Twenty Fitness Specials to Honor Your New Year's Resolution

Chances are your New Year's resolutions involve maintaining or increasing your health and fitness. Whether you want to train for a race, kick some ass or combat daily stress, there's a Denver-area workout for you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that engaging in athletic activities three to five times a week for thirty to sixty minutes improves physical and mental health and increases overall quality of moods. Yet most Americans fall short of these guidelines.

That's because it's easy to see fitness as a chore instead of a source of entertainment. If your workout isn't enjoyable, you won't sustain a routine and get the results you're looking for. So take your New Year's motivation and the deals offered by these local gyms and fitness studios, and find a workout that will work out for you.

Here's a look at the workouts and pricing offered by twenty local gyms. Let 2020 be your year to build habits that last!

CLASSPASS is a unique, points-based membership that gives members access to hundreds of gyms for one affordable price. While most gyms charge upwards of $20 or $30 for a drop-in class, ClassPass allows you to drop in to a variety of studios at members' rates. This way, you can mix and match your workouts and change your routine with ease.

Pricing: ClassPass offers a month-long free trial. After that, subscription levels start at $9 for one class per month, then increase to $39 for up to six classes per month, $59 for up to nine classes per month or $99 for up to eighteen classes per month, capping off at $159 for up to thirty classes per month.

Good for: People who like a lot of variety in their routine, or people who really want to explore various workouts. It's also good for people who want discounts on health and wellness options, such as acupuncture and massage.

ENDORPHIN offers a mix of cycling, yoga, barre, HIIT, strength training, kettlebells and boxing. The gym has seven metro area locations, including in Washington Park, Park Hill, LoHi, City Park, Stapleton, Congress Park and South Broadway, plus a studio in Eagle.

Pricing: New clients can try thirty days of unlimited classes at all eight locations for $69. After that, memberships vary with monthly and annual unlimited plans, a yoga and barre unlimited plan, class packs, and other options that vary starting at $69 per month and increasing to $1,188 for the entire year.

Good for: A variety of workouts that complement each other for full-body wellness, and a variety of rates that give you all the workouts you'll use, without more than you need or any long-term commitments.

ORANGETHEORY is a national chain of HIIT studios designed to get your heart rate up with a workout that revolves around short, intense bursts of activity. With energetic trainers and heart monitors that don't lie, OrangeTheory makes it easy to track your progress and hold yourself accountable for your calculated progress.

Pricing: You get to try one class for free. Then, if you're hooked, a Basic Membership gives you four classes for $59 a month, an Elite Membership gives you eight classes for $99 a month, and a Premier Membership gives you unlimited classes for $159 a month.

Good for: A data-backed approach to fitness, with trainers to help you make sense of, and improve upon, your performance.

KINDNESS YOGA is a Denver-based chain of studios that offers a wide variety of yoga styles, including vinyasa, hot, forest, yin and restorative. With nine locations from Aurora to Golden and classes starting as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 8:30 p.m., Kindness has something that will satisfy any yogi's taste and schedule.

Pricing: New clients can try Kindness for 30 days at $30. If the first month is a hit, monthly memberships start at $109, yearly memberships are $1,108, and class packs are available. However, Kindness also operates as a donation-based studio, meaning drop-ins can pay what they can, though the listed suggestion for a drop-in is $20.

Good for: Yogis who enjoy a variety of classes and instructors, with the option for special workshops, retreats and signature series.

SAMADHI YOGA is an award-winning, family-owned and -operated group of Colorado studios, including locations in Uptown, the Golden Triangle and Englewood.

Pricing: New clients can try a month at Samadhi for $30. After the trial, you can purchase monthly memberships starting at $88, or you can go for a variety of class options starting at $20 for drop-ins.

Good for: Yogis seeking a more traditional yoga practice, rooted in the history and spirituality of the Eastern tradition.

ATHERIAL YOGA STUDIO takes yoga to new heights by combining aerial acrobatics and yoga.

Pricing: First-timers can try one week for $29 or one month for $59. Afterward, it's $30 for a drop-in, $68 for a four-class pack, and $128 for an eight-class pack. There are also private party rates, with and without wine.

Good for: A fun and unique workout, or just a one-time activity for you and your friends.

MOVEMENT CLIMBING + FITNESS is an indoor climbing gym that also offers a variety of yoga and fitness classes, plus personal coaching, group climbing, youth programs and more. With locations in Boulder, RiNo and Baker, Movement is a great option for climbers across the metro area.



Pricing: Movement offers a ton of options, including student, child, family and corporate rates, punch passes, and monthly and yearly plans.

Good for: Athletes interested in climbing, yoga, fitness, social climbing, and an in-house child-care option.

THE REBEL WORKOUT is designed to be a fast-paced group training experience including HIIT, kickboxing, yoga, barre, indoor cycling and more. With group classes and one-on-one training, you can push your limits, test your strength, and build mental toughness with the Rebel regimen.

Pricing: Your first month of unlimited classes is $60, which pays for itself in less than three sessions. After that, single classes are $25 and monthly memberships and class packages start at $69.

Good for: A well-balanced workout, with special options for prenatal training, wellness retreats and nutrition education.

