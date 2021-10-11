Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

And for an overview of local history, don't miss the latest book from Tom Noel, who will be at the Tattered Cover on Colfax tonight. Learn more about that and eleven more of the best free things to do in Denver this week:
Four Directions All Nations March
Monday, October 11, 5:30 p.m.
West: Viking Park, 2801 West 29th Avenue (wear black)
North: Ciancio Park, 4001 Lipan Street (wear red)
East: Benedict Fountain Park, 401 East 20th Avenue (wear yellow)
South: 9th Street Historic Park, Auraria campus (wear white)
Denver had already dumped Columbus Day before Colorado replaced the holiday with Cabrini Day, which was celebrated on the first Monday of this month October. But today is Indigenous Peoples' Day in the Mile High City, and today, members of 48 Native nations with roots in the area will gather for the twentieth Four Directions All Nations March, first devised as a Columbus Day protest, now a remembrance. Participants will meet at four locations, then step off at 6:15 p.m. for a gathering at 7 p.m. at Cuernavaca Park, 3500 Rockmount Drive, a historic camping spot for Native nations along the South Platte. Find details here.
Boom & Bust Colorado: From the 1859 Gold Rush to the 2020 Pandemic
Monday, October 11, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
From the discovery of gold to the discovery of the coronavirus, this state has been on an endless boom-and-bus cycle. Tom Noel, aka Dr. Colorado, will be at the Tattered Cover with co-author Bill Hansen for a program focusing on their new book, Boom & Bust Colorado: From the 1859 Gold Rush to the 2020 Pandemic, complete with a slide show. Admission is free; the writers will be signing copies, available for $22. Find out more here.
Denver Is On!
Wednesday, October 13, through Friday, October 15
Larimer Square
On, the Swiss athletic shoe and performance sportswear company, is hosting a three-day running-and-fashion pop-up in Larimer Square this week, starting with a community yoga class at noon on October 13, followed by a community strength class at noon and ca ommunity 5K run at 6 p.m. on October 14. On October 15, the action continues with a performance by the Navy Band Brass Quintet at 1:30 p.m. and an Art Run 5K through downtown Denver at 6 p.m. All events are free, although an RSVP is required for the Art Run.
Indigenous Film Series: Beans
Wednesday, October 13, 7 p.m., online
Catch the film Beans for free, and then join in a discussion with director Tracey Deer (Mohawk). Inspired by true events, Beans is the story of twelve-year-old Beans, torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become the tough Mohawk warrior she needs to be during The Oka Crisis, the turbulent Indigenous uprising that tore Quebec and Canada apart for 78 tense days in the summer of 1990. Presented by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in partnership with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission. Register here.
Book Ball: A Costume Party
Thursday, October 14, 6 p.m.
Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex
#MarginsBookstores, a national nonprofit support system for bookstores owned and managed by and for BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled and neurodiverse communities, invites its members across the nation to celebrate the first annual Margins Bookstores Month with local events. In Denver, the Shop at Matter and local Margins coordinator Suzi Q. Smith are hosting a free Book Ball costume party outdoors under the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. They're asking participants to come to the party dressed as favorite characters from literature, and to bring the books they are representing. Drop in, browse books recommended by Margins, hear readings by local authors and have a ball! Learn more and RSVP here.
Maker Maven Collective Holiday Pop-Up Shop
Thursday, October 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue
Four local designers are banding together for the Maker Maven Collective Holiday Pop-Up Shop, a highbrow trunk show of a market showcasing jewelry by Andrea Li and Vanessa Barcus (Talisman Fine Jewelry), clothing by Maggie Burns (Marie-Margot Couture) and creative bag-maker Brandi Shigley of Fashion Denver, who recently cleared the dust off her breakthrough business from many years ago: b.shigley designs handbags. Visit with the foursome in swanky surroundings at Walker Fine Art, and maybe you can take care of some very special shopping before the holiday rush. Learn more here, and RSVP here.
Starry, Starry Night
Thursday, October 14, 6 p.m., online
Treasure Box Tours hosts another treasure of a free program, this one on the night sky. Colorado now has several Dark Sky Communities, places where the night is making an awe-inspiring stand. The program will also discuss some of the planetariums and observatories you can visit to study the universe. Register here.
2021 International Archaeology Expo
Saturday, October 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Roxborough Intermediate School, 7370 Village Circle East, Littleton
During the tenth annual International Archaeology Day celebration, professional and avocational archaeologists from around the state will bring to life the cultures of Colorado’s past. Watch demonstrations and listen to lectures at the free expo, then head off on a tour to Roxborough State Park, Lamb Spring or Bradford House at Ken Caryl. Lectures include Jeff Brzezinski talking about "The Role of Other-Than Human Beings in the Religion, Politics and Economics of Pre-Columbian Mesoamerica," at 10 a.m., and
Jack Warner talking on Ancient People Who Lived in the Hogback Area Over the Past 15,000 Years" at 2 p.m. Learn more and sign up here.
The First Chautauqua Latinx Community Celebration
Saturday, October 16, 3 to 7 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Chautauqua, which is putting on its first-ever Latinx Community Celebration in the auditorium. The free evening gets started with food-truck fare and storytelling, and then the entertainment — by Grammy-nominated Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno and Mexican songstress Verena — ends the night on some high notes. Learn more and register for free tickets here.
Circus So Spook!
Saturday, October 16, 5 to 11 p.m.
Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Drive
Looking for a low-key Halloween party? Exercise your inner creative and put on a homemade costume for Circus So Spook!, an evening at the nonprofit Denver Art Society on Santa Fe Drive where carnival games and a wide variety of local art on the walls are about as horrific, demented and risqué as things will get — if you overlook the cash bar. With that one exception, it’s free, and an easy kickoff to spooky celebrations. Find more information here.
Sacred Voices Deep Dive Series: Yazz
Saturday October 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Union Hall Gallery, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144
The monthly Deep Dive series by Sacred Voices is back with another introduction to a local QTBIPOC+ artist. For October, artist and mentor Yazz Atmore will run the show, promising a “night of collaging, Beyonce, and Black women/femme joy and solidarity.” Materials will be provided as Atmore gives tips on the cut-and-paste creative art of analog collaging. Admission is free (or choose a donation option); find details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Denver Design Week Maker Marketplace
Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Denver Design Week is here, with a full schedule of tours, lectures and workshops uniting Denver-centric design people and projects. The free Maker Marketplace is at the center of it all, an artisan market showcase of more than forty Colorado makers and their products and services. Learn more and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]