Mile High Comics Launches All-Ages Drag Show in Style

The single-digit temperatures on March 3 couldn't keep a crowd from gleefully gathering for the inaugural All-Ages Drag Show at the Mile High Comics Jason Street megastore. Over eighty fans, participants, parents and assorted allies came together to enjoy an inclusive evening of acceptance and support.

Hostess and co-founder Miss Jessica began the night by talking about just that: "Everyone here is gathered together to deliver a bigger, better message. This is only the beginning. We're going to be here the first Sunday of every month for GLBT and queer youth here in Colorado."

EXPAND Now Denver's place for comics — and LGBTQ support. Teague Bohlen

The event itself could not have happened without the commitment and support of Mile High Comics founder Chuck Rozanski, who appeared and performed as Bettie Pages. Pages almost missed her appearance as the show opener; traveling back to Denver from California, she'd been delayed by the weather. She was grateful to have made it to the festivities.