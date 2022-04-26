Garage Sale Vintage Eyes Nationwide Expansion

Garage Sale Vintage has seen high success in the two years since it opened its first store in Larimer Square. The business, which also has an outlet in Edgewater, just opened a third location, in the Belmar complex in Lakewood. And that's not all: Garage Sale founder Josh Sampson says the store is eyeing locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Alabama to kick off a nationwide expansion.
Sampson opened the store in September 2020 with the goal of creating a unique small business in Denver. With large businesses like Amazon dominating the industry, he knew he had to step up his game in the retail world, and focused his concept on the social aspect of shopping.
“Retail is supposed to be the social and spontaneous part of your day. You go into a store, and you have no idea what is going to happen," Sampson says.
It's no wonder the store has seen such success. It offers not only a variety of vintage clothing items, but also an option to trade, and a bar that serves over forty types of tequila and mezcal, craft cocktails and beers as well as mocktails.
“There's something for everyone at Garage Sale," Sampson notes. "I hate to say we can please everyone, but it seems to be what's happening."
There's a nostalgic draw to Garage Sale, which Sampson says pulls in people of all ages. The store focuses on having the best T-shirt collection in Colorado, as well as denim and styles from the ’60s to Y2K. Garage Sale also incorporates a rock-and-roll component, with a lot of old-school vinyl.
Known for its intriguing styles, Garage Sale has twice been invited to participate in Denver Fashion Week. But the store isn't just leaving its mark on the retail industry; it also aims to encourage sustainability in everyday choices by avoiding fast fashion and selling unique items that are not just secondhand or thrift, but vintage, which increase in value over time.
“Garage Sale Vintage is really rooted in trying to save the world," Sampson says, "and showing that small businesses can really benefit from making the right decision."
He reports that the opening of Garage Sale's brand-new location, at 390 South Teller Street in Lakewood, was a success, with a plethora of community members, including representatives of Lakewood City Council, arriving to show their support.
Along with expanding the company's presence nationwide, Sampson is looking to incorporate an online shopping experience with a redefined website.
Hinting at huge plans behind the scenes, he advises shoppers to keep an eye out for future Garage Sale events.
Garage Sale Vintage can be found at 1460 Larimer Street; 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater; and 390 South Teller Street, Lakewood. For more information, visit garagesalevintage.com.