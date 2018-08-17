Weekend Warriors: Five Healthy Things to Do in Denver

This weekend marks the season's end for some of Denver's best outdoor workouts. Yoga Rocks the Park will wrap up for 2018, and Wheat Ridge residents will say goodbye to Fitness in the Park until next summer. Take advantage of these last-chance workouts this weekend while you still can.

Fitness in the Park

7101 West 28th Avenue

Saturday, August 18, 8:30 a.m.

Join Feed Your Soul Fitness for the last Fitness in the Park this Saturday. The Wheat Ridge small-group training gym is taking the workout to the green for one last outdoor workout of the summer. This all-levels workout will last 35-40 minutes and consist of only body-weight exercises. Modifications will be available, and a cool-down and stretch session will be offered after the full-body workout. No registration is required. Visit the Feed Your Soul Facebook page for more information or to learn about owner Brandy Martin's programming.

EXPAND Make some new friends at Boulder Running Company this weekend. Boulder Running Company Cherry Creek Facebook page

Saturday Run Group Kickoff

Boulder Running Company Cherry Creek

Saturday, August 18, 9 a.m.

Boulder Running Company Cherry Creek is kicking off its weekly Saturday morning run club again this weekend. Adidas will be on site as the group run's sponsor, so feel free to ask questions about apparel and shoe styles after receiving Boulder Running Company's complimentary signature video gait analysis to best determine what type of running shoes work best for you. And there will be pancakes! Visit Boulder Running Club's Facebook event page for more information and to see details for future Saturday group runs and other events.