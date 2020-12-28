Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

If you haven't been downtown to see the lights, what are you waiting for? The city is still glowing with holiday displays; after you've been out and about, warm up at home with a free online show (and perhaps enjoy a to-go meal you picked up from a local restaurant along the way).

Here are the twelve best things to do for free in Denver this week, including a few great ways to start the new year:

Winter in the City

Through December 31, daily

Downtown Denver

This collection of experiences, sights and festivities will light up downtown Denver through the holidays. The celebration includes the reimagined 9News Parade of Lights, which features non-moving floats that you can walk around, as well as Merry & Bright Lights at Denver Union Station, There's also action at Denver Pavilions and the Dairy Block...and the Denver City and County Building, of course. You'll find all the sights and sounds on this Winter in the City map from the Downtown Partnership; they're all free to see.

Merry & Bright Lights

Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m. daily

Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Union Station has always been a hub of activity for the city, but this is the first year for Merry & Bright Lights (originally called Winter Wonderland, a name already claimed by Loveland). Through December, an artist-designed light show with projection mapping technology will illuminate Union Station from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly.

Night Lights Denver

Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m. daily

1601 Arapahoe Street

Night Lights Denver has been brightening spirits on the 16th Street Mall for over a year, but the new holiday display is something special, full of holiday- and winter-themed work by Colorado-based artists for "the people's projector" that uses the Clocktower as a canvas. The new lineup includes pieces by Estee Fox, Erin Anderson, Steve Smith, Maya Dite-Shepard, Michael Sperandeo, Chandler Bree Dolan, Waveform.exp, Rainbow Militia, ArtToyz, Wendy Shattil and others. Watch for updates here; this free display gets glowing reviews!

Laugh Your Craft Off: Clay Wall Hanging Workshop with Artist Melissa Piazza & Comedian Hannah Jones

Wednesday, December 30, 6 to 7 p.m.

MCA Denver is hosting Laugh Your Craft Off, a series of virtual craft workshops where you can make things with artists while comedians tell jokes. At this session, Melissa Piazza will teach you how to play with clay and create a wall-hanging piece while comedian Hannah Jones cracks jokes, not ceramics. It's free, but you can also purchase a $17.50 craft kit; RSVP here.

Mile High Tree

Thursday, December 31, through Saturday, January 2, 5 to 9:30 p.m. nightly

16th Street Mall at Welton Street

Last year the Mile High Tree debuted downtown in front of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This year the 110-foot digital art installation is back, in a different location. Watch the choreographed lights dance to the holiday music, or join the socially distanced line to get inside the tree to see the five-minute program up close. Even when the tree is closed to visitors, it will still be lit for all to see. Find out more and get the complete schedule here.

Queer Catharsis: A Virtual Dance Party

Thursday, December 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

What could be better than dancing away the old year, with no expectations, no requirements and, if you choose, no date? The Secret Love Collective, a queer-identifying Denver group dedicated to building safe spaces where anyone can let loose without being judged, has taken its pop-up dance party online this year for a joyful Zoom meeting, inviting friends and community to commingle in cyberspace. Be free, for free. RSVP in advance for the Zoom link here, and if you choose to, tip the DJ directly via Venmo.

Day of Jubilee 2021

Friday, January 1, 4 to 5 p.m.

Day of Jubilee — a monthly First Friday cultural event hosted by the Aurora’s People’s Building and local partners — carries a little more weight this month, since it falls on a momentous New Year’s Day. Virtual entertainment includes a live set by R&B singer-songwriter Lee Clark Allen and, in the art category, a 360-degree gallery viewing of anime-inspired ink drawings and background paintings by animation artist Shane Bryant. It’s free; all you have to do is tune in here.

First Day Hikes Colorado

Colorado State Parks and Recreation Areas

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has an array of First Day Hikes planned in different parks around the state. In addition to a variety of jaunts of different lengths, you’ll find other recreational pastimes at various locations, such as a scavenger hunt at Highline State Park near the Colorado-Utah border, a forest-bathing hike at Roxborough State Park, and a snowshoe hike near Walden. All First Day activities are free, but you'll be required to pay a fee to enter the parks. Find a list of First Day Hike events here.



And more free holiday events you can still enjoy in your own home:



Virtual Kwanzaa 2020

Through January 1, 7 p.m. nightly

Denver's Kwanzaa activities have moved online this year. Fresh from serving 757 free Christmas meals, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center will join with the Denver Kwanzaa Committee to host the programming; find out more here.

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra: Home for the Holidays

Through December 31, anytime

Like many holiday arts traditions this year, the annual Holiday Cheer! from the Denver Philharmonic was canceled — but the group instead created an online Home for the Holidays variety hour hosted by board president Jon Olafson, with performances by many of the principal musicians. Watch the free show here.

Quarantine Cabaret Holiday Edition with Rory Pierce and David Nehls

Through December 31, anytime

This Miners Alley online special includes favorite holiday songs, as well as "A Politically Incorrect Night Before Christmas" and a carol sing-along. Starring Rory Pierce, accompanied by David Nehls. Sign up for the free show here.

A Christmas to Remember

Through December 31, anytime

Sound of the Rockies, a barbershop chorus, is offering a special virtual Christmas performance that you can listen to any time this week for free. Hear it here.

Know of a great event in Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.