Learn some moves this weekend.
Learn some moves this weekend.
Weekend Warriors: Cheap Things to Do for Fitness Lovers

Lauren Archuletta | August 10, 2018 | 5:55am
This weekend, fitness is all about fun. From hula-hooping to field day, make sure your workouts contain sweat and a smile.

Free Capoeira and Samba Workshop
RedLine Denver
Friday, August 9, 3:15 p.m.
Afro-Brazilian dance is taking over RedLine today. Learn about the Brazilian martial art that combines elements of music, dance and acrobatics. Samba Colorado and the United Capoeira Association of Colorado are coming together to teach this all-levels rhythm-and-response class. This class is free to attend and open to all, but attendees should plan on wearing clothing that encourages movement. Learn more about the workshop and where to register on the event’s Facebook page.

Endorphin is taking the fitness outside this weekend.
Endorphin is taking the fitness outside this weekend.
Related Stories

First Annual Endorphin Field Day and Olympics
Washington Park
Saturday, August 10, 9 a.m.
Remember when you were a kid and you would look forward to Field Day all year long? That special day when you’d get to compete in spoon races, tug-of-wars, relay races and more? Endorphin is bringing that special day back for kids and adults alike. This Saturday, a full day of fun starts with a true Endorphin-style boot camp, followed by potato-sack races, Ultimate Frisbee and a full list of Field Day games. Free food, booze and prizes to be expected. Be sure to sign up online — and offer to bring something — so the Endorphin team can be sure to get an accurate head count. Visit the Endorphin Facebook page for more information.

Take your yoga under the wings.
Take your yoga under the wings.
Yoga Under the B52
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum
Sunday, August 12, 8 a.m.
How often do you get to roll out your mat underneath a B52? Yoga Pod Lowry will be offering this free all-levels flow at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, as well as raffling off yoga gear from its studio. In addition to a good stretch, each participant will receive a Lowry Passport, inclusive of free coffee, beer, mimosas and more from local Lowry shops and restaurants. The first 25 yogis will receive a $25 gift card from Athleta, and everyone is encouraged to stay for the Lowry block party after class to learn more about the Lowry neighborhood. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.

Family yoga is offered every Sunday.
Family yoga is offered every Sunday.
Family Yoga
The Mama’Hood
Sunday, August 12, 10:15 a.m.
Wake up the entire family and head over to the mama’hood this Sunday. This donation-based class will help families connect with one another through simple yoga poses, song, stretching and games. The class is meant for children who are in a walking stage (eighteen months and up) and for their caregivers and family members to practice alongside them. No yoga experience is necessary, and family yoga will be offered each Sunday morning. Visit the mama’hood Facebook page for more details.

Grab a hoop!
Grab a hoop!
Intro to Hula-Hooping
Atherial Fitness
Sunday, August 12, 12:30 p.m.
Who knew hula-hooping could be a full-body workout? Learn the ins and outs of this fun exercise this Sunday at Atherial Fitness. Train your entire core with what was previously thought of as a children's activity. The cost of this 1.5-hour workshop is $25, and hoops will be provided. Space is limited. Visit Atherial's Facebook page for more information.

Do you have an event you want to be considered for this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. 

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

