Rocking in a Winter Wonderland With Photographer Lisa Siciliano

If you're a Colorado music lover, you've probably seen the photographs of Lisa Siciliano.

A house photographer and freelancer for Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Boulder Theater, Bellco Theatre and 105.5 the Colorado Sound, Siciliano has been on the front lines of countless concerts. Shooting entirely on black-and-white film, she's captured the timelessness of artists such as Willie Nelson, B.B. King, Iggy Pop and Tom Petty.

This year, fans will gather for her fourteenth annual Rocking in a Winter Wonderland holiday show and print sale at The Riverside in Boulder. This free, family-friendly gathering will include rock-and-roll photography, live music by Crystal Jungles, Ryan Dart, Isabella's Random Band (fronted by Siciliano's daughter) featuring Blake Rooker, Highway 50, special guests Master Blaster G and Lemon Poppy, plus a debut of Siciliano's newest photography collection, the Lumin Project.

EXPAND Cajun Mardi Gras, as celebrated in rural Louisiana. Lisa Siciliano

"Lumin started because I wanted to do more important photography that really meant something to the world in a much bigger way," Siciliano says. So she began this documentary-style project as an investigation of fading, dying and unseen cultures. Thus far, Lumin Project includes series chronicling the elderly in a nursing home, the secret lives of kids in Denver's punk-rock scene, and a celebration of Cajun Mardi Gras in rural Louisiana.

Lumin Project also includes the sub-collection "Who Are You," a portrait series capturing characters who pique Siciliano's interest, many of whom she found in passing on the street. With a roll or two of film in hand, Siciliano shoots these subjects in the intimate quarters of their homes. She hopes "Who Are You" can incite social change, by displaying the raw and vulnerable essence of everyday strangers.

EXPAND George Blosser, one of the subjects of Siciliano's "Who Are You" series. Lisa Siciliano

In 2005, Siciliano started the Rocking in a Winter Wonderland sale because she was short on money and needed to raise funds for her daughter's holiday gifts. Now, it has become a yearly celebration where community members gather to shop for the holidays, dance to live music and support the arts.

The show always includes Siciliano's anchor pieces, well-known prints of rock-and-roll greats, and photographs from more recent concerts. This year's offerings will highlight the likes of Elton John and Kiss, as well as newer artists such as Kacey Musgraves and Billie Eilish.

Rocking in a Winter Wonderland takes place at The Riverside, at 1724 Broadway in Boulder, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 12. Admission is free.

If you are interested in being featured in Siciliano's "Who Are You" photo project, reach out to her on her website.