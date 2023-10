First Friday: CHAC Comes Home for Día de los Muertos, and More Great Shows in Denver

click to enlarge Shay Guerrero's catrinas and the artists of CHAC Gallery celebrate a return to Santa Fe Drive. Shay Guerrero

click to enlarge Sama Alshaibi: “Taʾshīr (Marking),” 2010. Sama Alshaibi

click to enlarge Whitney Bradshaw, OUTCRY installation shot (Wall 5 of 7), McCormick Gallery, Chicago, 2021. Whitney Bradshaw

click to enlarge Karen Scharer, "The Music Plays On." Karen Scharer, courtesy Space Gallery

click to enlarge Brady Smith, "Bird." Brady Smith

click to enlarge Ilan Gutin explores the minimalism, interactivity and phenomenological properties of window screens at Understudy. Ilan Gutin

Carlos Luceros (aka Zero the Painter) anticipates Día de los Muertos at BuCu West. Carlos Lucero

click to enlarge There's a mug for you at Urban Mud's Mug Shot show. Courtesy Urban Mud

click to enlarge Find new and vintage work by Louis Recchia at Pirate. Louis Recchia

click to enlarge Sam Smith, "Swimming in Infinity." Sam Smith

click to enlarge Stephen Shugart presents new light art at Edge Gallery. Stephen Shugart

click to enlarge Laura Phelps Rogers explores the versatility of metal in a sculpture for Wood Metal Paint at FoolProof. Laura Phelps Rogers

click to enlarge Sarah Boston's painting inspired by an AR Mitchell photograph. Sarah Boston

Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham, “Just Another Day on Earth.” Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham

[email protected]

