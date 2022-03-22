Meet the Fifteen Freshest Faces of Colorado Drag

The Colorado Drag, Initiatives, and Variety Awards, known as the Colorado DIVAs for short, was created by Denver drag queen Jessica L'Whor in 2018 to recognize and honor queer entertainers all over Colorado. Modeled after the Glam Awards in New York City, the DIVAs cover various categories every year, but perhaps the most exciting is the "Freshest Faces" award, which goes to several drag entertainers who are either new to drag or new to Colorado's drag scene.
Of all the awards, Freshest Faces is the only category left up to a public vote, with the only qualification being that the entertainers must have performed at least once in Colorado in the last three years. Fifteen winners were all honored at the DIVAs ceremony at X Bar last month. Looks were served, drinks were poured and a good time was had by all.
With this diverse, super talented group of entertainers as our fifteen freshest faces, the future of Colorado drag looks bright. Each performer has shared a bit about themselves with Westword; read about them below.
AnnaStaysha (she/her, he/him)
Age: 36
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Drag style: AnnaStaysha is a Gatsby babe living in the Roaring 2020s. She is a musical-theatre queen inspired by the great divas of the stage and screen. A trained dancer and professional entertainer in the Denver area and beyond, you can expect a show-stopping party you won't forget!
Favorite thing about drag: The show! She lives to entertain, and this is just one of the best ways to live a fantasy in real life. She loves watching other performers perform and the larger-than-life energy they bring.
Where to see her: Tracks, Clocktower Cabaret, Hamburger Mary's, Denver Milk Market.
Aria PettyOne (any pronouns if used respectfully)
Age: 30
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Drag style: Aria PettyOne is the Big Green Bitch of the Southwest United States! Crash-landing on Earth many years ago, she was released when all the humans decided to break into Area 51. She made her way to Durango, Colorado, in 2018 and became Durango's first-ever full-time drag queen. Everything about Aria is larger than life, from her ass to her personality. She was born to entertain a crowd. When it comes to inspiration, Aria has to thank Denver's own Yvie Oddly! Her mantra of "You have to be odd to be number one" really inspires Aria to always be herself and trust her gut when it comes to her art.
Drag family: Founder of up-and-coming house Planet PettyOne.
Favorite thing about drag: Drag has given Aria so much, but her favorite thing is the connections she has created with her audience. Aria has only lived in Durango for four years and she knows already how much of a difference she's made in this community. They tell her every chance they get how much what she's doing means to them and how her just being Aria has made them feel better about themselves.
Where to see her: Starlight Lounge and Father's Daughter Pizza in Denver; Fort Lewis College and 11th Street Station in Durango; the Garage and Taco Boy in Three Springs; Push & Pull and The Surf in Buena Vista.
Bambinaa Donutt (she/they)
Age: 25, though she was reborn into her beautiful drag self on February 26, 2021.
Hometown: Denver
Drag style: Bambinaa Donutt has the sweetness for your sugar rush, and the smile to make you crave her! But cavities are not the only thing she is serving. Bambinaa definitely prides herself on the perfection of her makeup skills. Her artistry began with horrified Sharpie brows, which grew into boy glams and then eventually evolved into the full-on Bambinaa Donutt drag fantasy. You can catch her always smelling like an empty bottle of perfume. If you ever catch a show, there is no doubt you will be seeing her drop them hot girl summer knees, with a couple twirls in the mix!
Favorite thing about drag: There are so many exciting things that make Bambinaa love the art of drag. There's the therapeutic makeup sessions, the fun and creative hair styling, the extremely fun dance routines. But the main reason she loves drag has to be the connections that she makes with each and every one of her supporters. Especially when she introduces someone into the drag scene.
Where to see her: LUCID, #VYBE and more.
Brittany Blaze-Shearz (she/her, any pronouns if used respectfully)
Age: 27
Hometown: Denver
Drag style: Brittany Blaze-Shearz is Denver's plus-sized Barbie that smokes like Marley. Her drag is heavily inspired by the ’90s. Brittany is professional and fun.
