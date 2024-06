The 2024 Colorado Book Awards Recognize the Best in Local Lit

click to enlarge Peter Anderson's book won the Anthology category. Bower House

click to enlarge The Historical Fiction winner. Penguin Random House

click to enlarge The Novel category winner. Grove Press

click to enlarge The Poetry category winner. Middle Creek Publishing

The Colorado Book A wards returned to Denver for a sold-out awards ceremony on Friday, June 21, after moving its annual celebration of the best in local lit around the state in recent years. Its welcome return to the Tivoli Turnhalle Theater on the downtown Auraria campus offered a historic and appropriately grand backdrop to the awards, which celebrate the finest achievements from the previous year in several bookish categories.This year marked the 33rd iteration of the CBAs, and there were some significant changes to the categories. Where there were originally two categories for the novel form — literary and general fiction — those were consolidated into one single award. But there was a return to a formerly used category, as well: the Short Story Collection, which had been phased out some years back but returned for 2024. Likewise, the popular Romance category enjoyed its second year in the rotation. In all, 2024's event included fifteen categories.The Colorado Book Awards are produced by Colorado Humanities and Center for the Book , and supported by several local agencies devoted to honoring good writing, including CU Denver's English Department , which helped host the awards at the Tivioli Turnhalle. The finalists' books were available for on-site purchase courtesy of the Bookies , where they can still be purchased.An alphabetical listing of all fifteen categories and their winners and finalists is below. Congratulations to all these finalists, and to the Colorado Book Awards for recognizing the literary accomplishments in our state.Winner:Peter AndersonFinalists:Amber Wendler and Shaz ZamoreAngie Hodapp and Joshua ViolaSara FrancesWinner:na Crespo and Giovana MedeirosFinalists:Darshana Khiani and Dow PhumirukChristine Layton and Luciana Navarro PowellCarmela Lavigna Coyle and Carly Allen-FletcherWinner:, John CotterFinalists:, Ben Goldfarb, Dave ShowalterCamille T. DungyWinner:Chip ColwellFinalists:Robert R. CrifasiThomas L. DybdahlWinner:Buzzy JacksonFinalists:, Aimie K. RunyanAnnie DawidWinner:J.v.L Bell and Jan GuniaFinalists:Steve FriesenPatricia B. Martinez, Herman A Martinez, and Enrique R. LamadridWinner:Rachel Bithell and Eric FreebergFinalists:Jenny GoebelPolly HolyokeTara Dairman, Ausma Zehanat KhanMinotaur BooksFinalists:Margaret MizushimaJennie MartsWinner:, Nazli KocaFinalists:Melinda MoustakisRamona AusubelWinner:Erin BlockFinalists:Mariella Saavedra CarquinKatie Scruggs GallowayWinner:Bethany TurnerFinalists:Lou JacobsS.E. ReichertWinner:David R. SlaytonFinalists:R. Gary RahamAnn ClaycombWinner:Theodore McCombsFinalists:, Alison TurnerVauhini VaraWinner:Nichelle GiraldesFinalists:Rebecca TaylorCaleb StephensWinner:Byron GravesFinalists:Ellen O’Clover, Kendra Merritt