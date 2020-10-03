 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
How Do You See Colorado? Two Contests Want to Know.

Patricia Calhoun | October 3, 2020 | 8:36am
Greg Metheny's photo won Best of Show in 2019.EXPAND
Greg Metheny's photo won Best of Show in 2019.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center
AA

Has the pandemic made you crafty? Are your creative juices flowing? Two current competitions allow you to share your arty interests.

Doors Open Denver, the annual celebration of this city's built environment, has launched its third annual photography contest, "Y/OUR Denver." To participate, simply find and photograph your favorite areas of Denver (focusing on architectural imagery), and submit your photos.

“‘Y/OUR Denver’ has become a favorite part of our annual Doors Open Denver event,” says Pauline Herrera, executive director of the Denver Architecture Foundation, which puts on Doors Open Denver. “Every year we have an opportunity to see Denver architecture through the lens of these contest entries, providing a unique perspective of buildings featured in Doors Open Denver and beyond.”

The contest, which will be judged by Samantha Johnston, executive director and curator at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (which is partnering on the project), runs through October 29; the winning photographs will be shared in an online exhibit. Meanwhile, the sixteenth annual Doors Open Denver closes on October 15, so there's not a moment to waste if you want to celebrate the great architecture of this city. Find out more at denverarchitecture.org.

And you'll also want to get moving if you plan to enter the Iconic Colorado contest, which calls for transforming the current Colorado driver license into a work of art. "Have you ever looked at the background of a Colorado driver license and thought, 'I can do better than that?' Now is your chance," promises the Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for artists in Colorado! The winner will get huge bragging rights, with their name and artwork appearing on Colorado's driver licenses and identification cars."

Oh, and the winner will get $1,000, too. The deadline for entries is October 30; get all the details here.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

