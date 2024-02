New in the Galleries: Year of the Dragon, Valentine Hearts and Queer Love Letters

click to enlarge Wednesday Kim, “The Mental Athlete,” video projection for Night Lights Denver. Wednesday Kim, courtesy of Night Lights Denver

Kristina Davies, "Syncopation," 2024, mixed media on wood. Kristina Davies, SeeSaw Gallery

Firehouse resident artist Amy Lummus created ten interactive kinetic sculptures at the Firehouse Art Center. Amy Lummus, courtesy Firehouse Art Center

Jeffrey Hersch, "Wild Horse Capture, Rifle, CO." Jeffrey Hersch

Jane Falkenberg, "Draco Panthera," oil on wood panel. Jane Falkenberg

Benefit CHAC and take home a hand-painted heart. Shantel Lucero

Eric Anderson, Leon Gallery

Vasilis Avramidi, "Arcade," 2023, oil on canvas. Vasilis Avramidi, Ryan Joseph Gallery

Heart Art designed by Abram Aleo. Abram Aleo

Enjoy mimosas and shopping with fashion designer Mona Lucero at D'art Gallery. Courtesy Tammy Abramovitz

Janie Stamm, "Orange Blossom Baby (Devotion)." Janie Stamm, courtesy Breck Create

The news is rumbling through Denver’s artist community that painter Joe Clower, a smart and satirical compadre of the Colorado old guard that includes former members of Boulder’s Armory Group and the '60s Criss-Cross artist co-op, passed away on February 4 at the age of 86. Want to know more about Clower and his work? You’re in luck. Through March 9, see his work alongside artist Amber Cobb's in The Unusual Suspects , a show mounted by his friends at Rule Gallery. Discover more in Rule Gallery’s statement about Clower And there are more shows on the horizon. Find our rundown of gallery openings and new exhibits below:Night Lights takes a thematic turn toward health and wellness from a digital point of view in February, cycling ten minutes of projected video imagery by five artists on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower after dark. That includes Surabhi Saraf’s dancing blobs; Wednesday Kim’s brain-boosting personal trainer as well as “subliminals,” characters whose surreptitious messages will improve life; Sara Ludy’s AI-driven video narratives; and LaJuné McMillian’s meditational movement tutorials. The loop runs continuously through midnight each evening through February 29, and is free to view.Four artists known in the local co-op community band together at See-Saw Gallery to share their 21st-century solutions for using color in abstract compositions. Included are Kristina Davies’s crowded, gestural color play; architect/watercolorist Tiffani Erdmanczyk’s organic experiments with manipulated materials; fellow experimenter Shadae Hunt’s ink and mixed-media works driven by the emotional power of color; and Jessica Loving’s atmospheric mixed-media paintings shot with light.Firehouse's main focus in February is on resident artist Amy Lummus, who has been creating work and interacting with the public during open hours in the South Gallery for the last three months. The resulting show,, comprises ten wood-and-canvas kinetic sculptures inspired by the traumatic experiences of female models pictured in her work. Directed by viewer interaction to express and share narratives, the sculpture asks people to literally turn the crank while gaining understanding. As a resident, Lummus also had a chance to try her hand at curation, choosing fellow artist Lindy Bush, whose tiny plein-air paintings are displayed inside tin boxes, for a concurrent show in the South Gallery.In its fifth installment, BRDG Project’sgroup exhibit shows the purpose of painting outside the box when defining the meaning of the “West.” Curator Michael Dowling asks artists to express the ideas of exploration, pioneering and breaking ground insinuated by the geographical concept, and opening up the subject matter to new connotations. The breadth of both subject matter and mediums promises to be thought-provoking, whether it’s strict cowboys and Indians, landscape-oriented or out of this world entirely.One of Valkarie’s most iconic annual shows,celebrates the Lunar New Year with imagery of the Wood Dragon, this year’s representative of the Chinese zodiac, by dozens of gallery guest and artists. Painted on eight-by-eight-inch wood panels, each showcasing its artist’s unique style, the artwork often falls within the affordable range, and one can also easily choose from past zodiac animal artworks in Valkarie’s current retrospective of Lunar New Year art from previous years. Can’t make the opening? Valkarie always offers the opportunity to buy work online; view the completecollection here Another local tradition, CHAC Gallery's annual fundraiser Milagros del Corazón is also happening on Saturday. This year’s family-friendly party and art auction of wooden hearts — each hand-decorated by more than seventy gallery artists and community donors — is dedicated to former CHAC executive director and vice chair Lucille Ruibal Rivera, who passed away in November, a victim of domestic violence. Auction proceeds will help CHAC establish a new educational art program to help families affected by domestic violence.Artist Eric Anderson brings a luminous body of new drawings, paintings and sculpture to Leon Gallery during an opening that also celebrates the nonprofit gallery’s successful $20,000 capital campaign to keep its doors open. It’s a good matchup for a happy occasion, given Leon’s reputation as a gallery devoted to providing artists with the freedom to develop visual ideas and room to show experimental work not supported by commercial galleries. Anderson’s work fits the bill completely, with style.Ryan Joseph Gallery wakes up in February for a small-works show of psychedelic, pop and urban art. Snap it up before it’s gone.Spectra steps into the Valentine game, with its own version of a heart-shaped show, backed up by tarot readings, beverages, giveaways and live music. In addition to the artist-painted heart-shaped canvases for sale, this year’s show will include more dimensional offerings, such as jewelry, fiber art and handmade plushies. The hearty party is also an opportunity to visit Spectra’s latest immersive adventure,. While admission to the opening is free, anyone can tuck in the immersive show, too, for a discounted donation of $15 or $20. RSVP or make your donation at Eventbrite The delightful exhibitionat D’art, which pairs artwork by Karla Raines, Jenny Wilson and James-Allan Holmes with fabulous wearable art by designer Mona Lucero, comes to an end this weekend with Mimosas with Mona, an afternoon soiree that includes a fashion accessories pop-up by Lucero and a small painting sale by the artists, just in time for Valentine gift-shopping. Just the thing for the sweetheart who loves higher culture.In conjunction with Breck Create’s current exhibition In Plain Sight: Queer Rural Narratives From the Water and the Land , the arts organization will collaborate with the Close Friends Collective to host a Valentine’s evening of talks by exhibiting artists Ben Cuevas and Janie Stamm, followed by a reading of letters and poems by queer authors of this century and last.