Weekend Warriors: Cheap Things to Do for Fitness Lovers

This weekend, fitness is all about fun. From hula-hooping to field day, make sure your workouts contain sweat and a smile.



Free Capoeira and Samba Workshop

RedLine Denver

Friday, August 9, 3:15 p.m.

Afro-Brazilian dance is taking over RedLine today. Learn about the Brazilian martial art that combines elements of music, dance and acrobatics. Samba Colorado and the United Capoeira Association of Colorado are coming together to teach this all-levels rhythm-and-response class. This class is free to attend and open to all, but attendees should plan on wearing clothing that encourages movement. Learn more about the workshop and where to register on the event’s Facebook page.

Endorphin is taking the fitness outside this weekend. Endorphin Facebook page

First Annual Endorphin Field Day and Olympics

Washington Park

Saturday, August 10, 9 a.m.

Remember when you were a kid and you would look forward to Field Day all year long? That special day when you’d get to compete in spoon races, tug-of-wars, relay races and more? Endorphin is bringing that special day back for kids and adults alike. This Saturday, a full day of fun starts with a true Endorphin-style boot camp, followed by potato-sack races, Ultimate Frisbee and a full list of Field Day games. Free food, booze and prizes to be expected. Be sure to sign up online — and offer to bring something — so the Endorphin team can be sure to get an accurate head count. Visit the Endorphin Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND Take your yoga under the wings. Danielle Lirette

Yoga Under the B52

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Sunday, August 12, 8 a.m.

How often do you get to roll out your mat underneath a B52? Yoga Pod Lowry will be offering this free all-levels flow at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, as well as raffling off yoga gear from its studio. In addition to a good stretch, each participant will receive a Lowry Passport, inclusive of free coffee, beer, mimosas and more from local Lowry shops and restaurants. The first 25 yogis will receive a $25 gift card from Athleta, and everyone is encouraged to stay for the Lowry block party after class to learn more about the Lowry neighborhood. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.