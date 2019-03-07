Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Three Free)

The days ahead offer an abundance of delights. Enjoying some the city's finest art, films, music, comedy, spoken word and vintage shopping extravaganzas may seem cost-prohibitive for overworked and underpaid locals, but you can always rely on Denver's creative community for a weekend full of affordable entertainments. Indeed, ten American dollars — fine print notwithstanding — is all you need to have a grand old time in the Queen City from now until Sunday. Keep reading for our complete inventory of the ten best free and cheap events in Colorado this weekend.

WRITE CLUB: Rewind, Fast Forward

Thursday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$10

Prepare yourself for a verbal beatdown when WRITE CLUB returns for another round of rhetorical sparring in a self-described "literary thunderdome." "Rewind, Fast Forward," March's edition of the one-on-one author-off, pits the charms of yesteryear against the wonders of the modern era. This month's roster of prose pros includes Nicci Guagliardo, Brice Maiurro, Paul Twarowski, Chad MacNaughton, Joy Carletti and Laura Condi. Whether you prefer the tactile charms of a floppy disk or the boundless storage of the iCloud, WRITE CLUB is here to bridge generational gaps with quick wits and convincing arguments. Doors open at 7 p.m., and admission is $10 (or pay what you can) at the door. Visit Syntax Physic Opera's Facebook events page for further details.

RUMTUM

RUMTUM Mural Unveiling

Thursday, March 7, 7 to 10 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

Free

The sturdy old walls of a historical Denver venue get a vibrantly verdant makeover with a bold new vision and fresh coat of paint provided by local artist RUMTUM (aka Josh Hastings). Unlike the monochromatic minarets that used to surround audiences at the Oriental Theater, Hastings's latest work is a colorful evocation of the jungles surrounding the temples of Cambodia's Angkor Wat. Take a glimpse at the new murals at an unveiling party soundtracked by DJs Nasty Nachos and YOLOLO, while wandering through ephemeral interactive art installations from WMD and FOREST at a one-of-kind arty party. Admission is free; head over to the Oriental Theater events calendar to find out more.

World Wide Antique and Vintage Show

March 8 to 10, 10 and 11 a.m.

Denver Mart

$5

Trade on 44 years of tradition when the World Wide Antique and Vintage Show returns to Denver Mart. Peruse the historical wares of over 85 vendors who've scoured markets all over the globe for one-of-a-kind curios that local collectors can hardly resist. Coffee and light lunch will be provided for hungry and sleepy shoppers, so the $5 admission fee adds yet another unbeatable bargain to the proceedings. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, and at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. Buy tickets and find out more on the World Wide Antique and Vintage Show home page.

B-Side Music Fridays: Spring Session

Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.

MCA Denver

$5

Treat your eyes and ears to cutting-edge creativity when MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays concert series returns for a pre-season preview with Spring Session. Join the hip and happening crowd for a dual performance from Bellhoss and Midwife at the chic Museum of Contemporary Art rooftop bar and cafe. Admission is included with museum tickets, $5. Visit MCA Denver's events calendar to learn more.

Nebula Ensemble: Robot Thinks

Friday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church

Free

Listen in on the symphonic thoughts of artificial intelligence at the Nebula Ensemble's Robot Thinks, an immersive concert experience that explores the "pitfalls and possibilities" of emerging technology. Hear Nebula players compete against computerized competition throughout a concert program of newly commissioned works from local composers Stephen Bailey, Catherine Flinchum, Sarah Perske and Jasper Schmich Kinney. Head over to Nebula Ensemble's events calendar to find out more.

Arapahoe Philharmonic Sinfonietta With the Cherry Creek Chorale: Of Power and Glory

March 8 and 9, 7:30 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran Church

$5 to $20

Instrumental prowess and vocal virtuousics collide when the Arapahoe Philharmonic Sinfonietta joins the Cherry Creek Chorale for Of Power and Glory, a pair of awe-inspiring performances from some of the finest musicians in the Centennial state. Conducted by artistic director Brian Patrick Leatherman, the concert program includes canon standards such as John Rutter's Requiem, Antonio Vivaldi's Gloria, Georg Philipp Telemann's Trumpet Concerto in D (a sonic spotlight for trumpet soloist Anthony Zator), and Samuel Barber's mournful Adagio for Strings. For tickets, $5 to $20, and more information, go to the Arapahoe Philharmonic box-office page.

Friday Night Weird: I Am Not a Witch

Friday, March 8, 8:45 p.m.

Boedecker Theater, Boulder

$6.50 to $12

Explore the cinematic side of Women's History Month when Boedecker Theater's Friday Night Weird screening series kicks off March with a presentation of I Am Not a Witch. An international co-production anointed by prestigious awards at BAFTA and the Cannes Film Festival, Rungano Nyoni's debut directorial effort concerns the plight of a young Zambian girl accused of witchcraft. A crowning achievement of new African cinema guaranteed to tug at the heartstrings, I Am Not a Witch is both ideal Friday Night Weird fodder and a launching pad for meaningful conversations. Visit the Dairy Arts Center box-office page to buy tickets, $6.50 to $12, and learn more.

Bunk: Community Conversation and Writing Workshop

Saturday, March 9, 9 to 11 a.m.

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Free

Poet, essayist and artistic director of Harlem's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Kevin Young is an expert in the field of historical hucksterism. Author of the timely yet timeless Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News, Young begins his month-long Mile High residency (which also includes readings and talks at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design and the Lighthouse Writers Workshop) with a town hall-style conversation replete with writing tips. Register for free and find out more on the Lighthouse Writers Workshop events calendar.

Music in the Galleries: Violamore Duo

Sunday, March 10, 1 to 3 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum

$4 to $10

Supplement the abstract-expressionist splendor of Clyfford Still's artwork with evocative chamber music when Music in the Galleries continues with a performance from the Violamore Duo. Comprising violinist Koko Dyulgerski and violist Leah Kovach — who've partnered in both music and marriage — the Violamore Duo takes center stage in the museum's acoustic-friendly galleries with a concert program that includes works from Kenji Bunch, Jen-Marie Leclair, Garth Knox, Paul Coletti and Golofeev. The performance is free with general admission, $4 to $10. Find more details on the Clyfford Still Museum events calendar.

Denver Silent Film Festival presents: Modern Times

Sunday, March 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake

$10

Support the history-preserving efforts of the Denver Silent Film Festival with a viewing of one of the pre-talkie era's finest at an early-evening screening of Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times. A swan song for Chaplin's signature Little Tramp persona and filmmaking marvel in its own right, Modern Times contains some of the most iconic setpieces of its star and director's career. Chuckle along with the timeless appeal of a silent comedy classic and make a vital donation to the Denver Silent Film Festival. Visit the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake box-office page to make a contribution, buy tickets, $10, and find out more.

