The Best Holiday Markets for Last-Minute Shopping

Oh, how did you let all that time get away from you? It’s the weekend before Christmas (with Hanukkah revving up even sooner), and you haven’t even come close to checking off all the names on your gift list. Relax. It’s a busy world. You can still get it done — and wrapped — before it’s too late, at these accommodating last-call markets.

Find antler tip earrings by @bonehugsnjewelry and other arcane merch at 3 Kings Tavern. @bonehugsnjewelry

Crafts and Drafts Holiday Party

3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway

Thursday, December 19, 7 p.m. to midnight

At 3 Kings, you’ve gotta expect craft vendors will lean toward the underground and the arcane, rock and roll, pot culture and tattoos, but the only way to find out is to show up at the holiday market, enhanced with spins by DJ Bob Jovi and happy-hour prices all evening. Vintage, handmades, fine art and jewelry are all on the table.

EXPAND Hip Violet

Procrastinators Holiday Market

Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California Street

Thursday, December 19, 5 to 9 p.m.

Woods Boss hosts a variety of local crafters and makers for some last-minute shopping, peddling everything from one-of-a-kind baby bibs to beauty supplies for beardos, not to mention hand-printed T-shirts and pop-culture prayer candles. Yes, you can swill while you shop.

Holiday Pop-Up Shops

Hooked on Colfax, 3213 East Colfax Avenue

All pop-ups, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., unless noted

Saturday, December 20: Cordial Is Candles

Sunday, December 22: Shannon G Bowers, Curio Cabinet Denver

Hooked on Colfax will host weekly pop-ups showcasing different artists and makers every weekend through Christmas at a brunch-ish affair that goes perfectly with a big cup of java and something sweet from the pastry counter. Shopping was never so painless — one vendor at a time, and a cheerful, stress-free spot to spend your Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Galaxy Two

Sally Centigrade War on Christmas Sale

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Thursday, December 19, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Sally Centigrade knows exactly when to clear the shelves of old merchandise to make way for the new stuff in 2020: Right before Christmas, when desperate pop-culture junkies freak out about what to buy their like-minded friends. Find amazing deals on plush and vinyl collectible toys, T-shirts and digital prints. Problem solved!

Big Holigay Bazaar and Release Party

Flourish Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Thursday, December 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

RSVP at eventbrite.com

Come out and celebrate with Out Front and shop for your friends at the new Flourish Gallery, aka Pasternack’s Art Hub’s final puzzle piece, at a combined gallery grand opening, release party for Out Front’s Best of Denver issue and Holigay bazaar for the queer community that Out Front serves. The market will be full of affordable art, jewelry, literature and photography, and don’t forget to don your favorite holiday gay apparel, including ugly sweaters, onesies and other campy attire.

Typewriter poet Kelsey Carolyn Bowe. Gary Isaacs

Forest Flea

Forest Room 5, 2532 15th Street

Friday, December 20, 6 to 10 p.m.

A select group of artists, makers, poets and vintage vendors will be hawking wares and services in the low-key, too-hip confines of Forest Room 5. Have typewriter poet Kelsey Bowe tap out a poem for your BFF, sip something from the bar, and eat Indian while you shop.

EXPAND Moore Collection

Yes Please Procrastinator's Mini Market

Moore Collection, 3851 Steele Street, Unit C

Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Yes Please warehouse has morphed into headquarters for the Moore Collection, which makes screen-printed gifts of all kinds, but that didn’t stop Moore and a few former Yes Please vendors like Craft Boner, Hazel Ray Jewelry and artist Kaitlin Zeismer from joining together for another holiday market. The last-minute pickings are hip, modern and full of laughs, and include sale items, jewelry, apparel, leather goods, mugs, cards and art prints. Get it in one place, while you can.

Xencs L. Wing

Innervisions 2nd Annual Winter Solstice Market Jam

Gypsy House Cafe Broadway, 1545 South Broadway

Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gypsy House is sharing its cozy, home-away-from-home space with Innervisions, a collective of artists, makers and spiritually directed women of color who're filling it with a rich store of paintings, prints, jewelry, couture, hand-poke tattoos, painted couture, bath and body products, and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 21. Beginning at 6 p.m., the market will overlap with a solstice-themed after-party with an intentions ceremony and general celebration. Entry to the party is donation-based/pay what you can, and an RSVP is required at eventbrite.com.

