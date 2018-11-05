Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Although Election Day is easily the biggest story of the week, the act of voting itself takes only a few minutes (or a few hours, if you actually want to study the issues), thereby leaving you with plenty of free time to explore Colorado's cultural landscape. Whether you fancy spooky dance parties, live music, grand cultural celebrations or merely a post-ballot marg, we have you covered. Keep reading for the five best free events in metro Denver over the next five days.

KOVEN

Monday, November 5, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor

Gothic-tinged glamour is never in short supply at Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor's notorious drag shows, but the queens are serving up cauldrons full of wickedness at a special Día de los Muertos-themed edition of KOVEN. The Suspect Press-sponsored soirée welcomes host Novelí to lead a parade of queer performance artists with amusing stage names including, but by no means limited to, Colfax VanDamn, Calder Goodlay and the Witches of Baker. The dark delights continue after the 10 p.m. stage show with a dance party featuring DJ Dutch Confetti on the ones and twos. Learn more on Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor's Facebook events page.