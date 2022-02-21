Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The snow must go on! The Downtown Denver Rink just closed, but the Ruby Hill Rail Yard terrain park is back in business, offering a spot to ski for free every day — including the cold, snowy days ahead. But if you want to keep warm, you have entertainment options both in person and online.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in and around Denver this week.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Overland Golf Course, South Platte River Drive
Although skiing and boarding at the Ruby Hill Rail Yard have been free since the city's terrain park opened in 2007, for the first time this year, Denver Parks and Recreation is offering free gear to the public — snowboards, boots and helmets — on Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hill is lit from dawn to dusk; find out more here.
Art Trivia Tuesday at Buffalo Rose
Tuesday, February 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden
Put your mind to the test in this epic competition of art trivia with Foothills Art Center curator Eriq Hochuli, and enjoy the renovated surroundings of the legendary Buffalo Rose. Admission is free; RSVP here.
Beats By Girlz Denver Finger Drumming & DJ Demonstration
Wednesday, February 23, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Birdseed Collective, 4496 Grant Street
Beats By Girlz, an organization for girls, women and gender-expansive youth, has more than 35 chapters around the world. The Denver group is drumming up interest in classes and other programs with a free finger-drumming demonstration with DJs at the amazing Birdseed Collective. Register here.
CON·NECT, featuring Creative Nations
Wednesday, February 23, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2580 Walnut Street
The Antiracism Action in the Arts Initiative hosts this gathering designed to amplify BIPOC artists and strengthen relationships with Boulder County arts organizations. During this kickoff, founding members of Creative Nations at the Dairy Arts Center will share their current experiences and future plans for Boulder’s first collective and permanent on-site establishment of Indigenous artists; you'll also be able to see the NAACP’s Walk With Me, a selection of Civil Rights-era photographs from the Ernest C. Withers Collection. Admission is free; register here.
Rocky Mountain Women's Film: Subjects of Desire
Wednesday, February 23, 6:30 p.m.
Sand Creek Police Station, 950 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs
Rocky Mountain Women's Film is holding a series of free screenings this month. Subjects of Desire is a thought-provoking documentary that ultimately deconstructs what we understand about race and the power behind beauty; that screening is followed by Olympic Pride, American Prejudice at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Pikes Peak Library District – Fountain Library, 230 South Main Street in Fountain. Register for either here.
COVID-19's Effects of Democracy and Governance Globally: Confronting the "Virus of Hate"
Friday, February 25, noon
Maglione Hall, Sie Complex, University of Denver, and online
In the spring of 2021, the Korbel Institute for Comparative and Regional Studies launched a research and dialogue initiative to explore the sweeping societal, economic and political changes wrought by COVID-19 and opportunities to reverse the tide of deteriorating global conditions of democracy and human rights, or “autocratization.” The initiative took the form of a 22-member expert working group; regional center directors and the institute director will offer an update on the reports during a free panel discussion. Attend in person or online; find out more here.
Queer Fam Friday: Wild Wild West
Friday, February 25, 5 to 10 p.m.
Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Boulevard
Goldspot Brewing is proudly queer/female-owned and run by Regis University brewing program graduate Kelissa Hieber, who offers rotating charity-focused beers on tap and often encourages LGBTQIA+ entertainment in the taproom. That would include Queer Fam Fridays, an ongoing series of costume parties with changing themes on the final Friday of every month. This time, it’s “Wild, Wild West,” the perfect excuse for pulling your pearl-button shirts, cowboy boots and ten-gallon hats out of the closet. Admission is free; save a dollar on every tall, cool one you buy. Learn more here.
Arvada Winterfest
Saturday, February 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
McIlvoy Park, 5750 Upham Street, Arvada
Arvada Winterfest is back in 2022, bringing cold-weather fun and multicultural festivities to McIlvoy Park in Olde Town. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a pet parade and ugly sweater contest, followed by live mariachi music, Chinese lion and dragon dances, Irish stepdancers and polka dancing, ice sculpting and vendor booths. To keep fueled, visit food trucks and a beer garden. Entry is free; get details here.
Virtual Mardi Gras & Live Broadcast Party
Saturday, February 26, 7 to 10 p.m. on-air and online
KGNU Community Radio and Colorado Friends of Cajun-Zydeco Music and Dance (CFCZ) are hosting their annual Mardi Gras Party virtually, with a live performance by the Brothers of Brass, KGNU Cajun and Zydeco DJs, as well as a costume contest and more. It's free to tune in; donations are encouraged. Learn more and register here.
Overcome: Black Music Matters 2022
Saturday, February 26, 7 p.m.
Park Church, 3025 West 37th Avenue
Denver's Vocal Coalition Youth Choirs offers singing opportunities in an upbeat, contemporary choral setting to young people in grades five through twelve. Hear what these kids can do with their voices when VOCO hosts Overcome: Black Music Matters, a free program financed by a grant from Arts in Society, to salute Black History Month. Seating at Park Church is limited, so come early to claim your pew. Find info here.
