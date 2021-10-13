Art Attack: Thirteen Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge
Marietta Patricia Leis, “Reveal,” oil on unique shaped wood formats. See them this week at the McNichols Building.
Marietta Patricia Leis
The trees are turning golden, and so is the art scene, as summer shows give way to fall exhibitions and change is in the air. The Museo de las Americas and Regis University’s Dayton Library turns to LatinX views, with a spot-on relevant mural show and a showcase for Chicano community leaders Arlette and Stevon Lucero; Emmanuel galleries travels back to the punk/new wave pop culture of the ’70s and ’80s; Black Cube follows an aspen grove through the seasons; BMoCA debuts fall shows; and the McNichols Building give a couple of nods to the longevity of artists.
Here are the details.
Arlette Lucero and Steven Lucero, Transformations
Stevon Lucero hangs up a show of all-new work at Regis University.
Stevon Lucero
Dayton Memorial Library, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard, D-20
Through October 31
Artist Reception: Thursday, October 14, 4 to 6 p.m.
Denver Chicano artist couple Arlette and Stevon Lucero share space in the Dayton Memorial Library’s Doyle and Hartman Gallery and Fireplace Lounge through the end of October. Arlette’s focus is on her illustrations over the years for the locally produced Tummy Tales
children’s series and other books, while Stevon will be showing his newest oil paintings.
Smoking Mirrors: A Reflection on Identity in Mexico and the USA, 1821-2021
Emanuel Martinez, “Malintzin.”
Emanuel Martinez
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
October 14, 2021 through February 26
Opening Reception: Friday, October 15, 6 to 9 p.m., RSVP online
Murals of Santa Fe Walking Tour: Saturday, October 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m., $8 (members free), RSVP online
The Museo turns its eye on the community-driven Mexican mural tradition, reflected by its uniquely Chicano/a counterpart here in Colorado, as practiced by in the ’70s by groundbreakers like Emanuel Martinez and a new emerging group of mural revivalists. More than thirty artists are represented in the exhibition, which follows the tracks of art’s cultural and political mission.
Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die Redux: Punk Graphic Design and Reversing Into the Future: New Wave Graphic Design
This Joy Division poster is just one piece out of thousands of posters, flyers and memorabilia from the Andrew Krivine Collective on view at Emmanuel Gallery.
Andrew Krivine Collection
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria campus
October 14 through December 21
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
The intertwined rise of Punk and New Wave in popular music wasn’t simply an aural revolution. As a social movement, the music inspired a multidisciplinary cultural phenomenon in the visual arts and graphic design, something discovered by young Andrew Krivine, who began collecting the evidence back in the ’70s, from album covers to homemade gig flyers on telephone poles. The collection has grown over the years to include thousands of items, some of them now collected in two art books: Too Fast to Live Too Young to Die
(2016) and the forthcoming Reversing Into The Future: New Wave Graphics 1977–1990
, set for release by Rizzoli in November. That considered, the Emmanuel Gallery’s new exhibition, a one-two punch coinciding with both books, couldn’t be more timely—and inspiring—to modern DIYers. Krivine will be in the house at the reception.
Anna Ura, Talisman
Anna Ura contemplates the power of memories.
Anna Ura
Boulder Creative Collective, 2208 Pearl Street, Boulder
October 14 through November 7
Opening Reception: Thursday, October 14, 5 to 8 p.m.
The nonprofit art incubator Boulder Creative Collective presents Talisman
, works by well-traveled artist Anna Ura, who channels individual reality through a system of sacred geometries representing memories raised by personal objects. Ura, as well as gallery co-curators and directors Addrienne Amato and Kelly Cope Russack will be in the gallery for the reception to lend insights into the works.
Incredible Lightness: A Retrospective of the Work of Jerry Wingren
Jerry Wingren, “Swedish Black Granite Resting Stone #1,” 2006-2008, black granite. Courtesy of Alexander Esseveld.
Jerry Wingren
Melinda Rosenberg: Two-Fold
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMOCA), 1750 13th Street, Boulder
October 14 through January 23
Opening Reception, Fall Exhibitions: Thursday, October 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
Fall shows are going up at BMoCA this week, pairing collaged, cut-wood abstract wall sculptures of Ohio artist Melinda Rosenberg in the Union Works Gallery with a retrospective covering the career of Boulder-area sculptor Jerry Wingren, whose aesthetic is a mixture of Northwest Coast, Scandinavian and Japanese influences. See a filmed talk by Wingren and guest curator Karla Dakin virtually on Thursday, October 28, and a Zoom talk by Rosenberg and BMoCA curator Pamela Meadows on Friday, December 3. Learn more online
.
Saif Senussi Azzuz, If the Olive Tree Knew
Saif Senussi Azzuz, “Wallahi,” 2021, acrylic and enamel on canvas.
Saif Senussi Azzuz, Rule Gallery
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
October 15 through November 27
Opening Reception: Friday, October 15, 6 to 8 p.m.
