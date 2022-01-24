Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

If you resolved to get more involved in the community in the new year, it's not too late. This last full week of January is packed with opportunities to learn more about the world around you. And there are plenty of options for free fun, too.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week, as well as six ongoing activities you can enjoy almost anytime.
Lunar New Year Street Market Fair
Monday, January 24, through January 31, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Truong An, Far East Center, 333 South Federal Boulevard
The Lunar New Year doesn’t officially begin until February 1, but Asian families traditionally prepare by deep-cleaning their homes and venturing out to buy new clothes, special foods, gifts and decorations. At the Far East Center, gift retailer Truong An stocks up, with fresh festival fruits, lanterns, red envelopes, calligraphy couplets and tiger decorations spilling out onto the sidewalk for holiday shoppers to peruse —weather permitting — right up to the end of January. Meanwhile, plans are in the works for big Year of the Tiger celebrations the first weekend in February. Find more info here.
International Snow Sculpture Championships
Carving Week: Monday, January 24, through January 28
Viewing Week: Friday, January 28, through February 2
Riverwalk Center, 2150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge
After last year's downsized affair, Breckenridge is back on track to remount the official International Snow Sculpture Championships, a January tradition at the ski resort for thirty years. A global crew of snow-carving artists will begin sculpting with a cannon-shot start at 11 a.m. Monday morning; the goal is to finish by 9 p.m. Friday, kicking off five more days and nights of viewing opportunities. Watching works-in-progress and viewing finished ones is free any time; but reservations are required on Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. only. Learn more here and RSVP for Saturday here.
Sweetwater Community Open House Series
Tuesday, January 25, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sweetwater Community Club, 600 Sweetwater Road, Gypsum
The U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Eagle Valley Land Trust are hosting three in-person open-house sessions to collect initial public input on the future management of Sweetwater Lake and the surrounding area, Colorado's 43rd state park. Find out more here.
Cryptocurrency and Digital Currency: The Future of Money?
Tuesday, January 25, 6 p.m., online
The Vail Symposium hosts a free Zoom webinar on the future of money with representatives from the public and private sector discussing the different forms of digital currency, the role of blockchain in digital currency, the developing regulatory framework and the value in including digital currencies and fintech in an investment portfolio, and more. Register here.
Fort Chambers: A Call for Boulder to Reckon With Our History and Build Right Relationships With Indigenous Peoples Today
Wednesday, January 26, 3 p.m., online
Throughout the country, people are reassessing how we memorialize our history, especially in regard to racial injustice and conflict. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks is considering how to protect and develop the site of Fort Chambers, one of the staging grounds for the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, when over 200 Cheyenne and Arapaho people were killed. Members of Right Relationship Boulder’s Land Working Group will narrate a twenty-minute slide presentation, followed by a Q&A and discussion. The event is free; register here.
Spring International Film Series Kickoff: Jodorowsky’s Dune
Wednesday, January 26, 7:30 p.m.
Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CU Boulder Campus
The University of Colorado Boulder’s International Film Series spring schedule starts with a freebie that’s made for hard-core film cultists: Jodorowsky’s Dune, the story of offbeat director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s lifelong goal of making the ultimate film version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic. His original casting picks included Salvador Dalí, Orson Welles, Gloria Swanson, David Carradine, Mick Jagger and others — a dead giveaway that his definitive Dune’s time passed long ago. But it’s Jodorowsky himself, as a man possessed, who will keep your eyes glued to the screen during Frank Pavich’s documentary. Learn more here.
La Cucaracha Exhibit Grand Unveiling
Thursday, January 27, 5:30 p.m.; live or online, via Facebook
CSU Pueblo Library, 2200 Bonforte Boulevard, Pueblo
A handful of Chicano and student activists at the University of Colorado Boulder banded together to create La Cucaracha, an alternative newspaper powered by a commitment to the social-justice values of Colorado’s Chicano Movement of the 1970s. They chose Pueblo for the paper’s debut because of the Chicano population and factory workforce there, publishing from 1976 to 1983. And the name La Cucaracha? For poor Chicano workers, the lowly but indestructible cockroach was a symbol of never backing down. The Colorado State University Pueblo Library will unveil a new exhibit of pages and memorabilia from the newspaper on January 27 that will remain up through April; find information here.
