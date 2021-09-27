Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

And then comes October, with another First Friday bash and the start of Day of the Dead festivities. Keep reading for the ten best things to do for free in Denver:
Doors Open Denver
Through October 17
All over Denver and online
Doors Open Denver returns, with some great new in-person tours (weekends only, and tickets required) as well as free online, on-demand tours. New virtual tours include 200 Block South Lincoln Street Historic District, Daniels & Fisher Tower, Loretto Heights: Pancratia Hall and NCAR Mesa Laboratory; there will also be twelve archived virtual tours from 2020. The Your Denver photo contest has also returned, with submissions now being accepted. Get all the details on Doors Open Denver here.
Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation
Denver Night Lights, through Sunday, October 3, dusk to midnight
Festival through Thursday, September 30, online
The Supernova Digital Animation Festival: Re-Generation has been offering impressive free programming all month; it ends September 30. But you can also see digital animation in person, with an amazing array of Denver Digerati artist-created Denver Night Lights projections on the Clocktower Building. The building lights up from dusk to midnight Tuesdays through Sundays. Get all the details here.
Babi Yar 80th Anniversary Commemoration
Thursday, September 30, 7 p.m., online
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will offer a special address commemorating the Babi Yar Massacre and honoring all the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, before a tribute concert by world-renowned violinist Sandra Wong. Register here.
Colorado Springs Design Week
Thursday, September 30, through October 3
The inaugural Colorado Springs Design Week celebrates creativity and the impact of design in the Pikes Peak region through events — both free and ticketed, online and in person — for creatives from all disciplines to connect, collaborate, and learn from industry leaders. Get the details here.
Arts Hullabaloo
Friday, October 1, through Sunday, October 3
Westcliffe
Head for the hills, where painter, illustrator and caricaturist Thomas Fluharty will be in residence at the 3rd Street Gallery. But that's just the start of the action at the fifteenth annual Arts Hullabaloo, hosted by the Sangres Art Guild in partnership with Rebecca’s Fund and the Custer County Tourism Board. The three days of family fun include chalk art day on Friday, with special prizes for the best “History of Custer County” chalk art. “Saturday in the Park” brings the Quick Draw Artist Competition along with the People’s Choice awards, as well as face painting and workshops for kids, roving musicians, dance performances, and arts and crafts vendors on site. “Sunday on the Bluff” features such old-fashioned activities as kite-flying and paper airplane games. Find out more here.
Autumn Bazaar
Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue
The Bazaar takes a decided autumnal turn with this free event, featuring eighty-plus vendors, a pop-up street-food court, fashion trucks and live music. Entry is free, and the bazaar is both family- and dog-friendly. Find out more here.
Fourth Annual Fall Bulb Sale with Oak and Hawthorn
Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Missy Rhysing, owner of Wheat Ridge metaphysical apothecary and oddities vendor RitualCravt, keeps an all-black gothic Hekate garden that would have been right at home in a Harry Potter novel, and now you can create one, too. Oak and Hawthorn, the vendor from whom Rhysing buys bulbs that unfold with dark-colored tulips and pale white narcissi, will spend Saturday at the store selling its wares, just in time for fall planting. Find more information here.
La Llorona Festival
Saturday, October 2, 2 to 4 p.m.
Corky Gonzales Library, 1498 Irving Street
The story of La Llorona, a mourning woman who wanders at night crying for her children, dates back centuries in Mexico, with roots in Aztec lore. Once those likely Indio origins clashed with the arrival of Spanish Colonial culture, the story changed course, but no matter the history, all La Llorona tales are haunting. Join a group of master storytellers who will weave these folkloric twists and turns Saturday, when the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) revs up a free, month-long Día de los Muertos Recuerdos 2021 series at the Corky Gonzales Library. Learn more here.
Harvest Fest
Sunday, October 3, noon to 10 p.m.
Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place
Despite being a distillery, Ironton’s urban Harvest Fest serves adults and children alike. While you practice a little therapeutic ax-throwing, book a fall family photo session, enjoy live music and steal a shot or two, the kids can pick a jack-o-lantern-to-be from Ironton’s patch ($5 per pumpkin) and do some artsy-craftsy pumpkin decorating. There’s a costume contest, too, along with a mini farmers’ market, and pumpkin-themed food and drink specials. Get info and RSVP here for a free taste of pumpkin-spice liqueur.
Titwrench Music Festival 2021
Sunday, October 3, 4 to 10:30 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele Street
The feminist, volunteer-driven, gender- and race-inclusive, experimental, community-friendly gathering known as Titwrench will celebrate a thirteen-year run — and say farewell — during one big evening under the stars in City Park. Music begins at 4 p.m. at the pavilion on Ferril Lake, along with an hour-long Sol Vida #DivineBootyShaking Workshop; New Mexican artist Nacha Mendez, the Milk Blossoms, Machete Mouth and My Name Is Harriett will perform. Between sets, visit the Maiz and Konjo food trucks for eats, and shop Titwrench merch and the Witch Collective’s artisan market. Admission is free; RSVP here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]