 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A concrete barrier turned into a scratch pad on an off-ramp at the intersection of I-25 and Alameda.EXPAND
A concrete barrier turned into a scratch pad on an off-ramp at the intersection of I-25 and Alameda.
Kyle Harris

The Saddest Graffiti in Denver

Kyle Harris | January 8, 2020 | 9:26am
AA

Some pieces of graffiti are poetry or art. Others are political. Many are immature: naked stick figures and curse words.

And some are simply tragic – an explosion of incoherence, the diarrhea of a troubled mind, an apocalyptic outburst.

The exit ramp from Interstate 25 to West Alameda Avenue boasts a concrete canvas of particularly horrific scrawls, spanning a mishmash of tragedies, mythologies and cultural events. The writing is ugly and riddled with spelling errors. It's the sort of crass scribble-scrabble that gives graffiti a bad name.

Related Stories

There’s a screed about a variety of cartels that ends in the phrase: “Kill Chiuhua Cartel War," with most of the of cartel names preceding that misspelled.

There are fire and brimstone references: “EPISTLE WRATH OF GOD Sodom; GEMORAA” scrawled in green – with the word “Sewdom” below it in black. There’s an indecipherable sentence with the words “sin” and “shalom.” And the phrase “Child Killers.”

And there’s even a reference to the Bolder Boulder – a race 28 miles away from this puzzling scratchpad of jarring notes: “Street Racers “Boolder Boulder Run 1 Million Sacrifices are Always made See you on the other side.”

Is this message a poetic diary? A cry for help? Maybe it’s written by a person who bonked during the Bolder Boulder and never came back? Or someone involved in a cartel who broke down from the pressure of constant war? Perhaps it was someone with a bored and busy mind who spent too much time reading Genesis? I'd like to think it was Don DeLillo pouring out notes for his next novel, but it was probably just someone with a Sharpie having a bad day.

There's nobody to ask and no way to know.

Much of the street art around Denver is paid for by the city and businesses, which can account for their messages. But just like the trendy art that’s decorating the alleys and sides of buildings around town, that’s celebrated in travel magazines, that’s touted as a sign that Denver cares about culture, these crude tags tell us something about this place where we live. 

Take a look at art – art in the widest sense of the word: any act of creative expression – and see how it can serve as a mirror. So much of what this city has been decorated with makes us look hip and pretty and chic.

But what's scrawled on this barrier isn’t pretty at all. It’s sad and strange and also telling about life in Denver today. And it will probably be buffed away soon, if it isn’t already gone.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >