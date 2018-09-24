Colorado Creatives: Gio Toninelo

Brazilian native Gio Toninelo thinks small as much as he thinks big. The craft-conscious professional producer, cinematographer, designer and photographer at Denver video production house Rocket House Pictures has worked on award-winning shorts, music videos and helped document renovations at the Colorado State Capitol. He is also the imaginative force behind the Action Figure Stop-Motion Film Festival (formerly known as the G.I. Joe Stop-Motion Film Festival), the Internet series Pond Patrol and Little Denver, a tilt-shift photography project that makes big buildings look tiny. That’s right: He creates minute worlds on film with action dolls, curates a film festival of the same and brings cityscapes down to dollhouse size. Learn more as he digs into the Colorado Creatives questionnaire.

Toninelo at the Colorado State Capitol skylight renovation project. Courtesy of Gio Toninelo

Westword: What (or who) is your creative muse?

Gio Toninelo: My creative muse is reality. It seems like a very broad thing to use as inspiration, but I love to bend the line between reality and imaginary. Maybe existence is an illusion and reality isn't real. Or could it be possible to create an imaginary world or character that people feel sympathetic toward or believe is real? I want my audience to find beauty in the ordinary things in life, to experience bliss in the conventional and to think about their existence in more meaningful ways. Everything has a purpose and a mundane task can be enjoyable even if you don't believe in it: Use your imagination.