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council has been making art and preserving traditions for four decades, first on the Northside and then in Lincoln Park/La Alma, until rising rents and hard times sent the group on an exodus to Lakewood. Now CHAC is back, and will open its Día de los Muertos show on Santa Fe Drive. That’s the first thing to know on this First Friday of October 2023.And there's plenty more to see and do in Denver this weekend. Keep reading for the best First Friday forays in and around town:The artists of CHAC are coming home to Santa Fe Drive, and you’re invited to the party. The grand opening for CHAC’s new forever gallery space in La Alma happens just as the season segues into Día de los Muertos celebrations, a busy time for the city’s Hispanic community. The exhibition,, curated by boardmember Sonia Del Real and Shay Guerrero, a painter of beautiful catrinas and pets that have crossed the bridge, will revel in that spirit visually and traditionally, while gallery-goers adorn a community altar with fond reminders of those who’ve moved on from life, enjoy servings of sweet pan de muertos and decorate sugar skulls; there will also be vendors and live music. Welcome back.The Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins debuts a pair of new shows at different satellite locations., a stunning multimedia display that follows Alshaibi’s seven-year travels documenting ancient deserts and endangered water sources in the Middle East and North Africa, puts a selection of performative photographic prints and video in Colorado State University’s Hatton Gallery. The second exhibition,, brings analog, alternative, mixed-media and handmade photography projects by Kimberly Chiaris to the community art space Art Lab Fort Collins on Friday. Chiaris frequently works with pinhole photography and cyanotype images that she might fold, roll or incorporate into artist books, all with an interest in visual storytelling.Two big champions of women, BIPOC and queer artists, the Athena Project and Pink Progression, teamed up to curate, a group show addressing a myriad of subjects that fit under that umbrella, from crossing the literal border of two countries to the psychological ones we don’t always honor. Tag team-curated by Athena’s Angela Astle and Anne Myers, and Pink Progression’s Melissa Furness and Anna Kaye, the exhibition showcases fifteen artists whose responses will express a broad diversity of solutions to the challenge. OUTCRY , Whitney Bradshaw’s astonishing portrait exhibition of women and non-binary people screaming against inner pain, breakups, racism, the patriarchy, sexual assault, capitalism, war and international aggression — or whatever it is that makes them unrequitedly angry — is closing this week. The sight of the hundreds of photographed screamers Bradshaw displays in a grid on the wall is powerful enough (the series has surpassed 450 images), but Bradshaw is also leading a scream session that will add to the impact; unfortunately, seating is extremely limited and it's been full for weeks. You can still see the show, though, which hosts a closing reception with Bradshaw in person on Friday and stays up through Saturday.A pair of abstract painters with a twist, Karen Scharer and Christina Sorace Mackinnon, have solos opening at Space Gallery on First Friday. Scharer, who is based in Pueblo, switched from realistic watercolors to abstract canvases in oil or acrylic some years ago, but the landscape still forms the bare bones of her work, with sunshiny outdoor colors suggesting figures, flowers, clouds, sky, water and trees. Mackinnon’s approach is busier, with mediums freely mixed on one surface in furiously active diverse shapes, marks, patterns and colors, all curving into one another for a look that’s composed in spite of its messy sense of élan. Life is like that, isn’t it?If you often walk through your neighborhood, observing familiar places and unexpected surprises, Brady Smith’s exhibition of screen prints and collagraphs opening at Alto Gallery will feel just like home. Smith callsa “love letter” to the suburban experience, though its pictures of houses and yards are often printed in commercial-looking halftones that create a feeling of monotony. The show is set up for viewers to follow a path around the gallery, just as you might walk down the sidewalk, turning corners here and there until the halfway mark, where the same images repeat in a backward direction.Ilan Gutin has also hung a show meant to be seen in sequence, and meant to evoke the safety of screens and woven textiles that guard your personal space from outsiders.began as a series of fifty gridded screen prints inspired by window screens; those images were converted into commercial-grade textured weavings on a Jacquard loom. Gutin hopes the installation heightens viewer observations and a sense of being at home in a protected place.The Prison Art Experience offers a platform for incarcerated (or formerly incarcerated) artists to find redemption and purpose through the power of creativity by making and selling their original artworks for a profit. It’s a baby step, but one worth trying by giving people experiencing life behind bars a sense of a better future. The organization will host, a show of works at the People’s Building in Aurora curated by program founder Roohallah M., who’s experienced prison life himself; online bidding is now open for an art auction here , through October 17.BuCu West hosts artist Carlos Lucero, aka Zero the Painter, for a Día de los Muertos-ready show depicting a series of street El Catrin images and other works, from Frida portraits to a rooster close-up. Food and beverages will be served.The first image that pops up in some people's minds when hearing the word “pottery” is probably a coffee mug, that stalwart of clay art and a must in the cupboard for java drinkers everywhere. So the artsy ceramic artists of the Urban Mud clay studio and gallery have no qualms about selling mugs as the gifty season approaches. It’s a badge of honor for them, and a boon for you.A certain sector of gallery-goers and co-op collectors get excited when Louis Recchia hangs a show at Pirate. His pop imagery of sleek, reveling anthropomorphic animals, retro fairy tales and storybook people, painted in pale, pretty shades on Plexiglas or canvas, never go out of style. Recchia will present both new work and old relics from the archives. Zoa Ace and Mark Friday share the empty spots on the walls, and Pirate Judith Grey chips in with her member exhibition,You might suppose that Core’s Fred Voigt Becker paints for painting’s sake, letting the paint take him wherever it wants to go with a pleasing culmination of repetitive markings in keen color combos or more helter-skelter canvases that seem to always right themselves compositionally. Meanwhile, Sam Smith considers the big questions everyone’s asking about AI in his show,. What could possibly go wrong?Next Gallery pairs Terra Marks, who keeps it sweet and light with, a show about donkeys, and Tamara Mahoney, whose more serious effort,, explores the circle of life, needle-felted mushrooms, and cogs and gears in an installation of assemblages.What’s new at Next? Stephen Shugart will display light sculptures with a message about industrialism’s siege on our rapidly warming planet Earth, using a range of materials like plastic shrink wrap, indestructible Styrofoam and LED lights and the like, countered by twigs, strings, wood and stones. Wynne Reynolds, on the other hand, uses her own foraged findings — sailor’s knots, plaster fragments and other detritus — to create a dark story evoked by stormy seas and broken hearts., a fifteen-artist group show with an expository title, has been up for a while at FoolProof, but it's saving the reception for this weekend.was inspired by this quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald: “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.” Artists who were brave enough to send submissions required to do just that — visually, in an artwork — and who survived the test, including running a gauntlet of seven jurors from a variety of creative disciplines, will see their works pairing opposites on the walls of the Lab this month. While the show opens on First Friday, the formal reception will be held the following weekend.More than thirty artists from Colorado and across the nation were invited to the Mitchell Museum’s second challenge to create paintings based on individual photographs culled from painter A.R. Mitchell’s vast archive of his own historic images. A mix of new invitees and returning artists from last year’s inaugural exhibition will have their entries displayed next to the original photos. It’s a long drive, but a must-see for serious fans of Western art — and the show remains open through the end of the year.The child-like works of collaborative couple Julio Alejandro and Danielle Cunningham may fool the eye, but in their joint show,, there’s a lot of commentary behind the stick figures and scrawled messages. Fueled by science fiction — and science itself — the show shoots for outer space, with interim alien adventures and thought guided by a mixed cocktail of the humanities. Also, it’s hella fun.