Drag family: Member of the House of Shearz
Favorite thing about drag: Brittany's favorite thing about drag is that it has allowed her to be self-sufficient and combine all her interests into one big ball of fun. She is a licensed cosmetologist so everything hair, makeup and nails has always been what she loves, but working in a salon wasn't always an ideal situation. She found it hard to get things made for her correctly without having to alter them, so she taught herself how to sew. This love for creating has allowed her to open up her own business called the Drag Dealer LLC, where she creates custom and pre-made wigs, costumes, jewelry and more! When times have gotten tough, drag and the skills that come with it have always been there to get her through.
Where to see her: Hosting drag brunch every Sunday at Fusions Bar & Grill (which she co-owns and manages), as well as performing at Charlie's, X Bar, Hamburger Mary's and Triangle.
Dizzy Grant Diamandis (she/her)
Age: 23
Hometown: Aurora
Drag style: Dizzy is a performer that cares for others, loves the human community and loves to give back to the people. Dizzy's performances are uniquely hers. She performs what she feels in her heart, with a little Latin flair. Dizzy's inspirations come from Latin women: She loves the beauty, elegance and sass that their culture brings.
Drag family: House of Diamandis
Favorite thing about drag: Dizzy Grant Diamandis's favorite thing about drag is the freedom of expression and the feeling of emotions when she performs. Her favorite thing to do is connect with her audience on a level where they feel seen and special.
Where to see her: At #VYBE hosting "PrEP'Ed," an HIV and mental health awareness-based show providing resources and raising awareness for those affected by HIV/AIDS.
JUICCY Misdemeanor (she/they)
Age: 26
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Drag style: JUICCY Misdemeanor's drag is influenced by lots of things. She considers it to be derivative of old school, classic drag and female impersonation. She loves the illusion of drag. JUICCY's drag is sparkly, fun, high-energy and full of joy and love.
Drag families: Member of House of Misdemeanor, Kiki House of Flora, and House of LaBeija
Favorite thing about drag: JUICCY's favorite thing about drag is actually being on stage! She is a professional dancer for a living, so she eats and breathes the stage!
Where to see her: Monthly residence at X Bar, also performing at Tracks, Triangle, Charlie's, #VYBE, LUCID and more.
King Vaughnz Spanic (he/they)
Age: 21
Hometown: Irvine, California
Drag style: King Vaughnz Spanic is a charming and talented Latinx hearthrob, representing kings in the Haus of Spanic. He gives you high-energy performances but also knows how to touch your heart, with performances ranging from selling sex to vulnerability in sharing his story. He stands for nonbinary transmasculine representation as a BIPOC AFAB drag king. He is influenced by the likes of Prince, Bruno Mars, Johnny Depp, Michael Jackson and MAX.
Drag family: Member of Haus of Spanic
Favorite thing about drag: King Vaughnz Spanic's favorite thing about drag is learning more about himself and being comfortable with it, and inspiring others to do the same. He enjoys connecting with the audience during and after performances, especially those who may not know what being a drag king is, or are exploring their gender expression. He loves performing, and talking to kids and parents of queer kids at all-ages events.
Where to see him: At all different venues in Denver, Boulder and beyond, especially now that he's 21.
Mikki Miraj (she/her)
Age: 29
Hometown: Colorado Springs
Drag style: Mikki Miraj is the magically melanated pixie princess of drag. She's flirty, fun, ethereal, and always has something to say!
Favorite thing about drag: Mikki Miraj loves telling stories through fashion and performance. She's addicted to the camp of feeling glamorous and gorgeous and sharing that love and joy and life with others.
Where to see her: Resident hostess at Hamburger Mary's on Saturdays, monthly residence at X Bar and more.
Muni Tox (she/her)
Age: 22
Hometown: Whittemore, Iowa
Drag style: Muni Tox is a new and upcoming drag entertainer with an exquisite sense of fashion and inventive imagination.
Favorite thing about drag: Muni Tox's favorite thing about drag is being able to share memories with other people in the community over something that used to be so frowned upon. Being able to do drag and have it be her passion is truly exceptional. She wouldn't trade it for the world.
Where to see her: X Bar, Hamburger Mary's, LUCID and more.
Onyx Rose (she/her)
Age: 31
Hometown: Grand Junction
Drag style: Onyx Rose is an edgy glamour queen. Her drag name came from (the metal) onyx, because she loves leather and lace and metal music, but also loves glamour and beauty, which symbolizes her last name, 'Rose.'
