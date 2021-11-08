Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Keep reading for a dozen of the best events for free in and around town this week.
DFF Virtual Reality Arcade
Monday, November 8, Tuesday, November 9, and Wednesday, November 10, 2:30 to 8 p.m.
The Festival Annex, McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
As part of the 44th Denver Film Festival, the Virtual Reality Arcade is returning. Explore the best of new-cinema storytelling through twelve virtual-reality experiences curated from all over the globe — including favorites from SXSW, Tribeca, Venice International Film Festival and Sundance. Although the VR includes paid programming, there are free times daily; find the full schedule here.
Denver Public Art Tour
Tuesday, November 9, 5 p.m.
Galleria, 1385 Curtis Street
Join Denver Arts & Venues for a free tour of public art along 14th Street, which is the home to some of Denver’s oldest murals by Allen True, as well as Lawrence Argent’s famous “I See What You Mean” (aka the Big Blue Bear) at the Colorado Convention Center. Register in advance here.
X Marks the Spot: A History of zingmagazine, Artist-Run Publishing, and the Future of Print Tuesday, November 9, 6 p.m.
Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue
zingmagazine was founded in 1995 by Devon Dikeou, whose role as editor and publisher has continued through 25 editions. At this event, Devon Dikeou and zingmagazine managing editor Brandon Johnson will take a look back at the wild and wonderful world of zingmagazine — its history, contents and people; how it relates to a lineage of artist-run publications; and the role of publishing in the world of art in general. A Q&A will follow; find out more here.
Rick McIntyre: Redemption of Wolf 302
Tuesday, November 9, 7 p.m.
Colfax Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Rick McIntyre, wolf researcher and the author of The Rise of Wolf 8 and The Reign of Wolf 21, has a new book about an unconventional alpha male. He'll read from the book and discuss his work; find out more here.
Colorado Novelists: A NaNoWriMo Panel
Wednesday, November 10, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe Community College Library, 5900 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, and online
Three novelists at different stages of their careers — Manual Ramos, David Slayton and Ruth Sharpe — will read from their work and join a panel discussion with Susan Brooks, editor-in-chief of Literary Wanderlust, a local independent publisher, to talk about the process of writing, editing and publishing a novel, and the state of the novel-publishing market today. It's free to attend (in person or online); find out more here.
Tattered Cover 50th Anniversary Celebration
Wednesday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., ceremony at 6 p.m.
All Tattered Cover locations
All day on November 10, all Tattered Cover locations will mark the fiftieth anniversary of Denver's independent bookstore chain, with special deals and a celebratory bookmark free to anyone who makes a purchase. The events culminate with a special ceremony at 6 p.m., with complimentary desserts and drinks at all stores. Find out more here.
IS Fair 20202021
Thursday, November 11, through Sunday, November 14
Globeville Rec Center, 4496 Grant Street
Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue
Explaining what IS Fair is could fill many screens, but as the people who run this show explain, it’s a “pseudo-science fair for free-thinking adults, artists, miscreants, pranksters and anyone with a good story to tell” who gather every four years in a different city to share tri-fold exhibits and short films. Denver organizer Peter Miles Bergman notes that it’s been a good while since the fair was last here (it was supposed to return in 2020, when the Denver fair had to be postponed). But now’s the time: IS Fair is free, in every sense of the word; learn more here.
Stanley Marketplace Holiday Fashion Show
Factory Fashion Pre-show: Thursday, November 11, 5 p.m.; Stanley Marketplace Show: 6:30 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Stanley Marketplace’s unofficial league of boutiques — June Ruby, True, Goose and the Goat, Steele Angel, Sterre, Billy Goat and the Gosling, and Aktiv — are abiding by the hall's “love one another” creed to collaborate on a fashion show showcasing holiday looks that you can put together just by shopping under one roof. Before the big event, students in Factory Five Five’s design and sewing classes will strut their handmade stuff down the runway. Catch the free events in the common area near Logan House Coffee; find info here.
Rue de Noel, a Paris Street Christmas Market
Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Douglas County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock
Once a year, the old-school A Paris Street Market flea gussies up for the holidays with a Christmas version. But the holiday selection is still eclectic, with the vintage aura you know and love: old-fashioned molded and glittered glass ornaments, jolly plastic lawn Santas and reindeer in mid-flight, and anything else you might find packed up in Grandma’s attic, including gift items, clothing, art and antiques. Admission and parking are both free; learn more here and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Slay the Runway
Saturday, November 13, 6 to 8 p.m.
Roser ATLAS Center, ATLAS Black Box Experimental Studio B2, 1125 18th Street, University of Colorado Boulder
Something remarkable happened when a dozen LBGTQ kids, ages twelve through eighteen, came together once a week for two months at Longmont's Firehouse Art Center and the Boulder Public Library's Building 61 Maker Space to learn not only how to make and upcycle garments, but also how to become more comfortable in their own skin as neurodiverse teens. After the tutelage of experts in fashion design, fiber art, makeup and multimedia, they're now ready to show off their fashions and personalities at Slay the Runway, a one-time show in the ATLAS Black Box at CU Boulder. Admission is free, but space is extremely limited; make reservations in advance at Eventbrite.
Bighorn Sheep Festival
Saturday, November 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Strousse Park, 600 Sixth Street, Georgetown
Gateway Visitor Center, 1491 Argentine Street, Georgetown
Georgetown, that historic little mountain community up I-70 with vintage shops and Victorian houses, also has a great spot for viewing bighorn sheep, and the town built a whole festival out of that awe-inspiring view. The Bighorn Sheep Festival is a full-day fest complete with spotting scopes, a photography contest, an archery workshop, a fun run, nature hikes, campfire s’mores and more. It’s a family affair like no other, and it’s free. Find a festival map and information here.
Balefire Anniversary Open House
Saturday, November 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Balefire Goods in Olde Town Arvada opens its doors wide this weekend for a fourth-anniversary celebration equally suitable for old friends of the jewelry boutique and folks who’ve never been there before. There’ll be bites and bubbly, live demos and a trunk show with the metal engravers of Tuggle Designs, discounts and more. It’s also a chance to shop Balefire’s current Affordable Art Show, and shoppers who spend more than $50 in the shop will receive a free gift. Get in the mood for shopping local; learn more here. RSVP at Eventbrite.