Angela Ramirez

CHAC Gallery Christmas Market

CHAC Gallery, 222 Santa Fe Drive

Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

CHAC jumps on the last-minute wagon with a weekend sale of artful gifts in the gallery and the chock-full CHAC tiendita. Check out CHAC’s newest digs and load up on gorgeous trinkets and artworks.

Solstice Holiday Shopping

Giovanni’s Bakery and Cafe, 13019 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood

Saturday, December 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If shopping and pastry sound like a match made in heaven, run, don’t walk, over to Giovanni’s, where you can get some of each on Saturday. Grab a LaVazza coffee and a cannoli or cookie while you peruse local vendors. Won't a platter of Italian cookies makes a great hostess gift? La dolce vita!

EXPAND Mane Line

Queer Craft Holiday Edition

Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street

Saturday, December 21, 4 to 9 p.m.

Shop for manly gifts, including woodsy scented candles, bandannas, gay culture-themed tees, beard-care products and even hot-as-hell homemade sriracha, at this queer-friendly market, where you can browse and then take a break for a cocktail.

EXPAND Let Hijos del Sol brighten your holiday season with beautiful gifts from Latin America. Courtesy of the Latino Cultural Arts Center

Holiday Mercado

Hijos del Sol, 2715 West Eighth Avenue

Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the Latino Cultural Arts Center in Sun Valley continues to raise money for a new home, the museum's retail shop, Hijos del Sol, puts a beautiful face on the institution’s mission by offering quality, hand-selected, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, accessories and home decor created by Latino folk artists from across the Americas; sales support both LCAC and fair-trade artisans. Now Hijos del Sol, a 2019 Westword Best of Denver winner, is kicking off its Holiday Mercado with several weekend shopping days ahead of Christmas. Go find something exquisite por tu familia y amigos.

Last Chance Gift Fest

Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont

Saturday, December 21, 5 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last holiday market of the year from Colorado Events is a must if you need to do lots of last-minute shopping. With more than 180 vendors of food and items for all ages, a holiday concert, live music and free admission, you can get it all done under one roof, kick up your heels and start preparing for your Christmas dinner. Happy holidays.

EXPAND Nikki Nation Jewelry

Nikki Nation Jewelry Trunk Show

True Boutique LoHi, 2040 West 30th Avenue

Saturday, December 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some Girl Studio Trunk Show

Kismet, 200 Quebec Street

Saturday and Sunday, December 21 and 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Mercer and Jayne Trunk Show

Luna and Jasper, 3640 West 32nd Avenue

Saturday and Sunday, December 21 and 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Shana Colbin Dunn’s small local empire of boutiques, comprising Kismet, True, and Luna and Jasper, is keeping things lively through the holiday season with a flurry of immensely shoppable trunk shows highlighting some of Dunn’s favorite jewelry artists and vendors. Pick up something for a friend — and, most likely, something for yourself.

Get in the spirit at the RiNo Holiday Bazaar. Denver Bazaar

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th Street

Sunday, December 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Admission: Free before noon, $5 afterward

Denver Bazaar’s last holiday market of 2019 conveniently falls right before Hanukkah and Christmas with another great lineup of vendors and ticketed Shop & Sip sessions for those who prefer to booze it up while they browse the merchandise. Shop & Sip is available twice, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 to 6 p.m.; tickets are $35 in advance at eventbrite.com. Like parties? Come prepared for an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party. Shop ’til you drop!

EXPAND A Little Humerus

Last Chance Art Market

Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden Street

Sunday, December 22, 3 to 8 p.m.

Alpine Dog kneels to the common folk with a market of vendors selling original art, greeting cards and gift wrap, name bracelets, flowers and more, good for stocking stuffers, white elephants and your friend with a sense of humor. Of course, there will be beer.