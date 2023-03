Spring Theater Roundup: The Triumphs, Failures and Hilarity of the Human Experience

click to enlarge Sean Scrutchins and Brian Landis Folkins in Amerikin at Curious Theatre. Michael Ensminger/Curious Theatre Company

Sometimes the best stories take the things you thought you knew and turn them upside down. At least that's what many theaters in the metro area are doing with their spring plays and musicals, and it seems to be working. In between those wacky adventures, you can also find new and old explorations of what it means to be human, if you know where to look.In a production that could be Curious Theatre Company's " most controversial play yet " — and that's saying something, given the theater's penchant for tackling sensitive subjects — the focus is on Jeff, a man who tries to join a white supremacy group but gets blindsided by a DNA test that reveals he isn't completely white. Jada Dixon, the company's new artistic director and the director of this play, says that Amerikin "doesn't shy away from topics of hate and racism; it provides us with an opportunity to dig deep into these issues in a way that doesn't further harm marginalized communities."The Arvada Center just announced what's coming next season , but there's still plenty to look forward to before the curtains close on this one. Chock-full of literary references, this comedy is sure to hit the spot for book lovers. Playwright Karen Zacarías says her play is "likewith wine and dip." If you're not a bibliophile, however, check out the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, or Damn Yankees , which opens on the main stage in April.What do you get when you cross a pair of nuns with a secret wine-making operation?Drinking habits (get it?). This laugh-out-loud farce begins when Sister Augusta and Sister Philamena are on the verge of getting caught by Mother Superiortwo reporters who decide to go undercover at the convent. Buckle up for a wild ride of mistaken identities, paranoia, romance and good intentions gone wrong.From the creator of the rock musicalcomes the story of an aspiring composer in New York City in 1990. You might recognize the name from the 2021 Netflix adaptation starring Andrew Garfield, but this version is decidedly local . Join either the Bohemian cast or the Moondance cast (or both!) in this exploration of dreams, finding your voice and waiting for that elusive big break. Then be sure to get in line for Vintage Theatre's next production,, which tells a very different — and important — New York story.How often does an advice column turn into a best-selling book , a stage play and (coming in April) a TV mini-series ? Probably not often. But this isn't your typical advice column. From 2010 to 2012, then-struggling writer Cheryl Strayed gave honest, empathetic and sometimes profanity-laced advice under the pseudonym "Sugar," and that advice struck a chord with readers. Director Peter J. Hughes hopes this play does the same for Firehouse Theater's audiences. "This play invites us to be comfortable with our human experience so that we can thrive,” he says What happens when you experience your sexual awakening, but in late nineteenth-century Germany? This acclaimed alt-rock musical adaptation of a provocative 1891 play explores what it means to love and connect in a suppressive and silencing society. Be sure to catch this stirring production from Phamaly Theatre Company.Alice Walker wrote a book in 1982 that told the story of Celie, a poor Black woman who is dealt one cruel blow after another in her formative years and into adulthood, but eventually rises up, one step at a time. Whether as a book, film , or stage musical, there's a reason this story continues to resonate. Whether you've read or seenbefore or not, you don't want to miss this adaptation.Being an actor just isn't what it's cracked up to be. At least not when the role you're offered is the one you hate the most. Things get weird, though, when our young protagonist is visited by the ghost of stage legend John Barrymore, triggering a rivalry between the hot-shot TV star and "the greatest Hamlet of all time." If you're looking for something for the whole family, though, Robin Hood opens April 8.On August 7, 1971, Apollo 15 landed on the moon. Meanwhile, in the United States, young men were still being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. On this fateful summer night, a man who evaded the draft by slipping away to Canada sneaks back across the border to his hometown in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to deliver a message to a young woman from his high school class.Starring local drag entertainer Dixie Krystals (who's also on the show Generation Drag ), this drag club musical comedy offers a fresh take on the classic meet-the-parents trope (and was also the basis for the 1996 film). Husbands and drag club owners Georges and Albin are in for a shock when they find out that their son is marrying a woman whose father is a vocally homophobic conservative politician. When the fateful meeting happens, they try to act "normal," but, of course, things don't quite go as planned.What really happened to one of the Bible's most infamous bad guys, Judas Iscariot? The answer — at least according to this zany yet thought-provoking dark comedy — takes audiences to a courtroom in Purgatory for a riotous trial of the ages.Mild-mannered Walt has devoted his entire life to the work of "curing" gay teens. He always believed he was helping people, doing the right thing, serving God. But on the cusp of his retirement, his final client at the retreat center disappears into the Idaho wilderness. From there, everything begins to unravel for Walt, shaking his deeply held beliefs.