSU Pueblo Library, 2200 Bonforte Boulevard, Pueblo
A handful of Chicano and student activists at the University of Colorado Boulder banded together to create La Cucaracha, an alternative newspaper powered by a commitment to the social-justice values of Colorado’s Chicano Movement of the 1970s. They chose Pueblo for the paper’s debut because of the Chicano population and factory workforce there, publishing from 1976 to 1983. And the name La Cucaracha? For poor Chicano workers, the lowly but indestructible cockroach was a symbol of never backing down. The Colorado State University Pueblo has a new exhibit of pages and memorabilia from the newspaper on January 27 that will remain up through April; find information here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February: Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1601 Arapahoe Street
Looking for a romantic winter activity that won't break the bank or take you too far from home? You’re in luck: The Downtown Denver Rinkis back with free skating and cheap rentals. The season runs through February 20, and if you want to brush up on your skating skills before you bring a date along, free lessons are offered every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Contact the Downtown Denver Partnership at 303-534-6161 for details; find out more here.
Vida Building at CSU Spur
Daily, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4800 North Bettie Cram Drive
The Stock Show is over, but this amazing new Colorado State University animal-care facility is open year-round, and admission is always free. Inside, you can see cat and dog surgery, watch a mock kids' vet clinic, and experience virtual reality. Find out more here.
Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]