Comedy

Jim Gaffigan Adds Yet Another Show to His Paramount Theatre Run

Tickets are on sale now — and going fast.
October 26, 2023
Jim Gaffigan sold
Jim Gaffigan sold Mark Seliger
Jim Gaffigan sold out all five nights of his Barely Alive Tour at the Paramount Theatre January 10-14, so he decided to add one more show to the docket: at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 13, ahead of his 8 p.m. performance. Tickets ($49.95-$89.95) are on sale now — and going fast. Gaffigan may be the only comedian to ever perform this many consecutive shows at the venue.

Gaffigan has kept audiences laughing since the ’90s, and has had a wildly successful career, with seven Grammy nominations and three Emmy awards under his belt. He's also a two-time New York Times best-selling author, and is currently on two TV shows, Linoleum and Full Circle, as well as in the movie Peter Pan and Wendy. His latest comedy special, Dark Pale, can be streamed on Amazon.
