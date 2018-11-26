Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

You’ve emerged from your tryptophan coma, the cans of cranberry and corn are in the recycling bin, and you’re ready to swear off pumpkin-pie filling for another 364 days. It's time to start doing something something different: maybe focus on what’s happening in the world politically, or think about your own legacy, or maybe even take a chance on romance. As December drops on Colorado, here are the five best bookish bets for the week:

George Lakey, How We Win

Tuesday, November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Author George Lakey will be at the Boulder Book Store to talk about and sign How We Win: A Guide to Nonviolent Direct Action Campaigning. In his new book, lifelong activist Lakey discusses how to effectively address the current political moment, talks about how to overcome polarization, and explains how to put these plans into action. This is, as the chant goes, what democracy looks like. The $5 entry fee can be applied to the purchase of this or any book; check the Boulder Book Store website for more information.

Mascot Books

Aaron LaPedis, A Boy Named Penguin 2

Wednesday, November 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

Fascination St. Fine Art

315 Detroit Street

Free

Join the Autism Society of Colorado in welcoming author Aaron LaPedis to a celebration of his second book, A Boy Named Penguin: The Mystery of the Albino Calf. Logan/Penguin, LaPedis and illustrator Scott Johnson will personalize any and all copies sold, and half of all proceeds will benefit the Autism Society of Colorado. Tickets and more information are available on the ASC website.

EXPAND PublicAffairs

Marc Freedman, How to Live Forever

Thursday, November 29, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Colfax

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Author Marc Freedman is the founder of Encore.org, a member of the Wall Street Journal’s “Experts” group, and a frequent media commentator. Now he comes to the Tattered Cover with a new book, How to Live Forever: The Enduring Power of Connecting the Generations. It’s a deeply personal call to find fulfillment and happiness in our now-longer life spans by maintaining significant contact with successive generations, forging a legacy of love that can last longer than any human life.

Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book

Still Coming Home: Denver Veterans Writing

Saturday, December 1, 2:30 p.m.

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

2401 Welton Street

Free

Join Colorado Humanities and local writers Jason Arment and Steven Dunn in a conversation about the experience of war and coming home again. The program is based on the anthology Still Coming Home: Denver Veterans Writing, which itself was produced by local military veterans writing in workshops this past summer. The event continues on December 8 at the same location; for more information, visit the Colorado Humanities website.

EXPAND She Writes Press

Jane Binns, Broken Whole

Sunday, December 2, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Colorado’s own Jane Binns, author and instructor at Arapahoe Community College, comes to BookBar to launch her new memoir, Broken Whole. The book is an unflinching portrayal of the dating life after divorce, from the perspective of a woman in her mid-thirties balancing changing family, a teaching career and the new wrinkle of romance. Unapologetic and observant, it’s the story of the often lonely road to finding love…again.



