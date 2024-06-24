The 2024 Colorado Book Awards Recognize the Best in Local Lit

The Colorado Book Awards returned to Denver for a sold-out awards ceremony on Friday, June 21, after moving its annual celebration of the best in local lit around the state in recent years. Its welcome return to the Tivoli Turnhalle Theater on the downtown Auraria campus offered a historic and appropriately grand backdrop to the awards, which celebrate the finest achievements from the previous year in several bookish categories.
This year marked the 33rd iteration of the CBAs, and there were some significant changes to the categories. Where there were originally two categories for the novel form — literary and general fiction — those were consolidated into one single award. But there was a return to a formerly used category, as well: the Short Story Collection, which had been phased out some years back but returned for 2024. Likewise, the popular Romance category enjoyed its second year in the rotation. In all, 2024's event included fifteen categories.
The Colorado Book Awards are produced by Colorado Humanities and Center for the Book, and supported by several local agencies devoted to honoring good writing, including CU Denver's English Department, which helped host the awards at the Tivioli Turnhalle. The finalists' books were available for on-site purchase courtesy of the Bookies, where they can still be purchased.
An alphabetical listing of all fifteen categories and their winners and finalists is below. Congratulations to all these finalists, and to the Colorado Book Awards for recognizing the literary accomplishments in our state.
Winner:
Reading Colorado: A Literary Road Guide, Peter Anderson
Finalists:
Been Outside: Adventures of Black Women, Nonbinary, and Gender Nonconforming People in Nature, Amber Wendler and Shaz Zamore
Unioverse: Stories of the Reconvergence, Angie Hodapp and Joshua Viola
Unplugged Voices: 125 Tales of Art and Life from Northern New Mexico, the Four Corners and the West, Sara Frances
Children’s Literature
Winner:
Lia & Luís: Puzzled!, Ana Crespo and Giovana Medeiros
Finalists:
Building a Dream: How the Boys of Koh Panyee Became Champions, Darshana Khiani and Dow Phumiruk
Light Speaks, Christine Layton and Luciana Navarro Powell
Something Spectacular: A Rock’s Journey, Carmela Lavigna Coyle and Carly Allen-Fletcher
Creative Nonfiction
Winner:
Losing Music, John Cotter
Finalists:
Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet, Ben Goldfarb
Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado, Dave Showalter
Soil: the Story of a Black Mother’s Garden, Camille T. Dungy
General Nonfiction
Winner:
So Much Stuff: How Humans Discovered Tools, Invented Meaning, and Made More of Everything, Chip Colwell
Finalists:
Western Water A to Z: The History, Nature, and Culture of a Vanishing Resource, Robert R. Crifasi
When Innocence Is Not Enough: Hidden Evidence and the Failed Promise of the Brady Rule, Thomas L. Dybdahl
Historical Fiction
Winner:
To Die Beautiful, Buzzy Jackson
Finalists:
A Bakery In Paris, Aimie K. Runyan
Paradise Undone: A Novel of Jonestown, Annie Dawid
History
Winner:
Women of the Colorado Gold Rush Era, J.v.L Bell and Jan Gunia
Finalists:
Galloping Gourmet: Eating and Drinking with Buffalo Bill, Steve Friesen
HILOS CULTURALES: Cultural Threads of The San Luis Valley, Patricia B. Martinez, Herman A Martinez, and Enrique R. Lamadrid
Juvenile Literature
Winner:
Brave Bird at Wounded Knee: A Story of Protest on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Rachel Bithell and Eric Freeberg
Finalists:
Backcountry, Jenny Goebel
Skyriders, Polly Holyoke
The Girl From Earth’s End, Tara Dairman
Mystery
Blood Betrayal, Ausma Zehanat Khan
Minotaur Books
Finalists:
Standing Dead, Margaret Mizushima
Take the Honey and Run: A Beekeeping Mystery, Jennie Marts
Novel
Winner:
The Applicant, Nazli Koca
Finalists:
Homestead: A Novel, Melinda Moustakis
The Last Animal, Ramona Ausubel
Poetry
Winner:
How You Walk Alone in the Dark, Erin Block
Finalists:
Maps You Can’t Make, Mariella Saavedra Carquin
Still and Still Moving, Katie Scruggs Galloway
Romance
Winner:
Brynn and Sebastian Hate Each Other, Bethany Turner
Finalists:
Autumn of the Big Snow, Lou Jacobs
Raising Elle, S.E. Reichert
Science Fiction/Fantasy
Winner:
Dark Moon Shallow Sea, David R. Slayton
Finalists:
Not Quite Dead Geniuses at Large on an Angry Planet, R. Gary Raham
Silenced, Ann Claycomb
Short Story
Winner:
Uranians: Stories, Theodore McCombs
Finalists:
Defensible Spaces, Alison Turner
This Is Salvaged: Stories, Vauhini Vara
Thriller
Winner:
No Child of Mine, Nichelle Giraldes
Finalists:
Once Upon a Lie, Rebecca Taylor
The Girls in the Cabin, Caleb Stephens
Young Adult Literature
Winner:
Rez Ball, Byron Graves
Finalists:
Seven Percent of Ro Devereux, Ellen O’Clover
Surviving Daybreak, Kendra Merritt
For more information on past winners and next year's event, see the CBA website.