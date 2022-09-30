Ten More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

It's a beautiful fall weekend in Colorado, with a cornucopia of cultural events in Denver...and beyond. You can explore the city through Doors Open Denver, or explore the mind during Telluride's Original Thinkers festival.
See this list for a dozen free things to do around town, as well as Art Attack for the latest gallery shows. Now keep reading for ten events all worth the price of admission:
Original Thinkers Evening Shows
Now Through October 2
Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, Telluride
As a media company, Original Thinkers works on several platforms. But the Original Thinkers festival in Telluride is its cornerstone, pairing short films and speakers on topics worth thinking about in a live, in-person format. Themes range from the story of the Janes, the now-famous group of women who worked to provide safe abortions before Roe v. Wade, to the Big Idea, a culminating program that looks back over ideas tossed about over the weekend. Check the schedule and get individual show tickets, $30 each, here.
Friday 500 with Hillary Leftwich and Steven Dunn
Friday, September 30, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Writers Workshop at York Street Yards, 3833 Steele Street, Suite 1438 (labeled "Suite A” on the outside door)
Lighthouse is bringing back Friday 500, a social event that pairs an open-writing period, which has the goal of finishing 500 words, with a reading or a book talk. This round, the first hour will be devoted to the writing exercise, either at Lighthouse's temporary home or at a table in the neighboring Cohesion Brewery, 3851 Steele Street, while the second hour turns to a reading by Denver author Hilary Leftwich on her powerful memoir Aura, followed by a conversation between Leftwich and fellow author Steven Dunn. Admission is free for Lighthouse members and $5 for non-members here.
Bike-In Movie Night: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friday, September 30, 6 to 9 p.m.
Denver Beer Co, 7070 East Lowry Boulevard
Denver Beer Co is partnering with New Era Colorado, a youth civic engagement organization, and hosting a bike-in movie night at its new taproom in Lowry. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for an outdoor showing of the fan-favorite Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Tickets are $5; get them here.
FreeForm Dance Festival
Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The FreeForm Dance Festival, a renamed revival of the Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival, advocates variety and boundary-stretching through its curated selections of regional dance companies and choreographies. How are they doing? Grab a ticket and find out; admission for either of two performances is $10 to $25 at the Dairy’s online box office.
What We Lived Here: The Movimiento Years
Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Longtime Su Teatro collaborator Daniel Salazar created What We Lived Here, a multimedia mashup documenting the Denver area’s Chicano political movimiento led by Corky Gonzales in the ’60s and ’70s, through interviews with five activists who were there on the front line decades ago. It debuts this weekend in an adaptation directed by Tony Garcia. Perhaps most significant to the story are the words of Corky’s wife, Geri Gonzales, who fought at his side throughout those years, but they are all sure to be compelling accounts. The show is only here for a two-night run; find tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake.
Opening Friday, September 30, 7:30 p.m. Through October 15; shows Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., and Sundays, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Also Monday, October 10, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street
To kickstart the fall season, Buntport is reviving Coyote. Badger. Rattlesnake., a comedy written in collaboration with local playwright Ellen K. Graham about trying to bring life to the taxidermied animals in a museum diorama. It turns out to be depressing work for Carroll and Glenn, the live characters behind the glass, who find the situation a hard sell. Tickets for the three-week run are pay-what-you-can; reserve your spot here in advance.
Much Ado About Nothing
Previews starting Friday, September 30, 7:30 p.m. Through November 6; shows daily except Mondays, times vary
Kilstrom Theatre, Helen Bonfils Complex, Denver Performing Arts Complex
It’s been a long wait, but Shakespeare returns to the Denver Center Theatre Company stage this season, in a new production of the four-way love story Much Ado About Nothing. Directed by DCTC artistic director Chris Coleman and scored by DeVotchKa’s multi-talented Tom Hagerman, the adaptation has both a modern spin and the golden glaze of a long-ago classic. Much Ado opens for previews on September 30, with the official opening night falling on the following Friday; tickets start at $35 and rise as high as $90. Reserve your seats here.
Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns
Friday, September 30, 7 to 11 p.m. Through October 31; select dates
Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Hudson Gardens gets its high-tech glow on for the Halloween season with Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group’s returning seasonal display Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns, which will stand for the entire month of October. Over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins have been thrown into spooky lit-up vignettes of nautical seascapes, pirate ships, dinosaurs and dragons, guaranteed to make the kids’ eyes pop. Tickets start at $14.99.
Doors Open Denver
Now Through October 16
All over Denver (and beyond)
Presented by the Denver Architecture Foundation, Doors Open Denver features 24 in-person tours that celebrate educational and cultural campuses across Denver, as well as 24 virtual tours of unique and significant sites across the Front Range. The virtual tours are free and available 24/7 during DOD; the Insider Tours take place on Saturdays and Sundays and include — but aren't limited to — looks at the Denver Zoo, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the University of Denver and the Auraria Higher Education Center. Tickets for in-person tours are $25 for DAF members and $30 for non-members; virtual tours are free. Get all the details here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]