Global Break-Dancing Competition Returns to Denver Today

Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, for the Red Bull BC One City Cypher at Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex; competition begins at noon, with the main event at 2 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here . "Events like this give exposure to the general public," he notes. "But they're also giving dancers a platform to present their art and to have real performance opportunities to see a path to a career or sustainable profession as a dancer." Flaws has taught in Korea, Cambodia, Morocco and Bhutan; he studied extensively with legendary Korean Bboys Born and Physicx of Rivers Crew , and volunteered with Tiny Toones in Cambodia, a non-profit organization that uses hip-hop to empower at-risk youth."I'm always telling my students that while they're at home playing video games, their competition is practicing. It is just like anything else: The more you do it, the better you're gonna get at it. The more you commit to it and the more serious you take it, the better you're going to get."Flaws teaches everyone from preschoolers to university dance students, detention-center youth and Denver Public School students. He's also the head coach at the Bboy Factory and produces events, including Bboy Factory Anniversary Jams and two earlier breakin’ conventions at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Admission to catch the action is free. The competition will be hosted by Ivan the Urban Action Figure, with DJ A-L spinning breakbeats; break icons Neguin, Ian Flaws and B-Girl Bonita will serve as judges. The top two B-Boys and top two B-Girls from today will advance to the Cypher quarterfinal in Philadelphia on July 23.