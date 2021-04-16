Things to Do to Celebrate Earth Day

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Last year's fiftieth-anniversary celebration of Earth Day was overshadowed by the onset of the pandemic. Since then, we've taken a few steps backward in our environmental efforts (hello, germ-free disposable everything) and also made a few steps forward (staying at home means less car pollution). As we take baby steps back to normalcy with vaccinations spreading and more people going out again, what will that mean for the environment? Revisit your commitment to sustainability by checking out these in-person and virtual Earth Day (and week) events.

Alliance Center Earth Week Celebration

April 17 to 25

Various locations and prices

To encourage Colorado youth to get involved in sustainability, this online event hosted by The Alliance Center includes "missions" such as going for a hike or planting a tree. Participants compete to earn environment-related prizes. There will also be a virtual speed-networking event for students to learn about career options in sustainability, a discussion with the Green Team Academy on how to start a community initiative, inspiring conversation with guests including environmental-justice activist Nicole Jackson and GrowHaus community outreach manager Bianca Acosta.

The Conscious Merchant Earth Week Events

Goal Setting With Jacki Carr

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.

2949 Federal Boulevard

$75

Neighborhood Cleanup and Coffee Talk

Sunday, April 18

2015 West 32nd Avenue

Free

The Conscious Merchant, an eco-product, refill, and consulting shop dedicated to helping people live a more sustainable lifestyle, is hosting two Earth Week events. First up, a 45-minute, goal-setting workshop on April 17 with local motivational speaker and life coach Jacki Carr to help participants lead a more sustainable lifestyle. That will be followed by Conscious Merchant founder Kara Armstrong presenting on zero-waste initiatives. Ticket price includes a swag bag of eco-goodies. On April 18, join a neighborhood cleanup starting at milehimodern in LoHi at 10 a.m. followed by coffee and conversation about ways to go green and kids activities like seed starting and face painting.

Downtown Aquarium Party for the Planet

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.

Downtown Aquarium

700 Water Street

Adults: $23.50; children ages three to eleven: $17.50

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than hanging out with over 500 species of animals? This Downtown Aquarium shindig offers a conservation station, wildlife scavenger hunt, crafts, animal photo ops, a biologist talk, a tiger-enrichment demo and several opportunities to watch feeding time with the animals. The Aquarium's restaurant and lounge bar will also be open. Eat and drink while seated around a 50,000-gallon centerpiece aquarium and appreciate what makes the earth great.

Earth Week Summit

April 17 to 24

Online

Free

Presented by the Green Team Academy, a Denver-based organization that provides education on how to start green initiatives, this series of events is in its third year includes virtual live workshops, happy hours and a chance to chat and collaborate. Guest speakers include Mike Nelson, author and meteorologist with Denver7, Shaina Oliver of Moms Clean Air Force and Sarita Parikh, co-founder of Glow + Gather.

Lakewood Earth Day

Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m.

Online and self-guided art tour at 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood

Free

This year, Lakewood's annual in-person gathering will be a pandemic-safe series of self-guided events. In the mix: touring chalk art installation by local artists at Heritage Lakewood and picking up Earth Day yard signs and energy conservation kits (while supplies last). Organizers have also posted a video playlist on YouTube about sustainability and backyard composting, along with Earth Day-themed music, art, and entertainment. The events page includes a checklist of at-home activities and a virtual gallery of submissions to a poster contest. Be sure to check out the winning poster by Lakewood local Scott Traut.

Growing Gardens, Let’s Celebrate It’s Earth Day

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 19

Hawthorn Farm, 1630 Hawthorn Avenue Boulder

$60

Get the kids outside with this Earth Day camp that includes hands-on activities such as games, environmental art, making solar ovens and learning ways to care for the earth through sustainable farming. Children need to be registered as part of the School Day Off Program.



Longmont Earth Day Celebration

April 19 to 22

Online

Free

This week-long Earth Day celebration at the Longmont Museum will include live streaming panels, lectures, and conversations with local scientists and other experts on air, fire, earth and sustainability. The evening events will be followed by a day-long celebration of environmentalism on Saturday, April 24, with a focus on youth and education, as well as a special bilingual conversation on the subject of equity and climate change.

Team GREAT Golden Earth Week Festivities

April 19 to 23

Online and various locations

Donations encouraged

Team GREAT (Golden Residents Eco Action Team) is hosting a virtual and in-person Earth Day event that includes nightly panel discussions on sustainability at 6 p.m. via Zoom with speakers from the Colorado School of Mines, Waste Management, Golden Real Estate, Eco-Cycle and Green Team Academy along with Golden Mayor Laura Weinberg and State Representative Lisa Cutter. An in-person, socially distanced clean-up will take place on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, from 12 to 3 p.m. in Golden.

4/20 Earth Expo

Tuesday, April 20, 11 a.m.

2020 Kipling Street, Lakewood

$22 to $82

Combine Earth Day with the cannabis-oriented celebrations of 4/20. This self-described edu-tainment event boasts a yoga session with Laynie Ganja, a hemp-foods brunch, and a cooking demonstration from the Herban Kitchen. Guest presenters include herbalist Brigitte Mars, hip-hop artist BethyLoveLight, and Beverly Grant from Mo' Betta Green MarketPlace. Limited tickets and three separate seatings will help attendees maintain safe social distancing.

Motivational speaker Jacki Carr. Tayler Carlisle Photography

Artman Productions Earth Day Celebration and Fashion Show

Thursday, April 22, 4 p.m.

Farm 49, 7180 North 49th Street, Longmont

Free

Get out on a farm to celebrate the earth. Starting with a guided group meditation, this event includes a blessing-of-the-plants ceremony with educational hands-on planting, and an art installation by Sharon DeMattia. The event will finish with a fashion show by the new brand ODIN, highlighting sustainable apparel made out of hemp and bamboo, along with second-hand fashion items to encourage re-use. This year's theme will highlight people's interconnectedness with the earth and the call for no plastic use.

Earth Day Music and Art Celebration

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Online

Donations encouraged

ARISE music festival, in partnership with Fort Collins-based nonprofit Trees, Water & People, presents an Earth Day celebration with Mike Love, Satsang, Mystic Grizzly, Block 1750, artist John Speaker and more performing online to celebrate and strengthen the ties between music, nature and humankind. Streaming from Colorado Sound Studios, the event boasts high-definition, studio-quality performances, newly-released music, live painting, choreography by Block 1750 and exclusive interviews. Organizers will plant a tree for every donation made. A portion of proceeds also benefits Trees, Water & People. By donating, viewers are entered to win official merchandise, future concert tickets, free music and more.