Listen, Learn and Create Change: Creating a Compassionate Community
Thursday, January 27, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Drive
Center for the Arts Evergreen is launching its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative with a conversation to discuss the need for change in our organizations, workplaces and community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, panel discussion begins at 6 p.m. Register for the free program here.
The Hardest Day
Thursday, January 27, 6 p.m., online
Acclaimed documentary The Hardest Day, which highlights the power of the human-animal bond in its last moments, can now be streamed for free through January 28 courtesy of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, the film’s presenting sponsor. A free, live virtual Q&A event with the filmmakers and veterinarians appearing in the documentary will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 27. Find out more here.
First Annual African American Chamber Awards Reception
Friday, January 28, 5:30 p.m.
Hyatt DTC, 7800 East Tufts Avenue
Celebrate the first annual awards presentation by the African Chamber of Commerce. The free event begins with networking and appetizers at 5:30, followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. honoring large and small African nonprofits and businesses, women-owned businesses, disruptors, and chamber partners. RSVP here.
And six ongoing bonus activities:
Walk With Me
Daily through February 16, gallery opens at 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Walk With Me includes more than 100 iconic photographs by famed photojournalist Ernest Withers, which document civil rights activism, sports, music, politics and everyday life. The exhibit (suggested donation $5) is the centerpiece of the NAACP Boulder County's "Walk With Me" Black History Month celebration; find out more about the series here.
McNichols Building Exhibits
Daily, 8 to 5 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Four new exhibits debut at the McNichols building this week: On the first floor, Travis Sheridan's Imperfect Pixels and Imperfect Union ask us to remember those the Black community has recently lost and to examine the promises of the U.S. government that go unfulfilled. On the second floor, Zen Gardens From Kyoto to Denver celebrates the beauty of Japanese Zen gardens with large-format photos by the late William Corey and photos of the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Shofu-En Japanese Garden by Scott Dressel-Martin. On the third floor, Tomorrow Is a New Day features deeply personal work from Open Studio Cambodia block-print artist Morn Chear and Open Studio Cambodia founder Lauren Iida, a Japanese-American papercut artist. Admission is free; learn more here.
Without a Home in Aurora
Daily (except Mondays) through May 29: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aurora History Museum, 15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
The Without a Home in Aurora exhibit is based on an oral history project that captured the personal challenges, trials and resilience of Aurorans experiencing homelessness. Much of the photography in the display was provided by local street photographer Amy Forestieri; more than twenty people shared their stories. Admission is free; find out more here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Daily through February: Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1601 Arapahoe Street
Looking for a romantic winter activity that won't break the bank or take you too far from home? You’re in luck: The Downtown Denver Rinkis back with free skating and cheap rentals. The season runs through February 20, and if you want to brush up on your skating skills before you bring a date along, free lessons are offered every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. Contact the Downtown Denver Partnership at 303-534-6161 for details; find out more here.
Vida Building at CSU Spur
Daily, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4800 North Bettie Cram Drive
The Stock Show is over, but this amazing new Colorado State University animal-care facility is open year-round, and admission is always free. Inside, you can see cat and dog surgery, watch a mock kids' vet clinic, and experience virtual reality. Find out more here.
Night Lights Denver
Daily (except Monday) through January, 5:15 to 11:59 p.m.
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The January program of the "people's projector" is up and running, with new works from artists Danielle Cunningham. Joseph Toney and Mario Carrillo illuminating the side of the Clocktower; Clayton Kenney's crowd-favorite "Snow" from 2019 has also returned. The light shows continue daily (except Monday) through January; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]