The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Brice Maiurro is one of the editors of Food for Thought.
Brice Maiurro is one of the editors of Food for Thought.
Rachel and Greg Photography

Take a Bite: New Poetry Anthology Serves Up "Thought for Food"

Kyle Harris | May 21, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Poet Brice Maiurro has had a busy quarantine.

As co-founder of the 8 p.m. howling trend that's gone global, he's spent a good deal of time fielding questions from reporters, and worked diligently to maintain civility on the Facebook page Go Outside and Howl at 8pm, which now has more than half-a-million members — some of whom really like shooting off fireworks (he does not). And he's helping to edit and publish a new poetry anthology, Thought for Food, to support Denver Food Rescue.

That project has been a welcome relief: Maiurro is happy to take a break from his newfound howling fame to focus on his literary pursuits.

"Thank goodness for social isolation," he says. "I get overwhelmed pretty easily, so I'm glad I can duck out a bit and edit poems from my underground lair. It's a funny thing to be known for such a weird thing, and also something that just happened to take off on its own. I'm mostly just keeping on, writing poems, tending to my garden and enjoying the people I love, like I always do."

The anthology, coming out in June, will be the first book published by South Broadway Press, the publisher behind the online literary journal The South Broadway Ghost Society. It will include works by between fifty and a hundred poets, including Ted Vaca, Paulie Lipman, Caleb Ferganchick, Irina Bogomolova, and Liza Sparks.

"Thought for Food is a collection of local and otherwise poets writing on a variety of subjects," he says, "including food, COVID times and whatever else inspires them.

Maiurro and fellow editors Emylee Frank, Kali Heals and Erica Hoffmeister are running a GoFundMe campaign to support the project; donors will receive copies of the book. The fundraiser has already brought in $2,000 of its $3,000 goal.

"You can expect love poems to tomatoes, angry soapbox rants to Monsanto, toilet-paper anthems and words of hope during a trying time," promises Maiurro.

Denver Food Rescue, a health-equity, nonprofit food bank that delivers food to people in need, often by bike, was an obvious pick for the editors to support.

"I am very impressed by the accessibility of Denver Food Rescue," says Maiurro. "Someone in need of food may also be pressed for time, pressed for transportation or pressed for so many other resources, so I love that they have really found a solution to all of this in bringing the food to those in need. Can you imagine how it must feel to hear a knock on your door to find that you are being delivered a wonderful bundle of great food? That's something we need to support. When our government wants us to hang in a limbo between staying healthy or surviving financially, let's make sure people can eat."

Support the anthology and find out how to get a copy at the Thought for Food GoFundMe website.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