Rule Denver presents Libyan/Indigenous Yurok painter Saif Senussi Azzuz’s organic abstract paintings inspired by the reaching branches, aging textures and functionality of the olive tree, as well as Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish’s poem, “The Second Olive Tree,” an ode to the tree as a symbol of peace in a place torn by war. The result is a visual representation of the living thing thriving and pulsing in rivers of color.
Black Cube: Tree Talks: Populus tremuloides by Ben Kinsley
Join Ben Kingsley and invited speakers to learn more about aspen trees on Kenosha Pass.
Photo by Jessica Langley
Kenosha Pass, Colorado Trail Section #6 Trailhead
Friday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free, registration in advance required at Eventbrite
Populus tremuloides, aka the ubiquitous quaking aspen of the Colorado Rockies, isn’t the state tree (the Colorado blue spruce has that honor), but it’s nonetheless a symbol of our mountain terrain, in all its varying degrees of splendor throughout the seasons. It’s also the subject of a four-part seasonal series of talks in an aspen grove on Kenosha Pass, a favorite spot for fall leaf-peepers, where the first leg of the tree-talk journey begins. Guest speakers Mary Jane Sullivan, a poet and documentarian teaching at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs; Evolutionary Biologist Dr. Sara Branco of CU Denver and biological technician Suzanne Marchetti, who studies the decline of aspens in Colorado will share their knowledge for the program curated by UCCS instructor Ben Kinsley. Information on winter, spring and summer sessions is forthcoming.
Emily Roan, Observation Field
Emily Roan consults astrophysics for answers to treating mental illness at the Storeroom.
Courtesy of Brendan Picker
The Storeroom, 1700 Vine Street
October 15 through January
The theme of the picture-window gallery the Storeroom veers from Liberace to science, art-wise, with a new mixed-media installation by artist Emily Roan that explores the imprecision of satellite observation fields used for measuring space, light, objects and distance as a metaphor for understanding mental illness. That’s heady stuff, but why not? Put on your astrophysicist and psychologist hats and dive into these mysteries.
Of sky and sanctuary, dance performance inspired by the current exhibition, Armor
MSU Denver dance students dance in the CVA galleries.
CVA MSU Denver
Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, October 15, 6:30 p.m.
Free, register in advance at Eventbrite
Students in MSU Denver’s dance program turned to CVA’s current group exhibition Armor for inspiration to create two dance performances exploring the art show’s visual themes about the human need for inner sanctuary. The dancers will perform a free concert during Third Friday events in the Art District on Santa Fe; space is limited and pre-registration is a must.
Tadashi Hayakawa, Waku, Waku (My Heart is Beating with Excitement)
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
Tadashi Hayakawa, “Coexistence,” 2021, mixed media on canvas.
Tadashi Hayakawa
October 15 through November 11
Opening Reception: Friday, October 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Eighty-year-old Tokyo-born artist Tadashi Hayakawa is ready to slow down just yet, in spite of his age: Instead, the action-oriented painter set to work on the energetic body of work collected in Waku, Waku (My Heart is Beating with Excitement)
, his new show at the Bitfactory. We’re guessing Hayakawa’s exuberance will inspire folks at the opening; if lust for life is your thing, you’ll want to be there.
Stone, Ritual, Interior: Paintings by Louise Cadillac
Rita Blitt, “Nocturne,” acrylic on canvas.
Rita Blitt
Lifetime Artists: Michael Warren Contemporary
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Ramón Bonilla, Illuminati DIA: Tunnel Visions, through October 28
Opening Reception: Friday, October 15, 5 to 8 p.m.; RSVP at Eventbrite
Lakewood artist Louise Cadillac, now in her nineties, also reps for the creative elders community as a groundbreaker for abstraction and experimental techniques back in the heavily figural ’80s. Her show on the second floor of the McNichols Building demonstrates why she deserves more recognition. On the third level, Lifetime Artists, a show put together by the Michael Warren Gallery, also demonstrates an appreciation for artistic longevity by focusing on vital creatives still producing top-notch work after 45 or more years in the art arena. The twelve artists showcased are all seventy or older, and the art speaks well for the senior set. Ramón Bonilla’s Illuminati DIA: Tunnel Visions, a series of tongue-in-cheek interventions inspired by airport conspiracy theories, continues on the main floor through October 28.
Phantom Haptics
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School Building, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 321
October 17 through November 21
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 16, 7 to 9 p.m.
The Evans School project space Friend of a Friend has rounded up a group of artists working in contemporary textiles while stretching the boundaries of the medium yet acknowledging its cultural roots. After the reception, the exhibition will be on view by appointment only, through November 21; email FOAF for information.
Straddling the Line: Between Abstraction and Representation
Laura Guese, “Layered Light,” oil on canvas.
© Laura Guese
Waiting Room Gallery, 3258 Larimer Street
Opening Reception: Saturday, October 16, 6 to 10 p.m.
Closing Reception: Saturday, November 20, 6 to 10 p.m.
The Waiting Room’s Straddling the Line
explores mixed-style works by thirty artists (juried from a pool of 500) from Denver and across the nation, showing how figurative touches sometimes show up in abstracted views, creating a stylistic bridge.
