Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Denver is looking at another hot week, but the calendar is full of cool activities. Catch a movie under the stars, or chill at a fascinating program that looks at fifty years of two music careers.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week:
2022 State of the City Address
Monday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Montbello Recreation Center, 15555 East 53rd Avenue
Mayor Michael Hancock will offer his last State of the City address and discuss priorities for the final year of his third term. The event is open to the public, and following the speech, Hancock is hosting a community reception outside the rec center. The speech will also be shown live on Channel 8.
Lou Marini and Steve Gadd in Person
Tuesday, July 19, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Koelbel Libriary, 5955 South Holly Street, Centennial
Arapahoe Libraries is hosting James Taylor bandmembers Lou Marini and Steve Gadd before they head to Fiddler's Green for their evening concert. The musicians will share stories of their careers, playing with artists such as Aerosmith, Paul Simon, the Rolling Stones and Aretha Franklin. Marini, who is known for his role as "Blue Lou" in The Blues Brothers, was also an original member of the Saturday Night Live house band. Admission is free, but you must register here.
Energize Colorado Resource Fair
Tuesday, July 19, 4 to 6 p.m.
CEDS Finance, 10660 East Colfax Avenue, Suite B, Aurora
Energize Colorado is hosting resource fairs to connect small-business owners with business support organizations that have funding, technical assistance and other resources; the first is in Aurora. Adhttps://www.kuvo.org/event/congas-across-the-rockies/mission is free; register here.
Reflect and Remember: A Decade Since the Aurora Theater Shooting
Tuesday, July 19, 11:49 p.m., and online
Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
The 7/20 Memorial Foundation is presenting a series of community events to mark the tenth anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting on July 20, 2012. They begin with a midnight vigil at the memorial, where white crosses memorializing the victims will be on display after 8 p.m. on July 19. The vigil is a prelude to an all-day, all-community event on Saturday, July 23, when the foundation will present "Metamorphosis: Aurora Theater Shooting 10 Years Later." Get details here.
Congas Across the Rockies
Wednesday, July 20, 1:30 p.m.
Sloan’s Lake Park, north side
Billed as “Denver’s 1st Annual Congas Across the Rockies,” this community get-together will include food booths, arts and crafts, poetry, Aztec dancing and a car show put on by the Royalty Car Club. But the main event will be a gathering of drummers playing 75 congas at once for everyone’s entertainment (as well as a bid for a Guinness record). These aren’t just any drummers, though: Among them will be former members of the bands WAR, Malo and El Chicano. Emceed by KUVO’s own Darold Vigil — Westword’s pick for Best Radio Host in 2021 — the party will also serve as a celebration of Carlos Santana’s 75th birthday. Learn more here.
Colfax Ave. Summer Movie Series: In the Heights
Wednesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m.
East 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street
It’s summer in the city, when a walk down the East Colfax corridor can feel steamy. Relax. Bring a blanket and a friend, and settle down in the grassy triangle at 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street for a screening of In the Heights, the first in the Colfax Ave. Summer Movie Series and an ideal summer-in-the-city flick. Come early for a pre-show party with food and drink concessions before the film starts at 7:30 p.m. RSVP for free tickets and audio headphones online at Eventbrite; the movies continue on August 17 and September 21.
Edible Artscapes: Arts [email protected] Employment Academy
Thursday, July 21, 1:30 p.m.
1089 Osage Street
Celebrate the unveiling of Edible Artscapes. Arts Street and lead artist Katy Casper have worked with 22 youth artists, ages fourteen to twenty, over the past six weeks, exploring the principles of permaculture design and creating a regenerative urban farming installation with integrated artistic elements in the La Alma neighborhood. Find out more here.
Third Thursday Swingin' Summer Bash: 1940s Celebration
Thursday, July 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Belmar, 7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Get a taste of the 40s when Belmar goes back in time for a Third Thursday tribute to WWII-era and post-war music. Dance to local harmonizers the Beverly Belles and Frank Sinatra impersonator Derek Evilsizor, and relax between tunes to refreshments from a food truck (BYO chair). The event is free, but food and refreshments are not, RSVP at Eventbrite.
Englewood Cultural Arts Commission Call for Artists
Thursday, July 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Devil's Head Distillery, 3296 South Acoma Street, Englewood
Devil's Head Distillery is looking for new art to hang on its walls; artists are invited to bring print or digital portfolios to the distillery for a meet-and-greet hosted by Devil's Head and the Englewood Cultural Arts Commission. Drinks and snacks will be provided; find out more here.
Blaxplanation: Black Art with Floyd D. Tunson
Thursday, July 21, 6:30 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
In partnership with RedLine’s Afrofuturistic art program series, History Colorado's Blaxplanation: Black Artist event focuses on exploring the relationship between the historic Black experience and how it is explored, experienced and understood in the expression of art. Artist Floyd D. Tunson will speak about his art and life experiences, then take questions from the audience. Admission is free; register here.
9+CO Saturday Sing-Along Outdoor Movie: Frozen
Saturday, July 23, 7 to 10:30 p.m. (movie at 9 p.m.)
Hale Park, 4128 East Tenth Avenue
Bring your blankets, chairs and picnics for a free, Saturday Sing-Along outdoor movie at 9+CO. The best Frozen-inspired costume will win a prize, and there will be special guest appearances by princesses Elsa and Anna at 7 p.m. Picnic boxes will be available from Blanco and Culinary Dropout, and Gelato Boy will be selling gelato for $3 per serving, with proceeds benefiting Hill Middle School. Find more information here.
And an anytime bonus:
Participatory Budgeting Idea Collecting
Accepting suggestions online through July 31
We, the People of Denver, voted to pass participatory budgeting, allowing folks to determine how to use a portion of their taxes to benefit their own neighborhoods. The city budgeted $2 million in funding for special projects to be voted on in September in three focus neighborhoods, so officials are counting on citizens to determine community priorities. Find details, guidelines and instructions here, and send your ideas back by July 31. People in other areas of the city may also participate, but for a smaller piece of the overall pie this round.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]