First Friday in February: Valentine Art, Good Vibrations and New Murals

Sue Simon, "Cactus and DNA," 2023, acrylic on canvas. Sue Simon

Susan Goethel Campbell, “Flint Carpet,” earth, roots, grass grown in plastic water bottles. Susan Goethel Campbell

Terise Harrington Phillips, "The Light Within." Terise Harrington Phillips

Madi Brunetti, “Becoming Clean,” 2023, oil, thread and insects on canvas. Madi Brunetti

Frank Lucero, "Temporal Interference in Complex Systems #1." Frank Lucero

Jordan Garelick, "A Place to Think," 2024, oil on canvas. Jordan Garelick

Clarence Shivers, "Untitled" (detail), oil on board. Clarence Shivers, courtesy CSFAC

Commonwheel

Scott Gustafson, "Sherlock Holmes," oil on panel. Scott Gustafson, Abend Gallery

This week at Front Range galleries, explore the botanical world with Susan Rubin and Sue Simon at Spark Gallery, the trials of living in a circle of self-pain with Madi Brunetti at Bell Projects, the energy of liminal vibes with Frank Lucero at Alto Gallery or a powerful show by emerging artists at Dateline.And that’s not all! Read on for this week’s best shows:Spark artists Susan Rubin and Sue Simon both portray the botanical world in their concurrent shows. Rubin applies a steady touch to hyper-real colored-pencil drawings of leaves and blossoms, and Simon explores the complex chemistry of plant life in acrylic paintings marked by genetic sequences or chemical processes. Both express a scientific perspective in different ways, from Rubin’s scientifically correct botanical illustrations (her drawings of plants captured during world travels are even rendered on place-marking backgrounds of maps or scenery) to Simon’s eye for how flora transform light into energy, or network under the ground. In the North Gallery, Janice McDonald shows abstract compositions of collaged narrative vignettes.continues at the CVA, where there will be the first in a series of artist talks on Thursday, with Susan Goethel Campbell explaining her work's relationship to our suffering environment. This, as well as upcoming talks, centers on the exhibition’s theme of championing activism through cheaply made art forms such as posters or, in the case of Goethel Campbell’s “Flint Carpet,” natural materials and plastic water bottles.Have a different First Friday experience at the Dairy Block’s Maven Hotel in downtown Denver, where guests are invited to tour seven high-profile new murals painted in the hotel through a collaboration with RedLine Contemporary Art Center. Meet the artists — Koko Bayer, JayCee Beyale, Sandra Fettingis, Lares Feliciano, Gregg Deal and Jasmine Holmes (Raymond Bonilla will not be present) — as they finish murals on each floor. You’ll also find artist A. Michel Velazquez of Velart Denver live painting, music by Brianna Straut and a pop-up by Chained Up Permanent Jewelry in the lobby, while complimentary bites and cocktails are served throughout the hotel.Artists on Santa Fe turns its focus on gallery member Michelle Lundquist and fellow artist Terise Harrington Phillips for, described as a celebration of fiber and collage art. Phillips will show delicate collages of hand-dyed, stitched quilt-like fiber assemblages, while Lundquist has her mixed-media wall assemblages, collaged with old photographs and mementos.Madi Brunetti’saddresses the artist’s history of self-cutting that began when she was a bullied twelve-year-old, driven by self-hatred that erupted when it became too much to bear. Like the subject, it’s not pretty, but don’t turn away: Her paintings demonstrate the hardwired need to self-harm on a never-ending cycle. And besides being an oil painter, the talented young artist also works with mixed media and embroidery, portraying lighter subjects from the insect and garden worlds.Frank Lucero returns to Alto after three years with a new set of vertically striped, minimal paintings on backgrounds of subtly brushed and layered surfaces. Fors, Lucero’s intent is to address the possible existence of invisible brain waves that radiate to create tension. To that end, the paintings do have a visual relationship to energy waves captured on a screen in ragged lines, defining the journeys of the brain, sound, light or electricity. Can telepathy be far behind?Feeling neither here nor there? Dateline hosts a group of four artists — Azul Camacho, Jordan Garelick, Ainsley Gilbard and Lucas T. McMahon — for, a show that, likeabove, feels its way around liminal spaces we traverse in life. Curated by George Bangs,will take you to places spiritual, metaphysical, inward-looking, energy-heavy and dreamlike — places where we allow our hopes and dreams to do the talking — through art that’s heavy, as with Ainsley Gilbard’s ceramic works that ape medieval iron pots, or very light, as seen in Jordan Garelick’s wild visual calligraphics.Kanon’sshow is an annual Valentine’s Day tradition, with a theme taking the flip side of hearts and flowers, as the title suggests. This year, the fun show with a gothic shadow was fittingly juried by Denver power couple Merhia Wiese and Andrew Novick, who share a nose for dark love and gallows humor. At the opening, peruse the affordable art and create your own conversation heart ornament at the craft table.Clarence Shivers made his name as a Tuskegee Airman and career military man, albeit one who lived in a segregated aviation community. But behind the uniform, Shivers was an artist whose work showed the humanity of his personal world as a Black man, painting portraits and making figurative sculptures, as well as — you might call it aerodynamic — abstract art. More than thirty works by Shivers, who lived in Colorado Springs later in life, will go on display through July at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center in, just in time for Black History Month.The symbologies of Valentine’s Day pop up again this month at the Commonwheel collective in Colorado Springs, where guest artists Lisbeth Cheever-Gessaman and Michael Bailey conjure fantasy versions of love. Cheever-Gessaman specializes in showcasing the divine feminine counterpart of patriarchal religious figures, painting fairy book women derived from the romantic tradition. Bailey, an avid collector of antique hearts, creates mixed-media assemblages that house hearts in shadow boxes, lamp globes and the like.at Abend Gallery’s Golden Triangle location mines the tools of the chiaroscurist and visual storyteller Caravaggio, a master of the high-contrast painting style, deep with shadows and dramatic pools of light, through the eyes of thirty contemporary-realist artists.