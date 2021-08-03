Meow Wolf Will Open September 17 as Convergence Station

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Meow Wolf, the giant, Santa Fe-based immersive-art corporation that grew out of a grassroots collective, will open its Denver facility on Friday, September 17. And the name of the massive Mile High installation at the junction of Interstate 70 and the Colfax Viaduct? Convergence Station.

No, it's not a co-working space, though it might sound like one. And yes, it lacks the whimsy of Meow Wolf's poetically named House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe or the sci-fi futurism of Omega Mart in Las Vegas or even the Elitch Gardens Meow Wolf ride, Kaleidoscape. It doesn't seem to match the visionary work of Denver artists Molina Speaks, the Ladies Fancywork Society or Wheelchair Sports Camp, who have given Westword compelling sneak peeks into the space.

And from what we hear, the rest of the space will be as jaw-droppingly cool as the name is drool-inducing.

Some might confuse the juggernaut's new moniker with Denver-based Convergence Solutions, "the most cost-effective telecom in the industry"; Greenwood Village's Converge certified public accountants; Convergence Architecture in Writer Square; or the Convergence Multifamily Real Estate Group — though all those Colorado-based businesses (and several more) will likely see a welcome bump in traffic from confused Googlers. (Fortunately, the Convergence Corridor nickname once adopted by the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce for the tech-heavy area stretching from Denver to Boulder is no longer in use.)

EXPAND Inside Meow Wolf's Convergence Station. Kate Russell

“Denver’s art scene is active and vibrant, making it the perfect place for our next exhibition,” noted Chadney Everett, executive creative director of Meow Wolf Denver, in a statement announcing the name and opening date. “Convergence Station is Meow Wolf’s third permanent immersive experience, and it will truly change the way you look at art. This exhibition is unlike anything you’ve ever seen...from The Swamp to The Cathedral — there’s a strong narrative to be uncovered should you choose, alongside truly mind-bending art from the many talented creatives that have worked so hard to bring the vision to life. We can’t wait for everyone to explore.”

EXPAND Inside Meow Wolf's Convergence Station. Kate Russell

Here's how Meow Wolf explains the story behind the new space:



Convergence Station is the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as passengers traverse new worlds, and like all Meow Wolf locations, labyrinthine mysteries beckon from its vibrant walls, portals, and wormholes. Twenty-five years ago, a freak cosmic event merged four worlds from different universes, erasing the memories of all residents and spawning the mystifying disappearances of four women. The Quantum Department of Transportation serves as the gateway to these diverse worlds: kaleidoscopic cathedrals, Corinthian catacombs, lush alien habitats, and dazzling and gritty cityscapes. In this hotbed of interplanetary cohabitation, memories serve as both currency and the key to unlocking the story behind the women's disappearances and cause of the convergence—as do multimedia clues that reveal themselves to all of the senses.

Whatever the name, that premise is undeniably compelling. But is it art? Big business? Something transcendent? Perhaps it's a convergence of all three.

Ticket prices have also been announced: $45 for general admission; $40 for children, seniors and military; and $35 for Colorado residents. (For perspective, compare that to the $10 tickets for Colorado residents or $13 general admission to the Denver Art Museum or the $19.95 admission to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.) To get yours and more information, go to Meow Wolf online.

Get ready to ride!