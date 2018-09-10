Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The literary scene is full of inspiration: a writer speaking about a motivational memoir, a writing class with a noted novelist, a discussion of how the next economy could be more inclusive and successful for all people, and a talk about how nuclear watchdogs are working to safeguard our planet and everyone living on it. And there's also a celebration of a dystopian YA novel, because we have to have something fun to read between various inspirations. Here are the five best literary events to book this week.

Clarion Books

Sylvia Acevedo, Path to the Stars

Tuesday, September 11, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

It may not take a rocket scientist to write a fascinating and inspiring memoir, but Sylvia Acevedo is one anyway — and more. She’s also the current CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, and she comes to Tattered Cover to shares the story of her life as a Latina woman who owes her success in part to Scouts. Acevedo will read from and sign her memoir, Path to the Stars: My Journey From Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist.

Community Writing Class with Laura Pritchett

Wednesday, September 12, 6 p.m.

First Western Trust Bank

1155 Canyon Boulevard, Suite 300, Boulder

Free

Zee JLF Boulder partners with First Western Trust Bank to host Colorado Book Award-winning novelist Laura Pritchett (The Blue Hour), who runs a community class on writing about the great outdoors. We Coloradans traditionally love the outdoors…and some of us just want to sit inside and write about it. (Of course, there’s probably a middle ground there.) Want to know more? Details available online.