CROSSFIT CHERRY CREEK offers an intense, disciplined fitness regimen centered in HIIT and nutrition education.

Pricing: With a Groupon deal, you can get four weeks of unlimited CrossFit for $99, usually priced at $225 per month.

Good for: People who really want or need a program that will hold them accountable for their wellness goals.

PLANET FITNESS is your basic, affordable, no-nonsense gym. With nineteen locations across the metro area, it's also a convenient option for training on the go, or with friends.



Pricing: Boasting a monthly membership for a mere $10 a month, Planet Fitness is a budget-friendly option.

Good for: Value enthusiasts who want a 24-hour gym that offers a variety of cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training and no frills.

PURE BARRE is a ballet-inspired workout that also incorporates aspects of yoga and Pilates. With fifteen studios in the metro area, including Lone Tree, Greenwood Village, Littleton, Cherry Creek, Lakewood, LoDo and northwest Denver, plus locations in Vail and Aspen, Pure Barre offers a convenient and efficient way to stay in shape, even over weekends out of town.

Pricing: Your first class is free. Then, packages –– which vary based on your home studio –– are offered at a variety of monthly, yearly and punch-card prices. There are also Groupons for certain studios. Inquire with your home studio for details.

Good for: A low-impact strengthening and toning workout that's fun and fast-paced. Rumor has it that barre is great for improving your sex life, too.

VIV CYCLE is a Denver-based indoor cycling studio in RiNo that offers 45-minute, high-intensity, beat-based spin classes.

Pricing: With two current specials, you can try Viv Cycle for two unlimited weeks for only $39, and if you decide it's the workout for you, your first month of unlimited membership, with a three-month minimum commitment, will be $99 as opposed to the usual $160.

Good for: People who like the idea of a zesty workout that's touted as "a party with 39 of your best friends."



TAO OF BOXING is an authentic and accessible boxing gym that will work with you to meet your fitness goals. Including classes, conditioning and open gym time, Tao of Boxing is a great place for beginners and experts alike.

Pricing: With this Groupon, you can get five boxing classes for $45 or ten boxing classes for $99. After that, there are a variety of membership and lesson options.



Good for: Those seeking a physically and mentally challenging high-intensity training regimen.

DENVER JUDO focuses on the competitive aspects of judo while instilling the values of self-confidence, coordination, respect and discipline. The gym hosts ongoing judo training, so new trainees are welcome to start any time. With options for youth and the visually impaired, it's a good pick for a wide variety of trainees.

Pricing: With this Groupon, you can get one month of unlimited judo classes for $42.50, or three months of unlimited judo classes for $99.



Good for: The martial arts curious who are ready to start their practice as soon as possible.

COLORADO KRAV MAGA is your destination to learn this self-defense technique used by the Israeli Defense Forces. With five Front Range locations in Denver, Lakewood, Littleton, Broomfield and Fort Collins, it's easy to find a place to practice.

Pricing: With this Groupon, you can get two weeks of unlimited classes for $36.50.



Good for: People interested in the self-defense element of martial arts, without all the pomp and circumstance of rituals. There are also youth classes, making it a family-friendly option.

SHAO-LIN KUNG FU is a martial arts studio offering a variety of styles that encourage physical, mental and spiritual well being. With a mix of traditional kung fu, wing chun and tai chi, Shao-Lin gives participants a broad understanding of kung fu traditions.

Pricing: You can start with a free, private trial class for you and up to three friends. After that, there are various membership options starting at $50 for tai chi only, and $85 for full access.



Good for: Those who want to strengthen the body and the mind with a traditional Chinese regimen.

FIERCE45 is known for efficient, 45-minute, high-intensity, low-impact Pilates workouts.

Pricing: Try two weeks of Fierce45 for only $25. If you love it, there are new student membership deals, class packages, gift cards and group rates.

Good for: A serious burn, yielding quick results, and an education on all sorts of muscles you never knew you had.



TEASE STUDIO is your go-to for pole-dancing fitness in the metro area. With locations in RiNo and Centennial, dancers can learn to tone and tease at either location.

Pricing: With this Groupon you can get unlimited classes for one month for $99, or eight classes for $79 (available in Centennial only). Otherwise, pricing includes monthly rates and class packages.

Good for: Flirty fitness or fun parties.

BELLA DIVA DANCE is a dance studio offering a wide variety of styles, including belly dancing, Samba, Bollywood, Bharat Natyam (classical Indian dance), hip-hop, Afro-Caribbean and Persian dance, as well as yoga, youth classes and more.

Pricing: $52 for a four-week month of classes, or $65 for a five-week month of classes.

Good for: People who want to explore different types of dancing, or dedicate their practice to a style of dance that's hard to find at other studios.

DENVER REC CENTERS offer a huge array of fitness options around the metro area. From climbing walls and pools to yoga classes, cardio equipment and weight machines, the rec center is a true one-plan-fits-all option.

Pricing: There are too many options to break down concisely, but no matter where you live or how often you want to recreate, there's a membership option or package for you.

Good for: Youth, active older adults, swimmers, adaptive recreators, rock climbers, SUP yoga enthusiasts, and everyone in between.

