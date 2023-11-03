This Weekend Only: Phamaly Theatre and the Silhouettes Unite in Groundbreaking Dance Production

As part of Phamaly Theatre Company's 34th season, the disability-affirming theater is collaborating with America's Got Talent season six runners-up the Silhouettes on an awe-inspiring dance production titled Indescribable. Set to grace the stage at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, the unique show promises a magical experience for all ages.
Running for one weekend only, from Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5, Indescribable chronicles the captivating tale of two young friends, Destiny and Amor, whose lives take an unexpected turn when a storm separates them on a pirate ship. Determined to reunite, they embark on a magical odyssey through enchanted islands, jungles and oceans.
"The name of the show is Indescribable because the show is actually indescribable," shares Lynne Waggoner-Patton, founder of the Silhouettes and co-director/creator of Indescribable. "There are so many elements and mediums of art that you walk away unsure how to put the experience into words. Although the story is a little silly because it's about this little baby shark who is afraid of the water, it works really well and delivers so many messages. The message in this show will resonate with bullied children, people afraid to venture out on their own, and adults looking for the true love that was right in front of their faces."
"Phamaly was founded with a rebellious spirit," says the company's managing director, Corinne Denny. "We have always done things that people say we can't do; that's what we do, and a dance show is definitely one of those things we've never done before. Communicating to the world that disabled performers can dance is super important, which is why we picked this piece."
The partnership between the two organizations formed through the Denver Round Table, a local group that meets twice a month with the goal of aiding those with disabilities. "After hitting it off while working on a video fundraiser, we all agreed we had to do something live together," says Waggoner-Patton. "When Ben [Raanan, Phamaly's artistic director] asked what show we should do, I said, ‘Oh, I have a perfect show because it's got singing, dancing and acting, so it's not all behind the screen.’ And then he read it, loved it, and here we are.
"We're actually donating the show," she continues. "The Silhouettes want all of the funds to go to support Phamaly and its mission. And I love how the collaboration has helped the show evolve since I first staged it in 2015. My co-director, Twanna [LaTrice Hill], called me and said, ‘Do you mind if I reshape the show to fit our actors and give more parts to Phamaly's people?’ I said yes, and she turned it into this masterpiece. Twanna came up with a ton of new ideas, which honestly really helped connect the end, so she's really helped shape Indescribable into something very beautiful."
Hill, a dedicated Phamaly member who found solace and purpose within the theater community after experiencing disability later in life, helped transform the show into a ninety-minute spectacle with an intermission that seamlessly melds the unique abilities of Phamaly’s actors with the Silhouettes’ shadow-dance expertise.
"I do not have experience working in a dance setting or working with a co-director who's in another state directing via Zoom," Hill says. "We've asked the actors for grace and told them they’re going to be hearing notes from two different directors. Most importantly, we've really worked on trying to make sure there are real relationships between the Silhouettes and the Phamaly actors, so that it's not just the dancers coming in, doing their thing and leaving. The dancers have been very open to working with our actors, and the Phamaly actors have just fallen in love with the Silhouettes."
Incorporating a diverse cast, including individuals with various disabilities, Indescribable embodies the importance of challenging stereotypes and showcasing the incredible talent of disabled performers. By portraying characters with disabilities in positions of power and influence, Indescribable sends a powerful message about the resilience and strength of the human spirit.
"Ironically, even though we are called Phamaly, we don't do a whole lot of family-friendly content, so Indescribable is a great opportunity to have something that people of all ages will enjoy," says Denny. "I think it's so important for kids to see people with disabilities in positions of power and to be able to see themselves on stage. We are actually offering some fun things in the lobby for kids to do, so they'll be able to learn how to do some shadow work themselves and make some shadow puppets in the lobby."
Additionally, the show offers a range of accessibility services, including captioning, audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, tactile tours, Braille materials and wheelchair access, ensuring that everyone can fully engage with the performance. Through hard work and inventiveness, the teams' talents have been combined to create a production that appeals to audiences of all ages and imparts valuable life lessons in an engaging and eye-catching way.
"It’s been very humbling, beautiful, highly educational and incredibly rewarding to take two different, extremely different companies and blend them together," says Waggoner-Patton. "This collaboration on Indescribable has really allowed both companies to elevate each other's art form, so I'm looking forward to giving audience members goosebumps."
Indescribable opens Friday, November 3, and runs through Sunday, November 5, at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora. Get tickets at phamaly.org.