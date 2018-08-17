 


Lace up for a free outdoor workout.EXPAND
Lace up for a free outdoor workout.
Pixabay

Weekend Warriors: Five Healthy Things to Do in Denver

Lauren Archuletta | August 17, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

This weekend marks the season's end for some of Denver's best outdoor workouts. Yoga Rocks the Park will wrap up for 2018, and Wheat Ridge residents will say goodbye to Fitness in the Park until next summer. Take advantage of these last-chance workouts this weekend while you still can.

Fitness in the Park
7101 West 28th Avenue
Saturday, August 18, 8:30 a.m.
Join Feed Your Soul Fitness for the last Fitness in the Park this Saturday. The Wheat Ridge small-group training gym is taking the workout to the green for one last outdoor workout of the summer. This all-levels workout will last 35-40 minutes and consist of only body-weight exercises. Modifications will be available, and a cool-down and stretch session will be offered after the full-body workout. No registration is required. Visit the Feed Your Soul Facebook page for more information or to learn about owner Brandy Martin's programming.

Make some new friends at Boulder Running Company this weekend.EXPAND
Make some new friends at Boulder Running Company this weekend.
Boulder Running Company Cherry Creek Facebook page

Saturday Run Group Kickoff
Boulder Running Company Cherry Creek 
Saturday, August 18, 9 a.m.
Boulder Running Company Cherry Creek is kicking off its weekly Saturday morning run club again this weekend. Adidas will be on site as the group run's sponsor, so feel free to ask questions about apparel and shoe styles after receiving Boulder Running Company's complimentary signature video gait analysis to best determine what type of running shoes work best for you. And there will be pancakes! Visit Boulder Running Club's Facebook event page for more information and to see details for future Saturday group runs and other events.

Join Noemi Nunez for bilingual yoga.
Join Noemi Nunez for bilingual yoga.
Museo de Las Americas Facebook page

Bilingual Yoga at the Museo
Museo de las Americas
Saturday, August 18, 10 a.m.
Immerse yourself in in a total multicultural yoga experience this weekend. Noemi Nunez offers bilingual yoga throughout the greater Denver area, and this Saturday, she'll be teaching at Museo de las Americas. Nunez’s unique way of teaching is accessible for both English and Spanish speakers. Bilingual yoga is taught in partnership with the Denver Botanic Gardens, as well, and a $15 ticket to this class includes a one-hour practice, free admission to the Gardens, and the option to participate in Sensory Immersion at the Gardens on select days. Space is limited. Email guestservices@museo.org or call 303-571-4401, ext. 20, to register. More information can be found online at the Museo de las Americas website.

Get down on your mat with Awaken Embody Empower Yoga this weekend.EXPAND
Get down on your mat with Awaken Embody Empower Yoga this weekend.
Grandma's House Facebook page

Grandma’s House Yoga
Grandma’s House
Saturday, August 18, 1 p.m.
Take your yoga to Grandma’s House this weekend. Yoga at Grandma’s House Brewery returns this Saturday with Awaken Embody Empower Yoga. Move through your sun flows while a DJ provides the beats, then move to the bar while bartenders pour beer after class. The class is donation-based, with a suggested donation of $10. Although a small selection of extra mats and props will be available, attendees are asked to bring their own to the practice. Visit the Grandma’s House Facebook page for more information.

Shine your heart for the last Yoga Rocks the Park.
Shine your heart for the last Yoga Rocks the Park.
Yoga Rocks the Park Facebook page

Closing Day of Yoga Rocks the Park
Sunken Gardens Park
Sunday, August 19, 8 a.m.
It's been a fun summer, but Yoga Rocks the Park is coming to a close for its 2018 season. YRP is pulling out all the stops for this one, though, and going out with a bang. Yoga Pod Denver West will teach the class, Jillian Keaveny of Sound off Colorado will provide the music, and a full vendor village will line up for attendees. For more information about this last summer yoga session in Sunken Gardens Park, visit the Yoga Rocks the Park website.

Do you have an event you want us to see on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

