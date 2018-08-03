Weekend Warriors: Four of the Best Cheap Workouts in Denver

Want to move your body? Combine your workout with your wellness routine? Take your dog to a yoga class? Their are plenty of options to get fit in Denver this weekend. Keep reading for four of the best free and cheap weekend workouts across town.



Alchemy 365 + WEL Workout

Blue Moon Brewing Company RiNo

Saturday, August 4, 10 a.m.

Alchemy 365 is bringing yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to Blue Moon RiNo this Saturday. This fifty-minute all-levels strength-training class is a good introduction to Alchemy 365’s programming and is being taught in conjunction with WEL, which offers a full spectrum of wellness care. WEL’s services include physical therapy, physiology and community behavior. Throughout the workout — a signature “A20” Alchemy 365 class — attendees will undergo an intro with movement coaching and modifications, a yoga-inspired warmup, a twenty-minute HIIT section, and another yoga sequence to cool down. Post-workout, attendees can indulge in free movement alignments from WEL. Visit the Facebook event page for more information on both companies.

Take your WOD to Crestmoor Park. Pixabay

Park WOD

Crestmoor Park

Saturday, August 4, 10 a.m.

CrossFit DeCO gym is taking its workout of the day to Crestmoor Park and opening it up to everyone. No previous CrossFit experience is necessary, but advance registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks or beverages to share with the group after the hour-long workout, which will kick off at 10 a.m. at the corner of South Kearney Street and East Cedar Avenue. Visit the CrossFit DeCO Facebook page for more information.

Grab your pup and join these happy yogis in Sunken Gardens Park. Yoga Rocks the Park Facebook page

Bring Your Dog to Yoga Day

Sunken Gardens Park

Sunday, August 5, 8 a.m.

Pure Spectrum, a holistic wellness company, is hosting Yoga Rocks the Park this weekend, providing free admission to both yogis and dogs alike. After the yoga session taught by Shelly Swanke, attendees and their pups can peruse a vendor village and try Pure Spectrum’s new dog CBD oil product. Parents are welcome to drop off their children at Camp YRP for $10 if they paid online in advance. Visit the Yoga Rocks the Park Facebook page for this weekend’s class and more information.