Favorite thing about drag: Onyx believes drag is life-changing, and it has helped her open up more as a person — not only in drag, but in everyday life as a guy, too. It shows her a side of herself that she never knew. It's so much fun to learn new songs to perform and create new looks! It has helped her build so much more confidence than she ever knew she had.
Where to see her: All around town, especially newer venues.
Regina D. StaxXx (she/her)
Age: 25
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Drag style: Regina is a sensual and seductive high-energy dancing queen. She's an EDM party girl with a snatched waist and mile-long legs. Her look will make you fall in love and in lust. She is SEX.
Drag families: Member of Haus of DeMarco and Legendary StaxXx Navy.
Favorite thing about drag: Regina's favorite thing about drag is meeting audience members.
Where to see her: Charlie's, X Bar or Hamburger Mary's.
Salacious Behavior (she/her)
Age: 21
Hometown: Midland, Texas
Drag style: Salacious Behavior is a small-town dancing diva trying to make it in the big city. She takes her drag inspiration from female rap and pop stars.
Drag family: House of Behavior
Favorite thing about drag: Salacious Behavior's favorite thing about drag is how open and accepting the drag community is.
Where to see her: Charlie's, LUCID or X Bar.
Samora Kash (she/her)
Age: 28
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Drag style: Samora's drag is a mixture of many aspects of who she is. She is a biracial entertainer, so she tends to always bring aspects of that to her performances. It has always been important for her to speak up and speak out on social issues of inequality, in or out of drag. Her drag is very high-energy and positive, and overall, she always wants those who choose to come to her shows to walk away feeling like they matter. It's important for her to make a difference any way that she can while she's here.
Favorite thing about drag: Samora's favorite thing about drag is seeing the way drag entertainers are able to change lives and have a small piece in changing the ideals that some may have when they first arrive. She has performed for every single type of person in this world, including children, and some of her most favorite moments have been from kids who see drag entertainers living and walking in their most authentic light and truth. The fact that parents will bring their children to her shows and open up their minds at such a young age is something she is so beyond grateful for, because that was never her reality growing up.
Where to see her: Thursdays and Fridays at LUCID, monthly at the Marijuana Mansion hosting CHRONIC: HIGH ON HEELZ and more.
Sin (she/they)
Age: 23
Hometown: Falcon, Colorado
Drag style: Sin is both trans and autistic, and wears them on her body at all times with pride. Her drag is definitely marching to the beat of its own drum. She would label drag persona as a party monster, a bright, colorful gremlin with a sugar high from Pixy Stix! She pulls inspiration from many places for her drag, from pantomimes all the way to video games and anime characters, ’80s and ’90s horror films and sci-fi. Sin has been in the world of ballroom for a little over a year now and has eaten up every second of it. She walks for the bizarre category!
Drag families: Member of the Iconic Haus of Ninja, founder of her own (not yet named) family
Favorite thing about drag: Sin loves so, so, so much about drag, though she'd have to say her absolute favorite thing is that drag gives everyone the opportunity to present themselves without any restrictions or rules. It's just one big game of IMVU. Sin has truly found such an incredible community and support web of friends. They have all supported her authentic unmasked self and allowed her to find herself.
Where to see her: Tracks and more.
Weird Al Spankabitch (he/they)
Age: 27
Hometown: Midland, Texas
Drag style: Weird Al is the pastel prince right out of your favorite anime. He is well known for his campy mixes, chaotic nature and flamboyant attitude!
Drag families: Member of Haus Alnite and patriarch of Haus of Poor
Favorite thing about drag: Weird Al's favorite thing about drag is that drag entertainers get to be who and whatever they want to be. It's amazing for him to be able to slip on a persona of someone who is loud and fun and a little chaotic, because he's not like that most of the time. Despite nightlife being his career, sometimes he gets social anxiety being out. But if he's going out as Weird Al, he's a social butterfly!
Where to see him: DV8 Distillery, The Electric Cure, Beacon, Enigma Bazaar, Fort Greene, Fusions, Tracks, LUCID, X Bar.
For more information on the Colorado DIVAs, visit its Facebook page and stay tuned for its new updated website.