Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

On a budget? Check our list of free things to do. But for now, stick around for events worth the price of admission in and around Denver:
Things to Do in Denver This Week2025 Fall Miniature Show
Wednesday, September 3, through Sunday, September 7
Sheraton Denver West, 360 Union Boulevard, Lakewood
Shop over 50 vendors for supplies and accessories to create your own miniatures, view exhibitions and attend workshops at the Fall Miniature Show. Tickets range from $4 to $10, and proceeds benefit the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys.
Headstrong Comedy Show
Friday, September 5, 7-9 p.m.
The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street
Head to The Bug Theatre for a night of cognitive chaos where bold comedians and scientists will take on what it takes to survive as a female, tackle misconceptions about women’s health and fight for the funding it deserves. Tickets are $20.
Children's Museum's 52nd Birthday Bash
Friday, September 5, 6 p.m.
Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children's Museum Drive
The Children's Museum's 52nd Birthday Bash, Passport to Play, is an indoor/outdoor 21+ event and the museum's most significant annual fundraiser. Enjoy a night of dancing, auctions and food at the museum. Tickets are $175.
7 Spurs Movie Experience and Fundraiser
Friday, September 5, 6:30 p.m.
The Story Brick, 3215 Osage Street
7 Spurs is an upcoming cowboy movie by Pursuit Productions. Be among the first to catch a sneak peek of the movie, try western-themed food and custom cowboy hat making at this fundraiser event. Tickets range from $27 to $70,000. Learn more here.
Ravishing Radiance Film Series: The Beast to Die
Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, 9:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The Ravishing Radiance Film Series gives audiences the chance to explore "boutique" label Radiance Films' bold, eclectic titles from a variety of genres. Next up in the series is The Beast to Die, a film about a young war photographer who returns to the bustling streets of Tokyo, plotting a series of brutal murders and robberies that are mere warmups for an unprecedented bank heist. Tickets range from $12-$15.
Hope;Ink Suicide Awareness Semicolon Tattoo Event
Saturday, September 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Multiple tattoo studio locations
The Hope;Ink Suicide Awareness Semicolon Tattoo Event was first hosted at Dreambent Studios Tattoo in Thornton and has grown to multiple locations across the metro area. "A semicolon tattoo symbolizes hope, resilience, and continuation in the face of mental health challenges, particularly suicide, depression, and self-harm," according to the Jefferson Center, a nonprofit mental health care and substance use service provider from the community that will benefit from the Hope;Ink event. For a minimum donation of $60, choose from a selection of tattoos. Sign up here.
Rooster ArtFest
Saturday, September 6, 2 p.m. to midnight
ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street
Enjoy art, food and live music at the Rooster ArtFest, a 21+ event in RiNo. The event will include more than fifty local and national artists, immersive art installations, live mural painting, two music stages, food and more. Tickets are $15 to $40.
DZCA Flock Party
Saturday, September 6, 5-9 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
Dig up your most colorful, tropical and fanciest frock for the Denver Zoo's Flock Party, a 21+ evening benefiting the zoo's more than 2,500 animals. The fundraiser event includes food, drinks, live entertainment, animal experiences, fashion illustrations and more. General admission tickets are $150.
Color of Fashion Season V
Saturday, September 6, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
NOVEL Uptown, 1557 Logan Street
Nonprofit event producer Color of Fashion will host Season Five of its high-fashion shows, dedicated to reshaping the fashion industry through inclusivity, representation and equity. This year’s event takes place at the Novel, featuring a runway show by Los Angeles fashion brand and twin brothers BruceGlen, who offer colorful, playful prints on sustainable, made-on-demand apparel. Guests are encouraged to dress in the Pantone 2025 Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, which should provide quite a contrast to the show. Founded by Black female entrepreneurs Samantha Joseph and Alicia Myers in 2021, Color of Fashion continues to grow its mission with elegant, impactful events. Through mentorship, advocacy and immersive fashion experiences, the organization continues to create meaningful change in the fashion industry. Tickets range from $87.21 to $140.56 and can be purchased on the Color of Fashion website.
Ongoing Things to Do in Denver
Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep
Through Sunday, September 7
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Explore the deep blue sea at a new temporary exhibit at DMNS, which takes guests back 200 million years to experience a prehistoric underwater world. Engage with fossils, hands-on activities and more. Tickets range from $7 to $9, plus museum admission, which ranges from $21 to $26. Buy tickets at dmns.org.
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage
Through Sunday, September 21
Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati Street
Want to feel like you're literally on the Titanic? Including the part where the ship crashes into an iceberg and sinks? Then this exhibit is for you. Walk through the "unsinkable" ship's construction to its fatal end, including a virtual reality option that takes participants down to the wreck site to see the Titanic's remains. Tickets range from $19-$26.
Bright Nights at Four Mile
Wednesdays through Sundays, through October 5
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
Bright Nights at Four Mile returns for its third year, transforming the park into a glowing dreamscape of interactive art, oversized lantern sculptures and immersive storytelling. Jennifer LaGraff, CEO of Four Mile Historic Park, promises that "every inch" of the park will be filled with lanterns. Tickets range from $19 to $48.
See Justice Done: The Legacy of the Titanic Survivors' Committee
Through Sunday, December 28
Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
The Molly Brown House's new Titanic exhibit offers an intimate look at the aftermath of the Titanic for Margaret Brown and how she became known as the "Heroine of the Titanic." The exhibit includes several newly acquired artifacts that tell the story of Brown's role in forming and leading the Titanic Survivors' Committee and helping those pulled to safety on the Carpathia — particularly the immigrants and Titanic crew members who lost everything with the sinking of the "Unsinkable Ship." The exhibit is included with general museum admission and there are related event slated for those who want to dive deeper; learn more at mollybrown.org.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll update this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected].