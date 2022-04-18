Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There's a wealth of free events around town this week. You can head for the hills — or just learn about them during a talk by legendary photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren. Along the way you can rub elbows with immersive artists and stretch your mind and other body parts with experts discussing the state of the yoga industry.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver:
Denver Immersive Open House
Monday, April 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Factory Fashion Champagne Bar, 2501 Dallas Street, Suite 200, Aurora
Ready to immerse yourself in a creative environment? Denver Immersive is holding an open house gathering of immersive artists and fans at the new Factory Fashion Champagne Bar on the third floor of the Stanley Marketplace, complete with networking and a raffle at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged here.
Our Strength Is Still Our Union – or Is It?
Tuesday, April 19, 7 p.m.
Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder
The Hindsight 20/20 lectures looking back and forward hosted by History Colorado and Colorado Chautauqua Association continue with Mark Earnest, the Mieklejohn Endowed Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medicine Campus, and Tom Romero, a nationally renowned legal historian at the University of Denver, who uses the complications of Colorado’s past struggles for racial equality to better understand the legal and political challenges of equity and inclusion for today. Register for the free program here.
Framing the Future Print Pop-Up Show and Virtual Auction
Pop-Up Show: Thursday, April 21, through live online auction Wednesday, May 4
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
CPAC’s goal of expanding into a new, larger location in early 2023 is beginning to gain speed and urgency. Here’s a way to help the growing photography center and its Framing the Future fundraising campaign: Bid on something beautiful or, if you’re a photographer, something useful. Along with thirty donated photographic works by established artists, auction items include book bundles and portfolio reviews with industry professionals. Bidding starts online at Clickbid at midnight on April 20 and continues through May 4, when CPAC hosts a virtual live auction. In the meantime, visit the pop-up exhibition in person. Register at separate links here for the Clickbid site and Zoom auction.
Poetry, Spirit, Memory: Reading and Conversation
Thursday, April 21, 7 p.m., online
The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary, a Denver-based nonprofit supporting literary diversity and giving voice to writers from underserved communities, offers a mentorship program, an online bookstore, a virtual stage, free workshops and [margins.], a full-blown conference returning in August, to spread its message. Get a taste by tuning in to this week’s [margins.] meets poetry reading and conversation with 2021 National Mexican Slam Champion Alejandro Jimenez, former Albuquerque poet laureate Jessica Helen Lopez and Roanna “Rowie” Shebala, a competitive and literary poet of Navajo and Zuni heritage. RSVP in advance at Eventbrite; admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Square Product Theater, lightness has a call that's hard to hear
Thursday, April 21, Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, 7 to 8 p.m.
Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street
Emily K. Harrison, whose life project is Boulder’s offbeat Square Product Theater when she isn’t teaching college-level theater kids in other states, slid back into Colorado recently with a spring/summer slate of productions. The first, Elly Hong’s dance-based work lightness has a call that's hard to hear, is part of an art exhibit opening at the Art Gym studio to showcase work by artists who’ve completed the venue’s six-month residency program. Hong will perform for three nights, addressing gender transition and personal transformation along the way; admission is free, but an RSVP is required in advance here.
Fbomb Flash Fiction Reading Series
Friday, April 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
Fbomb, Denver’s flash-fiction showcase, lands in a new spot as it resumes in-person readings for the first time this year: the downstairs speakeasy at the Roxy on Broadway. Host Meg Tuite will perform and introduce guests Nancy Stohlman (who founded the series), Kona Morris and Robert Vaughan. Braver audience members can also sign up for a four-minute open-mic slot. Fun for all, and it’s free. Learn more here.
An Evening With John Fielder and Jeri Norgren
Friday, April 22, 6 p.m.
Greenwood Village City Hall, 6060 South Quebec Street, Greenwood Village
Join photographer John Fielder and author Jeri Norgren as they discuss two books. Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks details how all 58 of Colorado's Fourteeners were named and who first climbed them; Weld County: 4,000 Square Miles of Grandeur, Greatness & Yesterdays looks at the state's third-largest county and the prairie in and around it. Admission is free; all of John Fielder’s Colorado books and 2022 calendars will be available. Find out more here.
Colorado Front Range Trail Sunshine Ride
Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m.
City Hall, 500 South 4th Avenue, Brighton
The City of Brighton is holding a ribbon-cutting to celebrate a new stretch of the Colorado Front Range Trail that was completed in 2020; the celebration was delayed by the pandemic. Before the ceremony, the Sunshine Ride will take biking residents along the trail from City Hall to the site of the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ken Mitchell Park, 889 Kinglet Court. Find out more here. Email to RSVP at [email protected]
Little Shop of Physics Spring Science Extravaganza
Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monfort Quadrangle and Lory Student Plaza, Colorado State University, Fort Collins
After two years of pandemic restrictions, CSU has moved its annual family-friendly open house outdoors. The Spring Science Extravaganza will include hundreds of hands-on experiments and experiences. Find out more here.
The State of the Yoga Industry
Saturday, April 23, noon to 1 p.m., online
As part of the Yoga Teacher Conf, which runs April 22 through April 24 at the Hyatt Regency Aurora/Denver, there will be a free, livestream panel on the state of the industry with representatives of Yoga Unify, the International Association of Yoga Therapists and Yoga Alliance. “It’s been rough the last few years for the yoga industry as the pandemic and other forces have redefined our business,” said Allison Rissel, founder of Yoga Teacher Conf. “We are pleased to share this important panel discussion so that everyone can learn how these three big organizations are helping improve the lives of yoga teachers and yoga therapists and helping to define the industry moving forward.” Find out more here.
Do you know of a free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]