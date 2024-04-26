 Film on the Rocks Announces 2024 Lineup | Westword
Film on the Rocks Announces 2024 Lineup

Shrek, The Wizard of Oz and The Matrix are all on deck this year.
April 26, 2024
Red Rocks before the crowds descend. Ross Jones
Film on the Rocks is ringing in its 25th anniversary this summer, and the lineup looks better than ever. The annual collaboration between Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues, which manages Red Rocks Amphitheatre, brings together live music performances and beloved movies for five nights each summer, and hitting at least one is a must-do for anyone lucky enough to live here.

All tickets to Film on the Rocks events go on sale at denverfilm.org at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29; they're $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP reserved seating. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. before the screening at 8:30 p.m.

Film on the Rocks Schedule

The Matrix
Monday, June 10
Pre-show performance by DARKARTS

Shrek
Monday, June 24
Pre-show performance by School of Rock

The Wizard of Oz
Monday, July 8
Pre-show event presented by National Geographic Live

Deadpool
Monday, July 15
Pre-show performance by Doc Sadler Band

Mad Max: Fury Road
Monday, August 19
Pre-show performance by the winner of the Battle of the Bands contest thrown by Colorado Native Sundown Throwdown
