Nancy Blomberg, Longtime DAM Native Arts Curator, Has Died

Nancy Blomberg, longtime chief curator and Andrew W. Mellon Curator of Native Arts at the Denver Art Museum, died earlier this week at the age of 72, according to the DAM.

Blomberg came to the DAM in 1990 and quickly became a national pioneer among museum professionals in recasting tribal art. Though the DAM had a long tradition of considering the pottery, metalwork and weavings of the American Indians as objects of beauty, Blomberg pushed the idea further. While the museum had regarded these objects as anthropological artifacts, she maintained that they were the products of technically accomplished and aesthetically gifted artists, and thus full-fledged works of art. In doing so, she added a focus on the individual artist to the traditional tribal focus — considering the work the same way non-native art is regarded.

“People go to the Modern and Contemporary art floors or the European art floors and expect to see artists,” explained Blomberg in a 2011 interview. “However, when they come to the American Indian art galleries, they don’t. I want to challenge that. I want visitors to look at a group of, for example, Navajo weavings and see the distinct style and hand of the artist involved. I want people to see 2,000 years of continuous artistic creation.”