Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

click to enlarge An Alien Resistance exhibit for IS Fair. Courtesy of IS Fair

click to enlarge Time to start shopping! Courtesy of A Paris Street Market

It's another big week for arts and entertainment in the Mile High City, with Denver Arts Week continuing through November 13 and the Denver Film Festival rolling through November 14. You can enjoy events both online and in person — and don't forget to raise a glass on November 10 to the Tattered Cover, which officially marks its fiftieth birthday with celebrations at all stores.Keep reading for a dozen of the best events for free in and around town this week.As part of the 44th Denver Film Festival, the Virtual Reality Arcade is returning. Explore the best of new-cinema storytelling through twelve virtual-reality experiences curated from all over the globe — including favorites from SXSW, Tribeca, Venice International Film Festival and Sundance. Although the VR includes paid programming, there are free times daily; find the full schedule here Join Denver Arts & Venues for a free tour of public art along 14th Street, which is the home to some of Denver’s oldest murals by Allen True, as well as Lawrence Argent’s famous “I See What You Mean” (aka the Big Blue Bear) at the Colorado Convention Center. Register in advance here was founded in 1995 by Devon Dikeou, whose role as editor and publisher has continued through 25 editions. At this event, Devon Dikeou andmanaging editor Brandon Johnson will take a look back at the wild and wonderful world ofits history, contents and people; how it relates to a lineage of artist-run publications; and the role of publishing in the world of art in general. A Q&A will follow; find out more here Rick McIntyre, wolf researcher and the author ofandhas a new book about an unconventional alpha male. He'll read from the book and discuss his work; find out more here Three novelists at different stages of their careers — Manual Ramos, David Slayton and Ruth Sharpe — will read from their work and join a panel discussion with Susan Brooks, editor-in-chief of Literary Wanderlust, a local independent publisher, to talk about the process of writing, editing and publishing a novel, and the state of the novel-publishing market today. It's free to attend (in person or online); find out more here All day on November 10, all Tattered Cover locations will mark the fiftieth anniversary of Denver's independent bookstore chain, with special deals and a celebratory bookmark free to anyone who makes a purchase. The events culminate with a special ceremony at 6 p.m., with complimentary desserts and drinks at all stores. Find out more here Explaining what IS Fair is could fill many screens, but as the people who run this show explain, it’s a “pseudo-science fair for free-thinking adults, artists, miscreants, pranksters and anyone with a good story to tell” who gather every four years in a different city to share tri-fold exhibits and short films. Denver organizer Peter Miles Bergman notes that it’s been a good while since the fair was last here (it was supposed to return in 2020, when the Denver fair had to be postponed). But now’s the time: IS Fair is free, in every sense of the word; learn more here Stanley Marketplace’s unofficial league of boutiques — June Ruby, True, Goose and the Goat, Steele Angel, Sterre, Billy Goat and the Gosling, and Aktiv — are abiding by the hall's “love one another” creed to collaborate on a fashion show showcasing holiday looks that you can put together just by shopping under one roof. Before the big event, students in Factory Five Five ’s design and sewing classes will strut their handmade stuff down the runway. Catch the free events in the common area near Logan House Coffee; find info here. Once a year, the old-school A Paris Street Market flea gussies up for the holidays with a Christmas version. But the holiday selection is still eclectic, with the vintage aura you know and love: old-fashioned molded and glittered glass ornaments, jolly plastic lawn Santas and reindeer in mid-flight, and anything else you might find packed up in Grandma’s attic, including gift items, clothing, art and antiques. Admission and parking are both free; learn more here and RSVP at Eventbrite Something remarkable happened when a dozen LBGTQ kids, ages twelve through eighteen, came together once a week for two months at Longmont's Firehouse Art Center and the Boulder Public Library's Building 61 Maker Space to learn not only how to make and upcycle garments, but also how to become more comfortable in their own skin as neurodiverse teens. After the tutelage of experts in fashion design, fiber art, makeup and multimedia, they're now ready to show off their fashions and personalities at Slay the Runway, a one-time show in the ATLAS Black Box at CU Boulder. Admission is free, but space is extremely limited; make reservations in advance at Eventbrite Georgetown, that historic little mountain community up I-70 with vintage shops and Victorian houses, also has a great spot for viewing bighorn sheep, and the town built a whole festival out of that awe-inspiring view. The Bighorn Sheep Festival is a full-day fest complete with spotting scopes, a photography contest , an archery workshop, a fun run, nature hikes, campfire s’mores and more. It’s a family affair like no other, and it’s free. Find a festival map and information here Balefire Goods in Olde Town Arvada opens its doors wide this weekend for a fourth-anniversary celebration equally suitable for old friends of the jewelry boutique and folks who’ve never been there before. There’ll be bites and bubbly, live demos and a trunk show with the metal engravers of Tuggle Designs, discounts and more. It’s also a chance to shop Balefire’s current Affordable Art Show, and shoppers who spend more than $50 in the shop will receive a free gift. Get in the mood for shopping local; learn more here. RSVP at Eventbrite