Review: Two Soaring Solos By Legendary Colorado Sculptors

In a marvelous aesthetic coincidence, two solos each showcase the work of a sculptor who’s been active in Denver’s art scene since the 1960s. At the Kirkland Museum, the star is pioneering modernist Elizabeth Yanish Shwayder, while at Michael Warren Contemporary, it’s the renowned Robert Mangold.

The Kirkland show, on view in the museum’s gallery for temporary exhibits, has the epic title Welded & Fabricated Poetry: The Artistic Life of Elizabeth Yanish Shwayder; it was curated by museum founder Hugh Grant and deputy curator Christopher Herron. The Kirkland focuses not only on Colorado art, but also on international design, and in a clever move, Grant made the call to use minimally detailed modernist furniture in lieu of sculpture stands. It may sound odd, but it works with Shwayder’s taste for gold bronze and dull aluminum, contrasting nicely with the mellow tones of the mostly wooden furniture.

Shwayder, who is in her nineties, says she’s been interested in art-making since she was a small child, and began painting seriously in the 1950s (though none of her early paintings are in the show). She tried her hand at a number of mediums before landing on sculpture in the early 1960s, taking both formal and informal lessons from several top local talents, including Wilbert Verhelst and Edgar Britton. From the start, her sculpture was abstract, and she recalls urging Britton to embrace abstraction and move away from figuration — which he did for a while. Herron designed the Shwayder show so that it’s essentially chronological, starting on the left and going clockwise around the room. This allows the viewer to follow Shwayder’s stylistic development, though her signature formal vocabulary was almost completely laid out from the start.