Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It’s a weird and wonderful week in Denver's literary scene. Circus mysteries and killer clowns. Digital illustration, conservative vice-presidents, and boy bunnies in love. Playwrights and press clubs; nuclear disasters and secrets; Glacier National Park and murder. These are your bookish best bets for the third week of February, right here in the Mile High.

An Evening With Playwright Jeffrey Neuman

Tuesday, February 19, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Woman’s Press Club

1325 Logan Street

$18 for members and guests

Join the Denver Women’s Press Club for a dinner meeting at the DWPC Clubhouse with special guest Jeffrey Neuman. He is an award-winning playwright, founder of Denver-based Rough Draught Playwrights, and facilitator of the Denver Post’s esteemed Pen & Podium series. Tickets for the evening’s events are $18 and available at the DWCP website.

Illustration Workshop with E.G. Keller, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo

Tuesday, February 19, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

$30

Noted illustrator E.G. Keller comes to BookBar to lead a happier hour (from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.), followed by a workshop focused on digital illustration for children’s books. Keller has worked on a number of kids' books, including the Last Week Tonight With John Oliver book A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, which may well be the best book about tolerance, love and the gay pet rabbit of an American vice president that’s ever been written. The illustration workshop starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Adam Higginbotham, Midnight in Chernobyl

Tuesday, February 19, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Journalist Adam Higginbotham (the New Yorker, the New York Times, Wired, GQ and others) comes to the Tattered Cover LoDo to discuss and sign his new book Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster. It’s a years-in-the-making definitive account of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster — and the fascinating and troubling ways in which propaganda, secrecy and myth have obscured its true and complete history.

Christine Carbo, A Sharp Solitude

Wednesday, February 20, 7 p.m.

Chautauqua Community House

900 Baseline Road, Boulder

$9 members, $12 non-members

Acclaimed author Christine Carbo (The Wild Inside) comes to Boulder’s Chautauqua Community House for a reading and signing of her new book, A Sharp Solitude. The novel immerses readers in the beautiful and often unforgiving landscape of Montana while delivering a compelling and suspenseful tale of two damaged souls trying to outrun their past. Tickets for the event are available at the Chautauqua website.

Mark Mayer, Aerialists

Thursday, February 21, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Mark Mayer used to work at the Boulder Book Store, so it makes sense that he’d have the Colorado launch of his book Aerialists there. It’s the authorial version of coming home again. Mayer’s book is a collection of circus goodness, filled with the archetypes of classic circus characters, from the lion tamer to the strongman to the clowns. Each story stretches and evolves the mythos of the big top and all its mysteries, spotlighting unexpected trajectories and indelible portraits of strangeness and grandeur. Admission for the reading and signing is $5, which is good for the same amount off the purchase of Aerialists or any other book the day of the event.

