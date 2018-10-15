Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Winter is knocking on Denver's door like an overzealous trick-or-treater, making the cozy appeal of binging on television and takeout even harder to resist than usual. While you may be tempted into hibernation after the weekend snowfall, Colorado's arts and culture communities share a steadfast commitment to entertaining fellow citizens free of charge. Keep reading for five great reasons to get up and get out this week.

A Daughter’s Eye, A Daughter’s Voice: Sandra Still Campbell In Conversation

Tuesday, October 16, 6:30 p.m.

Sharp Auditorium at Denver Art Museum

Clyfford Still's abstract-expressionist masterpieces may defy facile analysis, but readers can gain vital insight into the background and creative process of the groundbreaking painter from one of the people who knew him best: his youngest daughter. Sandra Still Campbell, who grew up fascinated by her father's artistic process and witnessed many of his paintings take (shapeless) shape, emphasizes how Still imbued each canvas with deeply humane meaning and preferred to evoke an emotional rather than academic response to his work. A Daughter’s Eye, A Daughter’s Voice, a new exhibit on display at the Clyfford Still Museum through January 23, presents a collection of heretofore unseen paintings — many of which are being rolled out for the first time since they were created — along with an illuminating four-part audio guide hosted by Still Campbell. She'll join Clyfford Still Museum director Dean Sobel at the Denver Art Museum's Sharp Auditorium on Tuesday, October 16, for a free discussion of the themes that define this historic exhibit. Visit the Clyfford Still Museum events calendar to register and learn more.

U Faculty Tuesdays: George Rochberg Centennial

Tuesday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

Honor the centenary of pioneering American composer George Rochberg (1919-2005) when the talented faculty of the University of Colorado offer a fitting tribute to a fellow professor who left an indelible impression on classical music. The Tuesday, October 16, concert program, which includes Caprice Variations, Sonata for Viola and Piano and Quintet for Piano and Strings, draws from Rochberg's post-Serialism period, made up of tonally experimental works written through a haze of grief: Rochberg abandoned the restrictively formalist technique after the death of his teenage son, breaking with convention to express the full range of his sorrow. Violinists Andrew Jennings and Charles Wetherbee, pianists David Korevaar and Margaret McDonald, violists Matthew Dane and Erika Eckert, and flautist Christina Jennings will share some of Rochberg's best music...all for free. For more details, as well as a live stream of the performance, visit the CU Presents events calendar.

Project Aloft Star Tour

Wednesday,October 17, 6:30 p.m.

Aloft Denver Downtown

Concluding a five-city Project Aloft Star Tour concert series with previous stops in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Asheville and San Jose, Costa Rica, Liverpudlian indie-rocker BANNERS stops in Denver for an intimate performance at the hotel's signature W XYZ bar downtown. Presented in coordination with Universal Music Group, the Project Aloft Star Tour celebrates new music discoveries by staging competitions and putting emerging artists into the spotlight. Find out more on the Aloft Hotel events calendar.

Noah van Sciver

The Narrators Denver: Guts

Wednesday,October 17, 8 p.m.

Buntport Theater

Sharing stories is a cornerstone of human evolution, a means of fostering the empathy required to forge a workable society. The Narrators proudly continues the humanity-burnishing tradition of oratory with live monthly performances at Buntport, which are then adapted for the 21st century on a podcast compiled from both the Denver and San Diego outposts of the show. Hosted by Erin Rollman, October's edition welcomes storytellers Dustin Homan, Wayne Macfarland, Allison Rose, Jeffrey Gross, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Janae Burris to respond to the protean theme of "Guts." Hilarity and heartbreak abound in equal measure at one of the city's most humane and supportive evenings of entertainment. Admission is free, and Great Divide Brewing beers are available for donations. Discover more on the Narrators' Facebook events page.

John Novosad headlines a clean slate. Geoff Decker: Hidden Vision Photography

Blank Slate Comedy Show

Friday, October 19, 8 to 10 p.m.

Diebolt Brewing Company

Prodigal Denver comic Kira MagCalen returns to the Mile High to resume her stewardship of the monthly standup showcase at Diebolt Brewing Company with the Blank Slate Comedy Show, retitled in the spirit of new beginnings. MagCalen's latest effort gets off to an auspicious start on Friday, October 19, with a lineup comprising some of the city's finest funny people, including Katie Bowman, Meghan Deponceau, David Glasspool, Derrick Rush and headliner John "Hippieman" Novosad. Enjoy good cheer with your craft beer; visit Diebolt Brewing Company's Facebook events page to learn more.



