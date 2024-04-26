Film on the Rocks Announces 2024 Lineup

All tickets to Film on the Rocks events go on sale at denverfilm.org at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29; they're $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP reserved seating. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. before the screening at 8:30 p.m.
Film on the Rocks ScheduleThe Matrix
Monday, June 10
Pre-show performance by DARKARTS
Shrek
Monday, June 24
Pre-show performance by School of Rock
The Wizard of Oz
Monday, July 8
Pre-show event presented by National Geographic Live
Deadpool
Monday, July 15
Pre-show performance by Doc Sadler Band
Mad Max: Fury Road
Monday, August 19
Pre-show performance by the winner of the Battle of the Bands contest thrown by Colorado Native Sundown Throwdown