Denver Public Art Program Recruits Artists for Westwood Park Project

Southwest Denver's Westwood neighborhood is going through big changes, and in recent years the community has demanded more public space for recreation.

As a result, Westwood Park, once seen as a crime-riddled danger zone, has benefited from an influx of cash from Denver City Council and nonprofit groups alike – all inspired by the work of Westwood Unidos, a community organization with a mission "to unify and organize resident leaders and community-based organizations to take positive action on the topics residents identify as most important.”

After major renovations, the park reopened earlier this month.